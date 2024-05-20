FY24 Interim Report

Contents

Directors Statement

3

Responsibility Statement

4

Condensed Consolidated Income Statement (Unaudited)

5

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

5

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

6

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes In Equity (Unaudited)

7

Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statement (Unaudited)

8

Notes To The Condensed Interim Accounts (Unaudited)

9

Directors, Officers and Professional Advisers

Directors' Statement

Jersey Electricity Plc (JE) has delivered a strong set of both operational and financial results for the period 1st October 2023 to 31st March 2024.

Operational Performance

At the start of the financial year Jersey faced one of the worst storms in at least 40 years. The storm caused a lot of damage and disruption on the Island and the Energy Business faced significant challenges with its overhead network and certain substations, but overall resilience remained strong with a less than 1% fault rate. We thank all our staff, and the broader Community for their strong response to the Storm.

Excluding the storm, our Customer Minutes Lost remain below 7 and enabling works have begun on our new ground mounted solar array at St Clements. We have also commenced replacement of transformers at Five Oaks and we have initiated our £23m resilience programme at La Collette Power Station.

Wholesale Energy Markets

In our 2023 Annual Report, we noted that global energy markets had eased somewhat compared to the turmoil of 2021/22. The market has continued to improve with more easing in the first three months of calendar year 2024, however, it remains above historic levels and the macro-economic environment is tough. The geopolitical landscape is fragile, with ongoing conflict in Ukraine and rising tension in the Middle East. Through this period of uncertainty and turmoil we have continued to demonstrate financial resilience and have shielded our customers from the higher retail prices seen elsewhere without needing any Government help/subsidy.

Hedging of electricity and foreign exchange, and customer tariffs

Our focus remains on delivering secure, low-carbon electricity supplies and maintaining relatively stable and competitive customer tariffs, now and into the future. Our electricity purchases are fully fixed for the remainder of 2024 and materially hedged for 2025. In addition, we have around one third of our expected 2026 and 2027 requirements hedged. As these are contractually denominated in Euros, we also enter forward foreign currency contracts, on a three-year rolling basis, reducing the volatility of our cost base and aiding tariff planning. In January 2024 we implemented a 12% rise in customer tariffs and do not anticipate further rises during the remainder of 2024.

Even with the rises implemented to date, the tariffs payable by our customers continue to benchmark well against other jurisdictions. Residential customers in Jersey currently pay around 40% what equivalent customers pay in the UK for their electricity.

Financial Performance

1st October 2023 - 31 March 2024

2024

2023

Electricity Sales in kWh

355.9m

355.7m

£75.6m

£69.4m

Profit before tax

£10.3m

£10.3m

Earnings per share

26.15p

26.23p

Final dividend paid per ordinary share

11.40p

10.80p

Proposed interim dividend per ordinary share

8.40p

8.00p

Group revenue, at £75.6m, was 9% higher for the first half of 2023/24 compared with £69.4m for the same period last year mainly due to a rise in revenue from our Energy business. Profit before tax was in line with prior year at £10.3m. Cost of sales and operating costs increased by 5% year on year recognising the ongoing inflationary pressures.

Net cash on the balance sheet, which comprises borrowings less cash and cash equivalents, on 31 March 2024, was £16.7m compared with £16.8m at this time last year (and £17.4m of net cash at our last year end on 30 September 2023).

Energy Performance

Unit sales of electricity were static at 355.9 kWh compared to 355.7 kWh for the same period last year. We imported 96% of our on-island requirement from France and 4% from the Energy from Waste plant, owned by the Government of Jersey. Just over 1 million units of power (0.4%) was generated in Jersey using our traditional oil-fired plant, which is run during testing regimes and our local solar generation. These importation and generation levels are materially consistent with the same period last year.

Revenue in our Energy business at £60.9m was £6.1m higher than in 2022/23 with the year-on-year increase being largely attributable to a 12% tariff rise in January 2024. Operating profit at £8.5m is consistent with the same period last year. We anticipate our year end position to be in line with our targeted range of 6% - 7% Return on Assets (ROA), on a five year rolling basis.

Non-Energy performance

Throughout a challenging economic period, our Non-Energy Businesses have produced a half year position that remains consistent with the prior financial year. Our Powerhouse retail store has had a slight reduction in profit year on year due to inflationary cost pressures relating to storage. Our property portfolio has, as forecast, now leased the commercial space at the Powerhouse site resulting in all major commercial spaces being fully occupied. JEBS, our building services unit, has also performed well over the first 6 months of the year, with profits increased by £0.1m over the same period last year.

Liquidity and cashflow

Net cash on the balance sheet, which comprises borrowings less cash and cash equivalents, on 31 March 2024, was £16.7m compared with £16.8m at this time last year (and £17.4m of net cash at our last year end on 30 September 2023). Net cash consists of cash and cash equivalents of £46.7m offset by £30.0m of long-term debt. The cash and cash equivalents balance have, for the last five years, remained relatively stable. However, over the next few years, we expect to see this balance reduce as our capital programme increases in line with our long-term investment requirements. Our programme of work is focussed on ensuring investment is optimised to deliver community, customer, and shareholder value.

Pension scheme

The defined benefit pension scheme surplus (without deduction of deferred tax) on our balance sheet on 31 March 2024 stood at £28.9m, compared with a surplus of £25.5m on 30 September2023.

Net of deferred tax, the pension surplus, increased by £2.7m, which is mainly driven by the increase in assets by 7.7% over the period versus the increase in liabilities of the scheme by 6.1%. Assets in the Scheme rose by around £8.6m to £119.7m. Unlike most UK schemes, the Jersey Electricity pension scheme is not funded to pay mandatory annual rises on retirement. The P&L charge is £0.1m for the half-year to 31 March 2024, which we have determined by pro-rating the estimated P&L charge for the full year ending 30 September 2024. There were no special events during the period that led to past service costs or settlement costs in the P&L charge. No new ex-gratia pension increases were awarded during the period.

Dividends

Your Board proposes to pay an interim net dividend for 2024 of 8.4p (2023: 8.0p). As stated in previous years, we aim to deliver sustained real growth each year over the medium-term. The final dividend for 2023 of 11.40p, paid in late March in respect of the last financial year, was an increase of 5% on the previous year.

Risk and Outlook

The principal risks and uncertainties identified in our last Annual Report, issued in December 2023 have not materially altered in the interim period. As highlighted earlier in this report, there is continued uncertainty in the energy markets, although we have seen an overall easing during the first quarter of 2024.

The JE Board is satisfied business has sufficient resources to continue in operation for the foreseeable future, a period of not less than 12 months from the date of approval of this report and accordingly, we continue to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the condensed financial statements.

Responsibility Statement

We confirm to the best of our knowledge:

a. the condensed set of financial statements has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting'.

b. the Interim Directors Statement includes a fair review of the information required by the Disclosure and Transparency Rule DTR 4.2.7R (indication of important events during the first six months and description of principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year); and

  1. the Interim Directors Statement includes a fair review of the information required by the Disclosure and Transparency Rule DTR 4.2.8R
    (disclosure of related party transactions and changes therein); and
  2. this half yearly interim report looks at certain forward-looking statements with respect to the operations, performance, and financial condition of the Group. By their nature, these statements involve uncertainty since future events and circumstances can cause results and developments to differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements reflect knowledge and information available at the date of preparation of this half yearly financial report and the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Nothing in this half yearly financial report should be construed as a profit forecast.

Investor timetable for 2024

7 June Record date for interim ordinary dividend

24 June Interim ordinary dividend for year ending 30 September 2024

1 July Payment date for preference share dividends

18 December Announcement of full year results

Condensed Consolidated Income Statement (Unaudited)

Six months ended

Year ended

31-Mar

30-Sep

2024

2023

2023

Note

£000

£000

£000

Revenue

2

75,593

69,378

125,078

Cost of sales

(48,606)

(46,459)

(80,924)

Rebate of past energy costs - non-recurring item

-

3,593

3,593

Gross profit

26,987

26,512

47,747

Movement on revaluation of investment properties

-

-

(1,215)

Operating expenses

(17,050)

(16,146)

(32,010)

Group operating profit

2

9,937

10,366

14,522

Finance income

1,127

706

1,871

Finance costs

(765)

(767)

(1,528)

Profit from operations before taxation

10,299

10,305

14,865

Taxation

3

(2,208)

(2,208)

(3,432)

Profit from operations after taxation

8,091

8,097

11,433

Attributable to:

Owners of the Company

8,011

8,037

11,280

Non-controlling interests

80

60

153

8,091

8,097

11,433

Earnings per share

- basic and diluted

26.15p

26.23p

36.81p

Condensed Consolidated Statement of

Six months ended

Year ended

Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

31-Mar

30-Sep

2024

2023

2023

£000

£000

£000

Profit for the period/year

8,091

8,097

11,433

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Actuarial gain/(loss) on defined benefit scheme

2,627

4,307

(815)

Income tax relating to items not reclassified

(525)

(861)

163

2,102

3,446

(652)

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Fair value loss on cash flow hedges

(1,525)

(2,013)

(3,361)

Income tax relating to items that may be reclassified

305

403

672

Total comprehensive income for the period/year

(1,220)

(1,610)

(2,689)

8,973

9,933

8,092

Attributable to:

Owners of the Company

Non-controlling interests

80

60

153

8,973

9,933

8,092

C. J. AMBLER - Chief Executive

L.G. Fulton - Chief Financial Officer

Director

Director

20 May 2024

20 May 2024

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

As at

As at

31-Mar

30-Sep

2024

2023

2023

Note

£000

£000

£000

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity (Unaudited)

Share Revaluation

ESOP

Other

Retained

Total

capital

reserve

reserve

reserves*

earnings

reserve

£000's

£000's

£000's

£000's

£000's

£000's

Intangible assets

496

654

681

Property, plant and equipment

216,277

215,329

216,136

Right of use assets

3,128

3,259

3,194

Investment properties

27,615

28,830

27,615

Trade and other receivables

300

300

300

Retirement benefit asset

28,864

30,130

25,546

Derivative financial instruments

6

-

916

129

Other investments

5

5

5

Total non-current assets

276,685

279,423

273,606

CURRENT ASSETS

At 1 October 2023

Total recognised income and expense for the period Property, plant and equipment

Amortisation of employee share scheme Unrealised loss on hedges (net of tax)

Actuarial gain on defined benefit scheme (net of tax) Equity dividends paid

As at 31 March 2024

1,532

5,270

(35)

(455)

235,100

241,412

-

-

-

-

8,011

8,011

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,220)

-

(1,220)

-

-

-

-

2,102

2,102

-

-

-

-

(3,492)

(3,492)

1,532

5,270

(35)

(1,675)

241,721

246,813

Inventories

9,414

9,454

9,187

Trade and other receivables

32,457

28,035

25,959

Derivative financial instruments

6

-

148

64

Cash and cash equivalents

46,743

46,795

47,429

Total current assets

88,614

84,432

82,639

TOTAL ASSETS

365,299

363,855

356,245

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Trade and other payables

20,829

22,799

19,459

Lease liabilities

81

81

81

Derivative financial instruments

6

440

110

536

Current tax liabilities

3,473

3,328

3,301

Total current assets

24,823

26,318

23,377

TOTAL ASSETS

63,791

58,114

59,262

NET CURRENT ASSETS

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Trade and other payables

26,399

25,390

26,249

Lease liabilities

3,152

3,212

3,193

Derivative financial instruments

6

1,654

174

225

Financial liabilities - preference shares

235

235

235

Borrowings

30,000

30,000

30,000

Deferred tax liabilities

32,108

32,508

31,422

Total non-current liabilities

93,548

91,519

91,324

TOTAL LIABILITIES

118,371

117,837

114,701

NET ASSETS

246,928

246,018

241,544

EQUITY

Share capital

1,532

1,532

1,532

Revaluation reserve

5,270

5,270

5,270

ESOP reserve

(35)

(18)

(35)

Other reserves

(1,675)

624

(455)

Retained earnings

241,721

238,418

235,100

Equity attributable to the owners of the Company

246,813

245,826

241,412

Non-controlling interest

115

192

132

TOTAL EQUITY

246,928

246,018

241,544

At 1 October 2022

1,532

5,270

(38)

2,234

230,232

239,230

Total recognised income and expense for the period

-

-

-

-

8,037

8,037

Amortisation of employee share scheme

-

-

20

-

-

20

Unrealised loss on hedges (net of tax)

-

-

-

(1,610)

-

(1,610)

Actuarial gain on defined benefit scheme (net of tax)

-

-

-

-

3,446

3,446

Equity dividends paid

-

-

-

-

(3,309)

(3,309)

As at 31 March 2023

1,532

5,270

(18)

624

238,406

245,814

At 1 October 2022

1,532

5,270

(38)

2,234

230,232

239,230

Total recognised income and expense for the period

-

-

-

-

11,280

11,280

Amortisation of employee share scheme

-

-

3

-

-

3

Unrealised loss on hedges (net of tax)

-

-

-

(2,689)

-

(2,689)

Actuarial loss on defined benefit scheme (net of tax)

-

-

-

-

(652)

(652)

Equity dividends paid

-

-

-

-

(5,760)

(5,760)

As at 30 September 2023

1,532

5,270

(35)

(455)

235,100

241,412

*Other reserves represents the foreign currency hedging reserve.

Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statement (Unaudited)

Six months ended

Year ended 30

30 March

September

2024

2023

2023

£000's

£000's

£000's

Cash flows from operating activities

Operating profit before exceptional items

9,937

10,366

14,522

Adjustments to add back / (deduct) non-cash items and

items disclosed elsewhere on the Cash Flow Statement:

Depreciation and amortisation charges

6,349

5,741

11,581

Share based reward charges

-

20

3

Loss on revaluation of investment property

-

-

1,215

Pension operating charge less contributions paid

692

612

73

Deemed interest from hire purchase agreements

-

-

183

Profit on sale of property, plant and equipment

(34)

(1)

(3)

Operating cash flows before movement in working capital

16,944

16,738

27,574

Working capital adjustments:

Increase in inventories

(227)

(2,281)

(2,014)

Increase in receivables

(9,473)

(8,101)

(3,835)

Increase / (decrease) in payables

2,574

2,136

(617)

Net movement in working capital

(7,126)

(8,246)

(6,466)

Interest paid on borrowings

(761)

(763)

(1,368)

Preference dividends paid

(4)

(4)

(9)

Income taxes paid

(1,568)

(1,045)

(2,089)

Net cash flows from operating activities

7,485

6,680

17,642

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(5,626)

(4,541)

(13,046)

Investment in intangible assets

-

(68)

(92)

Deposit interest received

1,127

706

1,688

Net proceeds from disposal of fixed assets

34

1

3

Net cash flows used in investing activities

(4,465)

(3,902)

(11,447)

Cash flows from financing activities

Equity dividends paid

(3,492)

(3,309)

(5,760)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interest

(97)

-

(165)

Repayment of lease liabilities

(114)

(72)

(242)

Net cash flows used in financing activities

(3,703)

(3,381)

(6,167)

Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents

(683)

(603)

28

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the yearperiod

47,429

47,397

47,397

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes

(3)

1

4

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

46,743

46,795

47,429

Of the £46.7m cash and cash equivalents at 31 March 2024, £35.0m with an average of 74 days remaining. At 30th September 2023 this was £34.0m with an average of 70 days remaining, whilst on 31st March 2023 the figure was £37.0m with an average of 74 days remaining.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Accounts (Unaudited)

1. Accounting policies Basis of preparation

The interim accounts for the six months ended 31 March 2024 have been prepared on the basis of the accounting policies set out in the 30 September 2023 annual report and accounts using accounting policies consistent with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the EU and in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting'. There have been no changes to accounting standards during the current financial period that has impacted the disclosures in these financial statements and the full year financial statements that will be prepared for 30 September 2023.

Jersey Electricity Plc has considerable financial resources and, consequently, the directors believe that the Group is well placed to manage its business risks successfully despite the current uncertain economic outlook. The directors have a reasonable expectation that the Group has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. Thus, they continue to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing the annual financial statements.

2. Revenue and profit

The contributions of the various activities of the Group to turnover and profit are listed below:

Six months ended

Six months ended

Six months ended

31 March 2024

31 March 2023

31 March 2023

External

Internal

Total

External

Internal

Total

External

Internal

Total

Revenue

£000

£000

£000

£000

£000

£000

£000

£000

£000

Energy

60,937

55

60,992

54,833

46

54,879

97,053

89

97,142

Retail

9,573

34

9,607

9,955

35

9,990

3,349

831

4,180

Building Services

2,136

294

2,430

1,684

343

2,027

18,514

56

18,570

Property

1,151

320

1,471

1,226

320

1,546

2,350

641

2,991

Other*

1,796

65

1,861

1,680

264

1,944

3,812

466

4,278

75,593

768

76,361

69,378

1,008

70,386

125,078

2,083

127,161

Inter-segment elimination

(768)

(1,008)

(2,083)

75,593

69,378

125,078

Operating Profit

Energy profit before rebate

8,519

5,061

9,329

of past energy costs

Rebate of past energy costs

-

3,593

3,593

Energy profit including rebate

8,519

8,654

12,922

Retail

514

672

162

Building Services

128

27

917

Property

458

788

1,149

Other *

318

225

587

Operating profit before property

9,937

10,366

15,737

revaluation/sale

Loss on revaluation of

-

-

(1,215)

investment properties

Operating profit

9,937

10,366

14,522

*The Other segment includes the divisions of Jersey Energy and Jendev as well as Jersey Deep Freeze Limited, the Group's sole subsidiary.

Materially, all the Group's operations are conducted within the Channel Islands. All transfers between divisions are on an arm's length basis. Gains or losses resulting from the revaluation of investment properties is shown separately from Property operating profit.

Revenues disclosed by the business segments above are recognised both on a point in time and over time basis. The treatment of revenue recognition in accordance with IFRS 15 is detailed in the 30 September 2023 annual report.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Accounts (Unaudited) (continued)

3. Taxation

Six months ended

Six months ended

Six months ended

31 March 2024

31 March 2023

30 September 2023

£000

£000

£000

Current income tax

1,741

2,132

3,301

Deferred income tax

467

76

131

Total income tax

2,208

2,208

3,432

The Company is taxable at the rate applicable to utility companies in Jersey of 20%. (2023: 20%).

4. Dividends paid and proposed

Six months ended

Six months ended

Six months ended

31 March 2024

31 March 2023

30 September 2023

£000

£000

£000

Dividends per share

Paid

11.40p

10.80p

18.80p

Proposed

8.40p

8.00p

11.40p

Six months ended

Six months ended

Six months ended

31 March 2024

31 March 2023

30 September 2023

£000

£000

£000

Distribution to equity holders

3,492

3,309

5,760

The distribution to equity holders in respect of the final dividend for 2023 of £3,492,059 (11.40p net of tax per share) was paid on 15 March 2024. The Directors have declared an interim dividend of 8.40p per share, net of tax (2023: 8.00p) for the six months ended 31 March 2024 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 7 June 2024. This dividend was approved by the Board on 20 May 2024 and has not been included as a liability on 31 March 2024.

5. Pensions

In consultation with the independent actuaries to the scheme, the valuation of the pension scheme assets and liabilities has been updated to reflect current market discount rates, inflation, salary increases, pension increases, post-retirement mortality, current market values of investments and actual investment returns applicable under IAS 19 'Employee Benefits', and also consideration has been given as to whether there have been any other events that would significantly affect the pension liabilities.

  1. Financial Instruments

The Group held the following derivative contracts, classified as level 2 financial instruments on 31 March 2023.

Six months ended

Six months ended

Six months ended

31 March 2024

31 March 2023

30 September 2023

Fair value of currency hedges

£000

£000

£000

Derivative assets

Less than one year

-

148

64

Greater than one year

-

916

129

Derivative liabilities

Less than one year

(440)

(110)

(536)

Greater than one year

(1,654)

(174)

(225)

Total net assets/liabilities

(2,094)

(780)

(568)

All financial instruments for which fair value is recognised or disclosed are categorised within the fair value hierarchy. This hierarchy is based on the underlying assumptions used to determine the fair value measurement as a whole and is categorised as follows:

Level 1 - financial instruments are those with values that are immediately comparable to quoted (unadjusted) market prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities.

Level 2 - financial instruments are those with values that are determined using valuation techniques for which the basic assumptions used to calculate fair value are directly or indirectly observable (such as readily available market prices).

Level 3 - financial instruments are shown at values that are determined by assumptions that are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs).

The derivative contracts for foreign currency shown above are classified as level 2 financial instruments and are valued using a discounted cash flow valuation technique. Future cash flows are estimated based on forward exchange rates (from observable forward exchange rates at the end of the reporting period) and contract forward rates, discounted at a rate that reflects the credit risk of various counterparties.

7. Related Party Transactions

The Government of Jersey (the "Government") treats the Company as a strategic investment. Whilst it holds the majority voting rights in the Company, the Government does not view the Company as being under its control and as such, it is not consolidated within the Government accounts. The Government is understood by the Directors to have significant influence but not control of the Company.

The Company has elected to take advantage of the disclosure exemptions available in IAS 24, paragraphs 25 and 26. All transactions are undertaken on an arms-length basis in the ordinary course of business.

The Powerhouse, PO Box 45

Queens Road, St Helier JE4 8NY

Tel 01534 505460

Fax 01534 505565 email jec@jec.co.uk www.jec.co.uk

Printed on paper from a sustainable source.

