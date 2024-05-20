3 JERSEY ELECTRICITY FY24 Interim Report

Directors' Statement

Jersey Electricity Plc (JE) has delivered a strong set of both operational and financial results for the period 1st October 2023 to 31st March 2024.

Operational Performance

At the start of the financial year Jersey faced one of the worst storms in at least 40 years. The storm caused a lot of damage and disruption on the Island and the Energy Business faced significant challenges with its overhead network and certain substations, but overall resilience remained strong with a less than 1% fault rate. We thank all our staff, and the broader Community for their strong response to the Storm.

Excluding the storm, our Customer Minutes Lost remain below 7 and enabling works have begun on our new ground mounted solar array at St Clements. We have also commenced replacement of transformers at Five Oaks and we have initiated our £23m resilience programme at La Collette Power Station.

Wholesale Energy Markets

In our 2023 Annual Report, we noted that global energy markets had eased somewhat compared to the turmoil of 2021/22. The market has continued to improve with more easing in the first three months of calendar year 2024, however, it remains above historic levels and the macro-economic environment is tough. The geopolitical landscape is fragile, with ongoing conflict in Ukraine and rising tension in the Middle East. Through this period of uncertainty and turmoil we have continued to demonstrate financial resilience and have shielded our customers from the higher retail prices seen elsewhere without needing any Government help/subsidy.

Hedging of electricity and foreign exchange, and customer tariffs

Our focus remains on delivering secure, low-carbon electricity supplies and maintaining relatively stable and competitive customer tariffs, now and into the future. Our electricity purchases are fully fixed for the remainder of 2024 and materially hedged for 2025. In addition, we have around one third of our expected 2026 and 2027 requirements hedged. As these are contractually denominated in Euros, we also enter forward foreign currency contracts, on a three-year rolling basis, reducing the volatility of our cost base and aiding tariff planning. In January 2024 we implemented a 12% rise in customer tariffs and do not anticipate further rises during the remainder of 2024.

Even with the rises implemented to date, the tariffs payable by our customers continue to benchmark well against other jurisdictions. Residential customers in Jersey currently pay around 40% what equivalent customers pay in the UK for their electricity.

Financial Performance