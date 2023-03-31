Advanced search
    JOG   GB00BYN5YK77

JERSEY OIL AND GAS PLC

(JOG)
2023-03-31
236.90 GBX   +54.84%
08:22aJersey Oil & Gas surges over potential North Sea deal
AN
07:16aShares climb ahead of key US inflation gauge
AN
06:08aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Jersey Oil in talks with North Sea "heavyweight"
AN
Jersey Oil & Gas surges over potential North Sea deal

03/31/2023 | 08:22am EDT
Jersey Oil & Gas PLC - Jersey-based oil and gas company focused on the North Sea - Updates on the Greater Buchan Area farm-out process, revealing it is in "advanced" exclusive discussions with an unnamed "significant" UK North Sea operator. Says head of terms have been agreed for the farm-out of a material interest in the GBA licenses to the operator, and the parties are working towards a finalised fully-termed agreement "in the near future". They have agreed to an exclusivity period until the end of April.

"We are pleased to be in advanced exclusive negotiations with a well-funded industry heavyweight and whilst there can be no guarantees of a successful conclusion, we are aiming to finalise the farm-out in the near future and look forward to updating shareholders shortly," says Chief Executive Officer Andrew Benitz.

Current stock price: 236.90 pence each, up 55% on Friday in London

12-month change: up 36%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.23% 78.63 Delayed Quote.-9.85%
JERSEY OIL AND GAS PLC 54.84% 236.9 Delayed Quote.-38.80%
WTI 0.45% 74.695 Delayed Quote.-9.41%
