JERUSALEM INSURANCE
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
Amman Stock Exchange
Company's Name: JERUSALEM INSURANCE
Date: 30-07-2023 03:19:43 PM
Subject: Other Material Information
JERUSALEM INSURANCE announces the occurrence of
the following material event:
Material Event
Date of event: 25-07-2023
Material changes in the Company's assets
Based on the disclosure instructions of the Securities
Commission and regarding significant events, we would
like to inform you that Jerusalem Insurance Company sold
a piece of land owned by the company in Marka
Alwinanat on 25th July 2023 for an amount of
587,720.00 Jordanian Dinars. It's worth noting that the
profit from the sale amounted 273,906.00 Jordanian
Dinars.
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
Chairman of Board of Directors
User Name: Ahmad Jarrar
