Jerusalem Insurance Company PSC is a Jordan-based public shareholding company that provides all classes of life and non-life insurance and reinsurance products and services. The Company operates in two business segments: General Insurance and Life Insurance. The General Insurance segment includes motor, marine and transport, fire and other damages to properties, liabilities and medical, among others. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products. The Company's clients include industrial and commercial enterprises, as well as private individuals. The Company holds a majority stake in Jerusalem Co. for Maintenance & Structure Building.