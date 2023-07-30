JERUSALEM INSURANCE

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: JERUSALEM INSURANCE

ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﺱﺪﻘﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 30-07-2023 03:19:43 PM

PM 03:19:43 2023-07-30 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Other Material Information

ﻯﺮﺧﻷﺍ ﺔﻳﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

JERUSALEM INSURANCE announces the occurrence of

ﻦﻴﺒﻤﻟﺍ ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﻉﻮﻗﻭ ﻦﻋ ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﺱﺪﻘﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻠﻌﺗ

the following material event:

:ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺃ

Material Event

ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ

Date of event: 25-07-2023

2023-07-25 :ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

Material changes in the Company's assets

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺩﻮﺟﻮﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻣﺎﻬﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺮﻴﻐﺘﻟﺍ

Based on the disclosure instructions of the Securities

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﻯﺪﻟ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻹﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺍﺀﺎﻨﺑ

ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﺩﻮﻧ ،ﺔﻳﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺍﺪﺣﻷﺍ ﺹﻮﺼﺨﺑﻭ

Commission and regarding significant events, we would

ﺽﺭﺍ ﺔﻌﻄﻗ ﻊﻴﺒﺑ 2023-7-25 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺖﻣﺎﻗ ﺪﻗ ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﺱﺪﻘﻟﺍ

like to inform you that Jerusalem Insurance Company sold

587,720.00 ﻎﻠﺒﻤﺑ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻧﻮﻟﺍ ﺎﻛﺭﺎﻣ ﻲﺿﺍﺭﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﻮﻠﻤﻣ

a piece of land owned by the company in Marka

273,906.00 ﺖﻐﻠﺑ ﻊﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻠﻤﻋ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺍ ﻎﻠﺒﻣ ﻥﺄﺑ ﺎﻤﻠﻋ ،ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺍ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ

Alwinanat on 25th July 2023 for an amount of

.ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺍﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ

587,720.00 Jordanian Dinars. It's worth noting that the

profit from the sale amounted 273,906.00 Jordanian

Dinars.

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Ahmad Jarrar

Ahmad Jarrar :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

