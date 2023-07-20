JERUSALEM INSURANCE

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: JERUSALEM INSURANCE

ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﺱﺪﻘﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 18-07-2023 04:25:20 PM

PM 04:25:20 2023-07-18 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Trading in securities

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺎﺑ ﻝﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Kindly be informed that Khaled Mohammad Badawi

-18 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻡﺎﻗ ﺪﻗ ﻥﺎﻴﻠﻋ ﻱﻭﺪﺑ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺪﻟﺎﺧ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ

Alayyan purchased/sold on the 18-07-2023 shares from

ﺎﻤﻛﻭ (10020)ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﺱﺪﻘﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻴﺑ /ﺀﺍﺮﺸﺑ 2023-07

company JERUSALEM INSURANCE(10020).

.ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺍ ﺢﺿﻮﻣ ﻮﻫ

Following are the details as below.

Type of

Number

Total

Percentag

ﺔﺒﺴﻧ

ﺩﺪﻌﻟﺍ

ﺩﺪﻋ

ﻉﻮﻧ

transactio

Of Share

number of

e of

ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ

ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﻹﺍ

ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ

ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ

n

Transacte

shares

ownershi

ﺪﻌﺑ

ﻢﻬﺳﻸﻟ

ﺔﻟﻭﺍﺪﺘﻤﻟﺍ

d

held

p after

ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ

ﻆﻔﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ

transactio

ﺎﻬﺑ

n

24.58%

1967160

860

ﺀﺍﺮﺷ

Purchase

860

1967160

24.58%

Relation to the company

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ

Board Member

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Name: Mohammad Abu Lubbad

Mohammad Abu Lubbad :ﻢﺳﻻﺍ

Position:

Financial Manager

ﻲﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺪﻤﻟﺍ

:ﺐﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ

Page 1 of 1

