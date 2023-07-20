JERUSALEM INSURANCE
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: JERUSALEM INSURANCE
ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﺱﺪﻘﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 18-07-2023 04:25:20 PM
PM 04:25:20 2023-07-18 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Trading in securities
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺎﺑ ﻝﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Kindly be informed that Khaled Mohammad Badawi
-18 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻡﺎﻗ ﺪﻗ ﻥﺎﻴﻠﻋ ﻱﻭﺪﺑ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺪﻟﺎﺧ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ
Alayyan purchased/sold on the 18-07-2023 shares from
ﺎﻤﻛﻭ (10020)ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﺱﺪﻘﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻴﺑ /ﺀﺍﺮﺸﺑ 2023-07
company JERUSALEM INSURANCE(10020).
.ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺍ ﺢﺿﻮﻣ ﻮﻫ
Following are the details as below.
Type of
Number
Total
Percentag
ﺔﺒﺴﻧ
ﺩﺪﻌﻟﺍ
ﺩﺪﻋ
ﻉﻮﻧ
transactio
Of Share
number of
e of
ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ
ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﻹﺍ
ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ
ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ
n
Transacte
shares
ownershi
ﺪﻌﺑ
ﻢﻬﺳﻸﻟ
ﺔﻟﻭﺍﺪﺘﻤﻟﺍ
d
held
p after
ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ
ﻆﻔﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ
transactio
ﺎﻬﺑ
n
24.58%
1967160
860
ﺀﺍﺮﺷ
Purchase
860
1967160
24.58%
Relation to the company
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ
Board Member
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Name: Mohammad Abu Lubbad
Mohammad Abu Lubbad :ﻢﺳﻻﺍ
Position:
Financial Manager
ﻲﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺪﻤﻟﺍ
:ﺐﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ
Page 1 of 1
