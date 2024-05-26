JERUSALEM INSURANCE

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: JERUSALEM INSURANCE

ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﺱﺪﻘﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 23-05-2024 03:47:35 PM

PM 03:47:35 2024-05-23 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Trading in securities

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺎﺑ ﻝﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Kindly be informed that Khaled Mohammad Badawi

-23 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻡﺎﻗ ﺪﻗ ﻥﺎﻴﻠﻋ ﻱﻭﺪﺑ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺪﻟﺎﺧ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ

Alayyan purchased/sold on the 23-05-2024 shares from

ﺎﻤﻛﻭ (10020)ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﺱﺪﻘﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻴﺑ /ﺀﺍﺮﺸﺑ 2024-05

company JERUSALEM INSURANCE(10020).

.ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺍ ﺢﺿﻮﻣ ﻮﻫ

Following are the details as below.

24.80%

1983641

408

ﺀﺍﺮﺷ

Purchase

408

1983641

24.80%

Relation to the company

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ

Board Member

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Name: Amal Ghaith

Amal Ghaith :ﻢﺳﻻﺍ

Position:

Accountant

ﺐﺳﺎﺤﻣ

:ﺐﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ

