Jervois Global : Annual Report to shareholders 2021

03/10/2022
For personal use only

2021

Annual Report

For personal use only

It has been a transformational year for our Company as we continued to implement our strategy to become a globally significant supplier of specialty chemicals and advanced manufactured cobalt products into battery and other industries.

Peter Johnston,

Non-Executive Chairman

For personal use only

Contents

Corporate Directory

2

Our Business

4

Chairman's Letter

6

Jervois: A Global Supplier of Cobalt and Nickel

11

Sustainability Overview

14

2021 Performance Overview

18

Leadership and Governance

28

Board of Directors

30

Officers

32

Board Composition and Performance

34

Structure, Systems and Processes for Effective and Ethical Governance

36

Directors' Report

39

Lead Auditor's Independence Declaration

66

Consolidated Financial Statements

68

Directors' Declaration

127

Independent Auditor's Report

128

Shareholder Information

134

Tenements

137

2 Jervois Global Limited and Controlled Entities

For personal use only

Corporate Directory

Company Principal Registered

Directors Secretary Address Office

Bryce Crocker

Alwyn Davey

Suite 2.03, 1-11

Suite 2.03, 1-11

Chief Executive

Gordon Street, Cremorne

Gordon Street, Cremorne

Officer

Victoria 3121

Victoria 3121

Peter Johnston

Australia

Australia

Non-Executive

Chairman

Brian Kennedy

Non-Executive

Director

Michael Callahan

Non-Executive

Director

David Issroff

Non-Executive

Director,

appointed 3

September 2021

For personal use only

Auditor

Ernst & Young

8 Exhibition Street

Melbourne

Victoria 3000

Australia

Annual Report 2021

3

Stock

Share Exchange

Bankers Register Listing

ANZ Banking Group

Computershare

Jervois Global Limited

Limited

Investor Services

shares are listed on the:

Level 1

Pty Ltd

Australian

420 St Kilda Road

452 Johnston Street

Securities Exchange

Melbourne

Abbotsford

ASX code: JRV

Victoria 3004

Victoria 3067

TSX Venture Exchange

Australia

Australia

TSX-V code: JRV

Computershare

Jervois Global Limited

Investor Services Inc

shares are traded on the:

510 Burrard Street

United States OTCQX

Vancouver

OTCQX code: JRVMF

BC V6C 3B9

Canada

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Jervois Global Ltd. published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 04:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
