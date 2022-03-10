Jervois Global : Annual Report to shareholders 2021
03/10/2022 | 11:26pm EST
2021
Annual Report
It has been a transformational year for our Company as we continued to implement our strategy to become a globally significant supplier of specialty chemicals and advanced manufactured cobalt products into battery and other industries.
Peter Johnston,
Non-Executive Chairman
Contents
Corporate Directory
2
Our Business
4
Chairman's Letter
6
Jervois: A Global Supplier of Cobalt and Nickel
11
Sustainability Overview
14
2021 Performance Overview
18
Leadership and Governance
28
Board of Directors
30
Officers
32
Board Composition and Performance
34
Structure, Systems and Processes for Effective and Ethical Governance
36
Directors' Report
39
Lead Auditor's Independence Declaration
66
Consolidated Financial Statements
68
Directors' Declaration
127
Independent Auditor's Report
128
Shareholder Information
134
Tenements
137
2 Jervois Global Limited and Controlled Entities
Corporate Directory
Company Principal Registered
Directors Secretary Address Office
Bryce Crocker
Alwyn Davey
Suite 2.03, 1-11
Suite 2.03, 1-11
Chief Executive
Gordon Street, Cremorne
Gordon Street, Cremorne
Officer
Victoria 3121
Victoria 3121
Peter Johnston
Australia
Australia
Non-Executive
Chairman
Brian Kennedy
Non-Executive
Director
Michael Callahan
Non-Executive
Director
David Issroff
Non-Executive
Director,
appointed 3
September 2021
Auditor
Ernst & Young
8 Exhibition Street
Melbourne
Victoria 3000
Australia
Annual Report 2021
3
Stock
Share Exchange
Bankers Register Listing
ANZ Banking Group
Computershare
Jervois Global Limited
Limited
Investor Services
shares are listed on the:
Level 1
Pty Ltd
Australian
420 St Kilda Road
452 Johnston Street
Securities Exchange
Melbourne
Abbotsford
ASX code: JRV
Victoria 3004
Victoria 3067
TSX Venture Exchange
Australia
Australia
TSX-V code: JRV
Computershare
Jervois Global Limited
Investor Services Inc
shares are traded on the:
510 Burrard Street
United States OTCQX
Vancouver
OTCQX code: JRVMF
BC V6C 3B9
Canada
