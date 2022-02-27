Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Jervois Global Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JRV   AU000000JRV4

JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED

(JRV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jervois Global : BMO 31st Global Metal and Mining Conference Presentation

02/27/2022 | 05:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

W

only

use

Building a leading independent cobalt and nickel company

ersonal

BMO Conference Presentation

27 February to 2 March 2022

1

Source: Company information

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by Jervois Global Limited ("Jervois" or the "Company"). It should not be considered as an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities in Jervois or as an inducement to make an offer or invitation with respect to those securities in any jurisdiction. You should not act in reliance on this presentation material. You should conduct your own investigation and perform your own analysis in order to satisfy yourself as to the accuracy and completeness of the information, statements and opinions contained in this

onlypresentation before making any investment decision.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this presentation, other than statements of historical fact, that address productions, sales and events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to future estimates regarding production, capital and operating costs have been developed by the Company's personnel and independent consultants. The effects of future supply contracts, future sales contracts, future EBITDA f r the group, operations at Jervois Finland, construction work to be undertaken at ICO, timing of production at ICO, preparation of studies on the SMP refinery, utilisation of the working capital facility, drawdown of the ICO Bond, the

user liability of third party information, and certain other factors or information. Such forecasts, projections and information are not a guarantee of future performance and involve unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are out of the Company's control. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "targets" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", ''would'', "may", "could", or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that co ld cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; conclusions of economic evaluations; fluctuations in commodity prices; fluctuations in the value of the Australian dollar relative to the United States dollar, the Euro and the Brazilian Real; changes in operations parameters as plans continue to be refined; failure of

ersonalequipment or process to operate as anticipated; changes in labor costs and other costs and availability of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labor disputes and other risks of the refining industry, including but not limited to environmental hazards, other acts of God or unfavorable operating conditions and losses, detrimental events that interfere with transportation of concentrate or the smelters ability to accept concentrate, including declaration of Force Majeure events, insurrection or war; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or revocation of governmental approvals; title risks; delays or unavailability in financing; failure to comply with restrictions and covenants in loan agreements, actual results of current activities; volatility in Company's publicly traded securities; and the factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form and in the C mpany's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.comand on the ASX.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking

statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

FINANCIAL DATA AND ROUNDING

Certain financial measures included in this presentation are "non-IFRS financial information" under ASIC Regulatory Guide 230: "Disclosing non-IFRS financial information" and "non-GAAP financial measures" within the meaning of Regulation G under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and are not recognised under Australian Accounting Standards ("AAS") and International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Non-IFRS financial information/non-GAAP financial measures do not have a standardised meaning prescribed by AAS or IFRS and may therefore not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other entities and should not be construed as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with AAS or IFRS.

Although Jervois believes these non-IFRS financial information/non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors in measuring the financial performance and condition of Jervois Finland and the Jervois group, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these non-IFRS financial information/non-GAAP financial measures. The financial information in this presentation is presented in an abbreviated form insofar as it does not include all the disclosures required by the AAS and other mandatory professional reporting requirements applicable to general purpose financial reports prepared in accordance with the Corporations Act.

All dollar values are in United States dollars (US$) or Australian dollars (A$) and financial data is presented as at 31 December 2021, unless stated otherwise. Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

Further information regarding the basis of preparation of financial information in this presentation is included in Slide 21.

2

ersonal use only

Contents

1.Strategic positioning

2. Business highlights

3. Appendix

3

Introduction to Jervois

Building a vertically integrated global business to meet growing demand for cobalt and nickel

only

Kokkola, Finland (processing operations)

Acquired by Jervois in 2021 from Freeport McMoRan

Hosts the only significant cobalt refinery outsideAsia

Contractualrights to c.40% refinery capacity

ICO, United States (mine development)

Leading downstream cobalt products business

Developing the United States' only primary

cobalt mine

Kokkola

On track for first cobalt production in

August 2022

use

Idaho

Nyon, Switzerland

(commercial office)

SMP, Brazil (refinery restart)

Latin America's only nickel-cobalt

Nico Young, Australia (exploration project)

refinery

Restart BFS on track for delivery:

Nickel and cobalt deposits in New South Wales

ersonal

Stage 1 - Q1 CY22, Stage 2 - Q3 CY22

NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment

published May 2019

SMP

2022 drilling programme approved by Jervois Board

Melbourne, Australia

(corporate office)

Cobalt Mining /

Primary Refining / Cobalt Intermediates

Finished Cobalt Advanced Materials

Raw Materials

(Chemicals and Powders)

Diversification across multiple products and value chain segments reduces portfolio risk profile

Source: Company information

4

Introduction to Jervois

Building a leading cobalt and nickel company with a world-class management team

July 2021

Announced US$100m

20 October 2020

bond offering to fund ICO

Jervois Board approves

nlyo

Successfully closes

construction of ICO

September 2021

A$45m equity raising

Announcement of the

Acquisition close; re-

milestones

29 September 2020

acquisition of Freeport

launch of Freeport Cobalt

Announces acquisition of

Cobalt and equity raising

as Jervois Finland

Sao Miguel Paulista nickel

and cobalt refinery

6 December 2017

28 June 2019

July 2019

Successfully closed

Successfully closed

Merger with eCobalt

Company

A$12.7m equity raising

A$16.5m equity raising

completed, securing Idaho

2021

Cobalt Operations ("ICO")

2020

use

2017

2019

July 2021

David Issroff appointed Non-

2018

Executive Director (ex.

19 October 2020

November 2020

Glencore / Xstrata)

Greg Young appointed

Appointments of:

Matthew Lengerich

rsonaleHiresCorporte

EGM - Commercial (ex.

- James May as CFO (ex. Rio

appointed EGM - Mining (ex.

Glencore Co-Head USA)

Rio Tinto)

Tinto)

30 May 2019

21 February 2021

Kenneth Klassen appointed

- Wayde Yeoman as Group

19 June 2018

General Counsel (ex.

Manager - Commercial (ex.

Hiroyuki Shinto appointed

Peter Johnston appointed

Glencore General Counsel)

OMG Cobalt with

Japan Marketing Adviser (ex.

28 September 2017

Chairman (ex. CEO Minara

18 March 2019

experience at Kokkola)

Glencore)

Resources and Tronox; ex.

Appointment of Brian Kennedy

Michael Rodriguez appointed

- Klaus Wolhaf as Group

Head of Global Nickel Assets

(ex. WMC, Glencore) and Michael

at Glencore)

EGM - Technical Services,

Manager - Commercial (ex.

Rodriguez (ex. GoldCorp, WMC,

(ex. GoldCorp, WMC,

Xstrata, Glencore)

Glencore) as Non-Executive

Glencore), following his step

Directors

down as a Non-Exec Director

Appointment of Bryce Crocker as

CEO (ex. Xstrata)

Source: Company information

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Jervois Global Ltd. published this content on 27 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2022 22:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED
05:52pJERVOIS GLOBAL : BMO 31st Global Metal and Mining Conference Presentation
PU
02/24JERVOIS GLOBAL : Notification of cessation of securities - JRV
PU
02/07US$50 million bond drawdown to fund ongoing construction of ICO
AQ
02/07Jervois Global Limited - US$50 million bond drawdown to fund ongoing construction of IC..
AQ
02/07Jervois Global Draws Down $50 Million for Construction of Idaho Cobalt Operations
MT
02/06JERVOIS GLOBAL : Application for quotation of securities - JRV
PU
02/01Jervois Mining's Finnish Unit Logs $96 Million Revenue in Q4 2021
MT
01/31Jervois Global Limited Provides Sales Volume Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
01/31Jervois approves underground drilling campaign at ICO
AQ
01/30Jervois Mining Approves Initial In-fill Drill Program at Idaho Cobalt Operations
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 173 M 125 M 125 M
Net income 2021 -19,1 M -13,8 M -13,8 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -42,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 071 M 774 M 774 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,18x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 81,8%
Chart JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Jervois Global Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,71 AUD
Average target price 0,82 AUD
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bryce Crocker Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James May Chief Financial Officer & Executive GM-Finance
Peter Brendan Johnston Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Rodriguez Executive General Manager-Technical Services
Ian Woolsey Group Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED19.49%774
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.4.77%67 415
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION11.47%53 180
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-10.03%15 883
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.26.71%13 101
YUNNAN TIN COMPANY LIMITED24.37%6 328