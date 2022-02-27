Jervois Global : BMO 31st Global Metal and Mining Conference Presentation
02/27/2022 | 05:52pm EST
Building a leading independent cobalt and nickel company
BMO Conference Presentation
27 February to 2 March 2022
Source: Company information
Disclaimer
This presentation has been prepared by Jervois Global Limited ("Jervois" or the "Company"). It should not be considered as an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities in Jervois or as an inducement to make an offer or invitation with respect to those securities in any jurisdiction. You should not act in reliance on this presentation material. You should conduct your own investigation and perform your own analysis in order to satisfy yourself as to the accuracy and completeness of the information, statements and opinions contained in this
onlypresentation before making any investment decision.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This presentation contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this presentation, other than statements of historical fact, that address productions, sales and events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to future estimates regarding production, capital and operating costs have been developed by the Company's personnel and independent consultants. The effects of future supply contracts, future sales contracts, future EBITDA f r the group, operations at Jervois Finland, construction work to be undertaken at ICO, timing of production at ICO, preparation of studies on the SMP refinery, utilisation of the working capital facility, drawdown of the ICO Bond, the
user liability of third party information, and certain other factors or information. Such forecasts, projections and information are not a guarantee of future performance and involve unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are out of the Company's control. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "targets" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", ''would'', "may", "could", or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that co ld cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; conclusions of economic evaluations; fluctuations in commodity prices; fluctuations in the value of the Australian dollar relative to the United States dollar, the Euro and the Brazilian Real; changes in operations parameters as plans continue to be refined; failure of
ersonalequipment or process to operate as anticipated; changes in labor costs and other costs and availability of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labor disputes and other risks of the refining industry, including but not limited to environmental hazards, other acts of God or unfavorable operating conditions and losses, detrimental events that interfere with transportation of concentrate or the smelters ability to accept concentrate, including declaration of Force Majeure events, insurrection or war; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or revocation of governmental approvals; title risks; delays or unavailability in financing; failure to comply with restrictions and covenants in loan agreements, actual results of current activities; volatility in Company's publicly traded securities; and the factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form and in the C mpany's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.comand on the ASX.
Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
FINANCIAL DATA AND ROUNDING
Certain financial measures included in this presentation are "non-IFRS financial information" under ASIC Regulatory Guide 230: "Disclosing non-IFRS financial information" and "non-GAAP financial measures" within the meaning of Regulation G under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and are not recognised under Australian Accounting Standards ("AAS") and International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Non-IFRS financial information/non-GAAP financial measures do not have a standardised meaning prescribed by AAS or IFRS and may therefore not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other entities and should not be construed as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with AAS or IFRS.
Although Jervois believes these non-IFRS financial information/non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors in measuring the financial performance and condition of Jervois Finland and the Jervois group, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these non-IFRS financial information/non-GAAP financial measures. The financial information in this presentation is presented in an abbreviated form insofar as it does not include all the disclosures required by the AAS and other mandatory professional reporting requirements applicable to general purpose financial reports prepared in accordance with the Corporations Act.
All dollar values are in United States dollars (US$) or Australian dollars (A$) and financial data is presented as at 31 December 2021, unless stated otherwise. Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.
Further information regarding the basis of preparation of financial information in this presentation is included in Slide 21.
Contents
1.Strategic positioning
2. Business highlights
3. Appendix
Introduction to Jervois
Building a vertically integrated global business to meet growing demand for cobalt and nickel
Kokkola, Finland (processing operations)
• Acquired by Jervois in 2021 from Freeport McMoRan
•
Hosts the only significant cobalt refinery outsideAsia
•
Contractualrights to c.40% refinery capacity
ICO, United States (mine development)
• Leading downstream cobalt products business
• Developing the United States' only primary
cobalt mine
Kokkola
• On track for first cobalt production in
August 2022
Idaho
Nyon, Switzerland
(commercial office)
SMP, Brazil (refinery restart)
• Latin America's only nickel-cobalt
Nico Young, Australia (exploration project)
refinery
• Restart BFS on track for delivery:
• Nickel and cobalt deposits in New South Wales
Stage 1 - Q1 CY22, Stage 2 - Q3 CY22
• NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment
published May 2019
SMP
• 2022 drilling programme approved by Jervois Board
Melbourne, Australia
(corporate office)
Cobalt Mining /
Primary Refining / Cobalt Intermediates
Finished Cobalt Advanced Materials
Raw Materials
(Chemicals and Powders)
Diversification across multiple products and value chain segments reduces portfolio risk profile
Source: Company information
Introduction to Jervois
Building a leading cobalt and nickel company with a world-class management team
July 2021
Announced US$100m
20 October 2020
bond offering to fund ICO
Jervois Board approves
Successfully closes
construction of ICO
September 2021
A$45m equity raising
Announcement of the
Acquisition close; re-
milestones
29 September 2020
acquisition of Freeport
launch of Freeport Cobalt
Announces acquisition of
Cobalt and equity raising
as Jervois Finland
Sao Miguel Paulista nickel
and cobalt refinery
6 December 2017
28 June 2019
July 2019
Successfully closed
Successfully closed
Merger with eCobalt
Company
A$12.7m equity raising
A$16.5m equity raising
completed, securing Idaho
2021
Cobalt Operations ("ICO")
2020
2017
2019
July 2021
David Issroff appointed Non-
2018
Executive Director (ex.
19 October 2020
November 2020
Glencore / Xstrata)
Greg Young appointed
Appointments of:
Matthew Lengerich
EGM - Commercial (ex.
- James May as CFO (ex. Rio
appointed EGM - Mining (ex.
Glencore Co-Head USA)
Rio Tinto)
Tinto)
30 May 2019
21 February 2021
Kenneth Klassen appointed
- Wayde Yeoman as Group
19 June 2018
General Counsel (ex.
Manager - Commercial (ex.
Hiroyuki Shinto appointed
Peter Johnston appointed
Glencore General Counsel)
OMG Cobalt with
Japan Marketing Adviser (ex.
28 September 2017
Chairman (ex. CEO Minara
18 March 2019
experience at Kokkola)
Glencore)
Resources and Tronox; ex.
Appointment of Brian Kennedy
Michael Rodriguez appointed
- Klaus Wolhaf as Group
Head of Global Nickel Assets
(ex. WMC, Glencore) and Michael
at Glencore)
EGM - Technical Services,
Manager - Commercial (ex.
Rodriguez (ex. GoldCorp, WMC,
(ex. GoldCorp, WMC,
Xstrata, Glencore)
Glencore) as Non-Executive
Glencore), following his step
Directors
down as a Non-Exec Director
Appointment of Bryce Crocker as
CEO (ex. Xstrata)
Source: Company information
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Jervois Global Ltd. published this content on 27 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2022 22:51:01 UTC.