Jervois Global : Diggers and Dealers Mining Forum Presentation 2022
08/02/2022 | 12:10am EDT
W
Building a leading independent cobalt
and nickel company
Diggers & Dealers Mining Forum
2 August 2022
Disclaimer
This presentation has been prepared by Jervois Global Limited ("Jervois" or the "Company"). It should not be considered as an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities in Jervois or as an inducement to make an offer or invitation with respect to those securities in any jurisdiction. You should not act in reliance on this presentation material. You should conduct your own investigation and perform your own analysis in order to satisfy yourself as to the accuracy and completeness of the information, statements and opinions contained in this presentation before making any investment decision.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This presentation contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this presentation, other than statements of historical fact, that address productions, sales and events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to future estimates regarding production, capital and operating costs have been developed by the Company's personnel and independent consultants. The effects of future supply contracts, future sales contracts, future EBITDA for the group, operations at Jervois Finland, timing of construction at ICO, timing of production at ICO, preparation of and expected outcome in the studies on the SMP refinery, restart of the SMP refinery, utilisation of the working capital facility, the reliability of third party information, and certain other factors or information. Such forecasts, projections and information are not a guarantee of future performance and involve unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are out of the Company's control. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "targets" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", ''would'', "may", "could", or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; conclusions of economic evaluations; fluctuations in commodity prices; fluctuations in the value of the Australian dollar relative to the United States dollar, the Euro and the Brazilian Real; changes in operations parameters as plans continue to be refined; failure of equipment or process to operate as anticipated; changes in labor costs and other costs and availability of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labor disputes and other risks of the refining industry, including but not limited to environmental hazards, other acts of God or unfavorable operating conditions and losses, detrimental events that interfere with transportation of concentrate or the smelters ability to accept concentrate, including declaration of Force Majeure events, insurrection or war; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or revocation of governmental approvals; title risks; delays or unavailability in financing; failure to comply with restrictions and covenants in loan agreements, actual results of current activities; volatility in Company's publicly traded securities; and the factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form and in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.comand on the ASX.
Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
FINANCIAL DATA AND ROUNDING
Certain financial measures included in this presentation are "non-IFRS financial information" under ASIC Regulatory Guide 230: "Disclosing non-IFRS financial information" and "non-GAAP financial measures" within the meaning of Regulation G under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and are not recognised under Australian Accounting Standards ("AAS") and International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Non-IFRS financial information/non-GAAP financial measures do not have a standardised meaning prescribed by AAS or IFRS and may therefore not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other entities and should not be construed as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with AAS or IFRS.
Although Jervois believes these non-IFRS financial information/non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors in measuring the financial performance and condition of Jervois Finland and the Jervois group, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these non-IFRS financial information/non-GAAP financial measures. The financial information in this presentation is presented in an abbreviated form insofar as it does not include all the disclosures required by the AAS and other mandatory professional reporting requirements applicable to general purpose financial reports prepared in accordance with the Corporations Act.
All dollar values are in United States dollars (US$) or Australian dollars (A$) and financial data is presented as at 30 June 2022, unless stated otherwise. Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.
Further information regarding the basis of preparation of financial information in this presentation is included in Slide 25.
Source: Company information
2
Contents
1. Introduction to Jervois Global
2. Recent Group Operating and Financial Results
3. Jervois Finland
Jervois USA
Jervois Brasil
6. Summary
7. Appendices
3
Introduction to Jervois
Building a leading cobalt and nickel company with a world-class management team
July 2022
São Miguel Paulista acquisition closes
June 2022
Mercuria working capital credit limit for Jervois Finland extended to US$150M to
milestones
October 2020 Successfully closed A$45M equity raising
September 2020 Announces R$125Macquisition of São MiguelPaulista nickel and cobalt refinery
July 2021
US$100M bond offering to fund ICO
Jervois Board approves construction of ICO
Announcement of the acquisition of Freeport Cobalt and A$313M equity raising
October 2021 Mercuria standby working capital facility of US$75M established
September 2021 Acquisition close; re- launch of Freeport Cobalt as Jervois Finland
accommodate higher prices
May 2022
Announces BFS for refinery expansion at Kokkola, Finland
April 2022
Finalises BFS to São Miguel Paulista restart
Company
December 2017 Successfully closed A$12.7M equity raising
June 2019 Successfully closed A$16.5M equity raising
July 2019
Merger with eCobalt completed, securing Idaho Cobalt Operations ("ICO")
2020
2021
2022
Corporate Hires
2017
September 2017
Appointment of Brian Kennedy
(ex. WMC, Glencore) and Michael
Rodriguez (ex. GoldCorp, WMC,
Glencore) as Non-Executive
Directors
Appointment of Bryce Crocker as
CEO (ex. Xstrata)
2018
June 2018
Peter Johnston appointed Chairman (ex. CEO Minara Resources and Tronox; ex.
Head of Global Nickel Assets at Glencore)
2019
October 2020
Greg Young appointed
EGM - Commercial (ex.
Glencore Co-Head USA)
30 May 2019
Kenneth Klassen appointed
General Counsel (ex.
Glencore General Counsel)
18 March 2019
Michael Rodriguez appointed Group Manager - Technical Services, (ex. GoldCorp, WMC, Glencore), following his step down as a Non-Exec Director
November 2020 Appointments of:
James May as CFO (ex. Rio Tinto)
Wayde Yeoman as Group Manager - Commercial (ex. OMG Cobalt with experience at Kokkola)
Klaus Wolhaf as Group Manager - Commercial (ex. Xstrata, Glencore)
December 2021
Louis Martin appointed Group Manager Tax (ex. Glencore)
November 2021
Mike Romaniuk appointed ICO Project Director (ex. Xstrata, Falconbridge)
July 2021
David Issroff appointed Non-Executive Director (ex. Glencore / Xstrata)
Matthew Lengerich appointed EGM - Mining (ex. Rio Tinto)
February 2021
Hiroyuki Shinto appointed Japan Marketing Adviser (ex. Glencore)
Source: Company information
4
Introduction to Jervois
Establishing an integrated global business with direct customer access to meet growing customer demand
ICO, United States (mine construction)
Constructing the United States' only primary cobalt mine
Expected commissioning October 2022
Kokkola
Idaho
Nyon, Switzerland
(commercial office)
Kokkola,Finland (processing operations)
Hosts the only significant cobalt refinery outside
China
Contractual rights to c.40% refinery capacity
Leading downstream cobalt products business
Expansion BFS underway; well-positioned to meet long-term demand growth
Nico Young, Australia (mine development/feasibility)
SMP, Brasil (refinery restart)
• Latin America's only nickel-
cobalt refinery
• Detailed restart planning
SMP
underway: Stage 1 restart
late 2023
• Nickel and cobalt deposits in New South Wales
• NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic
Assessment published May 2019
• Drilling programme approved by Jervois Board
Melbourne, Australia
(corporate office)
Cobalt Mining /
Primary Refining / Cobalt Intermediates
Finished Cobalt Advanced Materials
Raw Materials
(Chemicals and Powders)
Diversification across multiple products and value chain segments reduces portfolio risk profile
Source: Company information
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Jervois Global Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 04:09:03 UTC.