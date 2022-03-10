Jervois Global : MD&A for 12 Months to 31 December 2021

INTRODUCTION

This discussion and analysis of the financial position and results of operations ("MD&A") is prepared as at March 11, 2022 and should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and six months ended December 31, 2020 of Jervois Global Limited (the "Company" or "Jervois" and, together

onlywith its subsidiaries, the "Group") with the related notes thereto. Those financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and Interpretations issued by the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC") and in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards ("AASBs") adopted by the Australian Accounting Standards Board ("AASB"). All dollar amounts included therein and in the following MD&A are expressed in Australian dollars, except where noted. The Company's financial period changed from June 30 to December 31 for the period ended December 31, 2020. Therefore, the comparative figures for the audited consolidated financial statements covers the period from July 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020 and are not directly comparable with the results for the current period.

useThis discussion contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Such information, although considered to be reasonable by the Company's management at the time of preparation, may prove to be inaccurate and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the statements made.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This MD&A contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this personalMD&A. Any statement that involves discussion with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always using phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements relate, but are not limited, to: focus of the Company; estimation of mineral resources; magnitude or quality of mineral deposits; timing of integration of Freeport Cobalt (renamed Jervois Finland), construction work to be undertaken at the Idaho Cobalt Operation , timing of production at Idaho Cobalt Operation, preparation of studies on the São Miguel Paulista refinery and advancement of the Nico Young Project; future operations including restart plans; future exploration prospects; the completion and timing of future development studies; future growth potential of the Company's projects and future development plans; statements regarding planned exploration and development programs and expenditures, including anticipated commercial production on the Company's properties; Jervois' ability to obtain licenses, permits and regulatory approvals required to implement expected future business plans; changes in commodity prices and exchange rates; inflation and interest rate fluctuations; and the impact of COVID-19 on the timing of exploration work and development studies.

ForForward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, if untrue, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies that may cause the Company's actual financial results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied herein. Some of the material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the future price of cobalt and nickel, anticipated costs and the Company's ability to fund its programs, the Company's ability to carry on exploration and development activities, the timing and results of drilling programs, the discovery of additional mineral resources on the Company's mineral properties, the timely receipt of required approvals and permits, including those approvals and permits required for successful

