Jervois Global : MD&A for 12 Months to 31 December 2021
03/10/2022 | 11:26pm EST
onlyJervois Global Limited
useManagement Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A")
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 personalFor
2
INTRODUCTION
This discussion and analysis of the financial position and results of operations ("MD&A") is prepared as at March 11, 2022 and should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and six months ended December 31, 2020 of Jervois Global Limited (the "Company" or "Jervois" and, together
onlywith its subsidiaries, the "Group") with the related notes thereto. Those financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and Interpretations issued by the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC") and in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards ("AASBs") adopted by the Australian Accounting Standards Board ("AASB"). All dollar amounts included therein and in the following MD&A are expressed in Australian dollars, except where noted. The Company's financial period changed from June 30 to December 31 for the period ended December 31, 2020. Therefore, the comparative figures for the audited consolidated financial statements covers the period from July 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020 and are not directly comparable with the results for the current period.
useThis discussion contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Such information, although considered to be reasonable by the Company's management at the time of preparation, may prove to be inaccurate and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the statements made.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This MD&A contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this personalMD&A. Any statement that involves discussion with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always using phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements relate, but are not limited, to: focus of the Company; estimation of mineral resources; magnitude or quality of mineral deposits; timing of integration of Freeport Cobalt (renamed Jervois Finland), construction work to be undertaken at the Idaho Cobalt Operation , timing of production at Idaho Cobalt Operation, preparation of studies on the São Miguel Paulista refinery and advancement of the Nico Young Project; future operations including restart plans; future exploration prospects; the completion and timing of future development studies; future growth potential of the Company's projects and future development plans; statements regarding planned exploration and development programs and expenditures, including anticipated commercial production on the Company's properties; Jervois' ability to obtain licenses, permits and regulatory approvals required to implement expected future business plans; changes in commodity prices and exchange rates; inflation and interest rate fluctuations; and the impact of COVID-19 on the timing of exploration work and development studies.
ForForward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, if untrue, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies that may cause the Company's actual financial results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied herein. Some of the material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the future price of cobalt and nickel, anticipated costs and the Company's ability to fund its programs, the Company's ability to carry on exploration and development activities, the timing and results of drilling programs, the discovery of additional mineral resources on the Company's mineral properties, the timely receipt of required approvals and permits, including those approvals and permits required for successful
3
project permitting, construction and operation of projects and refinery assets, the costs of operating and exploration expenditures, the Company's ability to operate in a safe, efficient and effective manner, the Company's ability to obtain financing as and when required and on reasonable terms; and the impact of COVID-19 and the resumption of business.
Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied. There can be no assurance that such statements will onlyprove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Certain important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among others: (i) access to additional capital; (ii) uncertainty and variations in the estimation of mineral resources; (iii) health, safety and environmental risks; (iv) success of exploration, development and operations activities; (v) delays in obtaining or failure to obtain governmental permits, or non-compliance with permits; (vi) delays in getting access from surface rights owners; (vii) the fluctuating price of cobalt and nickel; (viii) assessments by taxation authorities; (ix) uncertainties related to title to mineral properties; (x) the Company's ability to identify, complete and successfully integrate acquisitions; (xi) volatility in the market price of Company's securities; (xii) start-up risks; (xiii) general operating risks; (xiv) dependence on third parties; (xv) changes in government regulation; (xvi) the effects of
usecompetition; (xvii) dependence on senior management; (xviii) impact of global economic conditions including specifically regions where the Company operates including the US, Europe, Brazil and Australia; and (xix) fluctuations in currency exchange rates and interest rates.
This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions and have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. See the section entitled "RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES" below for additional risk factors that could cause results to differ materially from
personalforward-looking statements.
Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this MD&A and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements or the foregoing list of assumptions or factors, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Investors are urged to read the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulatory agencies, which can be viewed online under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and the Company's releases lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX"), which can be viewed online under the Company's profile at https://www.asx.com.au/.
DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS
Jervois was incorporated under the laws of Australia on October 25, 1962, as Jervois Mining Limited and changed its name to Jervois Global Limited on August 6, 2021.
On July 24, 2019, Jervois acquired the Idaho Cobalt Operations ("ICO"). ICO comprises the largest National Instrument For("NI") 43-101 compliant cobalt Mineral Resource Estimate in the United States.
On September 29, 2020, Jervois announced the proposed acquisition of the São Miguel Paulista ("SMP") nickel and cobalt refinery ("SMP Refinery") situated in the city of São Paulo, Brazil from Companhia Brasileira de Alumíno ("CBA"). SMP Refinery had annual refined production capacity of 25,000 metric tonnes of nickel and 2,000 metric tonnes of cobalt and is currently on care and maintenance.
On September 2, 2021, Jervois confirmed it had closed its acquisition of 100% of Freeport Cobalt (renamed Jervois Finland), with an effective acquisition date of September 1, 2021. Jervois Finland is a Kokkola, Finland-based cobalt refining and specialty products business and consists of:
4
a long-term refining capacity agreement with Umicore for the cobalt refinery in Kokkola, Finland (which is operated by Umicore) under which Jervois Finland has contractual rights to toll refine cobalt;
long-termcontracts with leading global suppliers of cobalt hydroxide, consistent with commitment to best practice responsible sourcing framework; and
a downstream cobalt products manufacturing facility with an established marketing platform and long-term global customer base servicing clients primarily across Europe, the United States and Japan.
Jervois holds the Nico Young nickel and cobalt deposit located near Young, New South Wales, Australia. Nico Young comprises two distinct bodies of mineralization which are large, shallow, flat-lying structures.
OVERALL PERFORMANCE
onlyThe Group's operating segments are outlined below:
use
Australia
Includes Nico Young and other Australian tenement licenses held.
Brazil
Includes SMP Refinery currently under lease and an agreement to purchase in São Paulo,
Brazil.
Finland
Includes the cobalt refining and specialty products business located in Kokkola, Finland.
United States
Includes ICO, encompassing a
cobalt-copper-gold mine under construction
in Lemhi
County outside of the town of Salmon, Idaho.
Other
Consists of non-core exploration not related to Australia and the United States, corporate
costs, including acquisition costs and financing costs. This is not a reportable segment.
During the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, and 6 months ended December 31, 2020, the following results were
recorded:
Twelve months ended
Australia
Brazil
Finland
USA
Other
Total
December 31, 2021
A$'000
A$'000
A$'000
A$'000
A$'000
A$'000
Revenue from external customers
Timing of revenue recognition:
At a point in time
-
-
161,662
-
-
161,662
Over time
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
161,662
-
-
161,662
Other income
-
-
12
118
447
577
Segment expense
(24)
(4,294)
(153,896)
(2,794)
(12,608)
(173,616)
Adjusted EBITDA (i)
(24)
(4,294)
7,778
(2,676)
(12,161)
(11,377)
Other gains
-
-
-
1,199
-
1,199
Gain on sale of fixed assets
9
-
-
872
-
881
Asset write-down
(441)
-
-
(1,843)
-
(2,284)
Impairment of exploration assets
(423)
-
-
-
-
(423)
personalIntegration costs
-
-
(982)
-
-
(982)
Acquisition costs
-
-
-
-
(6,897)
(6,897)
Depreciation and amortisation
-
(1,014)
(4,441)
(277)
(17)
(5,749)
Interest income
-
1
1
-
-
2
Interest expense
-
(2,405)
(572)
-
-
(2,977)
Net foreign exchange (loss)/gain
-
-
(43)
70
(857)
(830)
Loss before income tax expense
(879)
(7,712)
1,741
(2,655)
(19,932)
(29,437)
For(segment result)
Segment assets
7,498
28,829
456,320
286,775
16,524
795,946
Segment liabilities
-
(24,683)
(202,114)
(157,533)
(3,496)
(387,826)
5
Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation ("EBITDA"), adjusted to exclude items which do not reflect the underlying performance of the Group's operations. Exclusions include gains (or losses) on sale of fixed assets, impairment charges (or reversals), certain derivative items, and one-off acquisition and integration costs.
The comparative results for the six months ended December 31, 2020, are set out below:
Six months ended
Australia
Brazil
Uganda
USA
Other
Total
December 31, 2020
A$'000
A$'000
A$'000
A$'000
A$'000
A$'000
Other income
-
-
-
27
256
283
Segment expense
(46)
-
-
(50)
(4,140)
(4,236)
Impairment
(236)
-
(20,553)
-
-
(20,789)
only
-
(48)
-
(104)
(8)
(160)
Depreciation and amortisation
Interest income
-
-
-
-
-
-
Interest expense
-
(114)
-
-
-
(114)
Net foreign exchange gain/(loss)
-
1,184
-
(192)
(115)
877
Loss before income tax expense
(282)
1,022
(20,553)
(319)
(4,007)
(24,139)
(segment result)
Segment assets
8,135
31,847
57
75,439
43,987
159,465
Segment liabilities
-
(26,915)
-
(10,167)
(866)
(37,948)
use
Twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021, and 2020
During the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, the Company incurred a net loss before income tax expense of A$29.4 million (six months ended December 31, 2020: A$24.1 million) and a comprehensive loss of A$21.2 million (six months ended December 31, 2020: A$34.9 million). The losses are comprised of the following major items:
•
Revenue of A$161.7 million (six months ended December 31, 2020: A$nil) represents sales to customers for the four-
month period ending December 31, 2021, being the period under which Jervois Finland was under the Company's
control.
•
Cost of goods sold of A$152.8 million (six months ended December 31, 2020: A$nil) represents production-related costs
for the four-month period ending December 31, 2021, being the period under which Jervois Finland was under the
Company's control.
•
Employee costs of A$6.4 million (six months ended December 31, 2020: A$0.8 million) includes amounts paid to the
personal
Directors, the CEO, Senior Executives, and other employees. The increase period-on-period reflects the increase in the
number of staff employed within the Company.
•
Share-based payments of A$4.2 million (six months ended December 31, 2020: A$1.4 million) was the fair value of the
stock options granted in the current and prior period amortized over their vesting period and applied to the period.
•
Business development costs of A$4.3 million (six months ended December 31, 2020: A$0.2 million) includes
For
professional fees in relation to the ongoing professional, study and SMP BFS fees in relation to the acquisition of SMP
Refinery. For the six months end December 31, 2020, these costs were mainly related to completing the acquisition of
eCobalt.
• Acquisition costs of A$6.9 million (six months ended December 31, 2020: A$nil) includes professional fees and the Finnish transfer tax charged in relation to the acquisition of Jervois Finland.
6
