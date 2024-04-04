If a proxy is not directed how to vote on an item of business, the proxy may vote or abstain from vo�ng on that Resolu�on as they think ﬁt.

If a proxy is instructed to abstain from vo�ng on an item of business, they are directed not to vote on the Shareholder's behalf on the poll and the Shares that are the subject of the proxy appointment will not be counted in calcula�ng the required majority.

Shareholders who return their proxy forms with a direc�on on how to vote but do not nominate the iden�ty of their proxy will be taken to have appointed the Chairman of the Mee�ng as their proxy to vote on their behalf.

If a proxy form is returned but the nominated proxy does not atend the Mee�ng, or does not vote on the resolu�on, the Chairman of the Mee�ng will act in place of the nominated proxy and vote in accordance with any instruc�ons.

Due to the vo�ng exclusions and requirements referred to in the Explanatory Statement, if you intend to appoint any Director or Key Management Personnel or their closely related par�es, other than the Chairman, as your proxy, you should direct your proxy how to vote on Resolu�ons 1, 7, 8, 9 and 10 by marking either "For", "Against" or "Abstain" on the proxy form for that relevant item of business. Closely related par�es are deﬁned in the Corpora�ons Act to include the spouses, dependents, certain other close family members of the members of Key Management Personnel as well as any companies controlled by such a member. If you do not direct such a proxy how to vote on those Resolu�ons they will not be able to vote an undirected proxy and your vote will not be counted. This does not apply to the Chairman, who is able to vote undirected proxies.

The Chairman intends to vote any undirected proxy in favour of all Resolu�ons. You should note that if you appoint the Chairman as your proxy, or the Chairman is appointed your proxy by default, you will be taken to authorize the Chairman to exercise the proxy even if the Resolu�on is connected directly or indirectly with the remunera�on of a member of the Key Management Personnel.

If you wish, you can appoint the Chairman as your proxy and direct the Chairman to cast your votes contrary to the above stated vo�ng inten�on or to abstain from vo�ng on a Resolu�on. Simply mark your vo�ng direc�ons on the proxy form before you return it.

The proxy form must be signed by the member or his/her atorney duly authorized in wri�ng or, if the member is a corpora�on, in a manner permited by the Corpora�ons Act. A proxy given by a foreign corpora�on must be executed in accordance with the laws of that corpora�on's place of incorpora�on.

A proxy form is atached to this No�ce of Annual General Mee�ng.