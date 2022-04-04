Jervois Global : Notice of Meeting, Explanatory Statement and Management Information Circular 2022

JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED

ACN 007 626 575

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGEXPLANATORY STATEMENT

AND

MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR

TIME: 9 am (Australian Eastern Standard Time, "AEST") DATE: 6 May 2022 PLACE: Level 27, Collins Arch, 447 Collins Street, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; and https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_q8LzhFNFRXu3vcgwOpQZaw

This Notice of Annual General Meeting should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from their professional advisers prior to voting.

Should you wish to discuss the matters in this Notice of Annual General Meeting please do not hesitate to contact the Chairman or Company Secretary on (03) 9583 0498.

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is given that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Jervois Global Limited will be held at Level 27, Collins Arch, 447 Collins Street, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia and via web cast athttps://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_q8LzhFNFRXu3vcgwOpQZaw, at 9am (AEST) on 6 May 2022.

The Explanatory Statement and Management Information Circular dated as of 4 April 2022 and attached as Schedule A to this Notice of Annual General Meeting provides additional information on matters to be considered at the Annual General Meeting. The Explanatory Statement and Management Information Circular and the proxy form are part of this Notice of Annual General Meeting.

The Directors have determined pursuant to Regulation 7.11.37 of the Australian Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the Annual General Meeting are those who are registered Shareholders of the Company at 7pm (AEST) on 29 March 2022 in Canada or 7pm (AEST) on 4 May 2022 in Australia. Accordingly, transfers registered after that time will be disregarded in determining entitlements to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting.

Terms and abbreviations used in this Notice of Annual General Meeting and the Explanatory Statement and Management Information Circular are defined in the Glossary.

BUSINESS

1. ADOPTION OF THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT To receive and consider the financial statements of the Company and the declarations and accompanying

reports of the Directors and auditors for the financial year ended 31 December 2021.

2. RESOLUTION 1 - ADOPTION OF THE REMUNERATION REPORT To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of Section 250R(2) of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, approval is given to the adoption of the Remuneration Report as contained in the Company's financial report for the year ended 31 December 2021." Short Explanation: The vote on this resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Directors or the Company. Voting Exclusion: Under the Corporations Act, the following persons may not vote, and the Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the resolutions by or on behalf of the following persons, (in any capacity, whether by proxy or shareholder) on Resolution 1: a) any member of the Key Management Personnel whose remuneration details are included in the Remuneration Report; or b) a closely related party of such Key Management Personnel; or c) any proxy for a member of such Key Management Personnel or a closely related party of such Key Management Personal. However, this does not apply to a vote cast in favour of the resolution by:



d)a person as proxy or attorney for a person entitled to vote on the resolution, in accordance with directions given to the proxy or attorney to vote on Resolution 1 in that way;

e) the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the resolution, in accordance with a direction given to the chairman to vote on the resolution as the Chairman decides; or

f) A holder acting solely in a nominee, trustee, custodial or other fiduciary capacity on behalf of a beneficiary provided the following conditions are met: • The beneficiary provides written confirmation to the holder that the beneficiary is not excluded from voting, and is not an associate of a person excluded from voting, on the resolution; and • The holder votes on the resolution in accordance with directions given by the holder to the beneficiary to vote in that way.



3. RESOLUTION 2 - RE-ELECTION OF A DIRECTOR - MR BRIAN KENNEDY To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That Mr Brian Kennedy, a Director of the Company who retires in accordance with clause 58 of the Constitution, and being eligible, be re-elected as a Director of the Company."

4. RESOLUTION 3 - RE-ELECTION OF A DIRECTOR - MR PETER JOHNSTON To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That Mr Peter Johnston, a Director of the Company who retires in accordance with clause 58 of the Constitution, and being eligible, be re-elected as a Director of the Company."

5. RESOLUTION 4 - RE-ELECTION OF A DIRECTOR - MR MICHAEL CALLAHAN To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That Mr Michael Callahan, a Director of the Company who retires in accordance with clause 58 of the Constitution, and being eligible, be re-elected as a Director of the Company."

6. RESOLUTION 5 - ELECTION OF A DIRECTOR - MR DAVID ISSROFF To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, Mr David Issroff, who was first appointed as a Director of the Company on 3 September 2021 and who retires in accordance with clause 71.2 of the Constitution and, being eligible, be elected as a Director of the Company."

7. RESOLUTION 6 - RE-APPROVAL OF STOCK OPTION PLAN To consider, and if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That for the purposes of the Corporate Finance Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, subject to the Company receiving the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and any other required regulatory approvals: (a) the Stock Option Plan is re-approved; and (b) approval is given to the issue of securities under the Stock Option Plan and otherwise on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement and all unallocated entitlements issuable pursuant to the Stock Option Plan are hereby approved and authorized for issuance until the Company's next annual general meeting."



Voting Exclusion:

Under the Corporations Act, the following persons may not vote, and the Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of Resolution 6 by or on behalf of the following persons, (in any capacity, whether by proxy or shareholder) on Resolution 6:

a) a person who is eligible to participate in the Stock Option Plan; or

b) an associate of that person.

However, this does not apply to a vote cast in favour of the resolution by:

c) a person as proxy or attorney for a person entitled to vote on the resolution, in accordance with directions given to the proxy or attorney to vote on Resolution 6 in that way; or

d) the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the resolution, in accordance with a direction given to the chairman to vote on the resolution as the Chairman decides; or

e) A holder acting solely in a nominee, trustee, custodial or other fiduciary capacity on behalf of a beneficiary provided the following conditions are met:

•

The beneficiary provides written confirmation to the holder that the beneficiary is not excluded from voting, and is not an associate of a person excluded from voting, on the resolution; and

•

The holder votes on the resolution in accordance with directions given by the holder to the beneficiary to vote in that way.

8.

RESOLUTION 7 - RATIFICATION OF PRIOR ISSUE OF SHARES

To consider, and if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, the Shareholders of the Company approve and ratify the previous issue of a total of 196,818,192 new ordinary shares in the Company at a price of A$0.44 per Share under Listing Rule 7.1 on 5 August 2021 and otherwise on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement attached to this Notice of Annual General Meeting."

Under the Corporations Act, the following persons may not vote, and the Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of Resolution 7 by or on behalf of the following persons, (in any capacity, whether by proxy or shareholder) on Resolution 7:

a) a person who participated in the prior issue of shares; or

b) an associate of that person.

However, this does not apply to a vote cast in favour of the resolution by:

c) a person as proxy or attorney for a person entitled to vote on the resolution, in accordance with directions given to the proxy or attorney to vote on Resolution 7 in that way; or

d) the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the resolution, in accordance with a direction given to the chairman to vote on the resolution as the Chairman decides; or

e) A holder acting solely in a nominee, trustee, custodial or other fiduciary capacity on behalf of a beneficiary provided the following conditions are met:

•

The beneficiary provides written confirmation to the holder that the beneficiary is not excluded from voting, and is not an associate of a person excluded from voting, on the resolution; and

•

The holder votes on the resolution in accordance with directions given by the holder to the beneficiary to vote in that way.