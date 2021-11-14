Log in
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/12
0.575 AUD   +2.68%
05:59pJERVOIS GLOBAL : Precious Metals Summit Europe Presentation November 2021
PU
10/29Jervois Q3 2021 Results Presentation
PU
10/28Jervois Quarterly Activities Report to 30 September 2021
AQ
Jervois Global : Precious Metals Summit Europe Presentation November 2021

11/14/2021 | 05:59pm EST
Building a leading independent cobalt and nickel company

Conference Presentation

15-16 November 2021

1

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by Jervois Global Limited. It should not be considered as an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities in Jervois or as an inducement to make an offer or invitation with respect to those securities in any jurisdiction. You should not act in reliance on this presentation material. You should conduct your own investigation and perform your own analysis in order to satisfy yourself as to the accuracy and completeness of the information, statements and opinions contained in this presentation before making any investment decision.

of the information, statementsand opinions contained in this presentation before makingany investment decision.

quality of mineral deposits; anticipated advancement of Idaho Cobalt Operations and SMP Refinery; future operations; future exploration prospects; the completion and timing of future development studies; future growth potential of the Company's projects and future development plans; statements regarding planned development

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this presentation, other than statements of historical fact, that address productions, sales and events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Future estimates regarding production, capital and operating costs have been developed by the Company's personnel and independent consultants. The effects of future supply contracts, future sales contracts, the results of the Idaho Cobalt Operations construction activities; magnitude

programs and expenditures; Jervois' ability to obtain licenses, permits and regulatory approvals required to implement expected business future exploration plans; operational restart plans, development studies or exploration. Such forecasts, projections and information are not a guarantee of future performance and involve unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are out of the Company's control. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "targets" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", ''would'', "may", "could", or "should" occur. Although the Company believe the expectations expressed in such

forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, actual results may differ materially from those in

the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-

looking statements include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social

uncertainties; conclusions of economic evaluations; fluctuations in commodity prices;

fluctuations in the value of the

Real; changes in

Real; changes in

operations

Australian dollar relative to the United States

parameters as plans continue to be refined; failure of equipment or process to operate as anticipated; changes in

changes in

labor costs and other costs and availability of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labor

disputes and other risks of the refining industry,

including but not limited to environmental hazards, other acts of God

or unfavorable operating conditions and losses,

detrimental events that interfere with transportation of concentrate or

the smelters ability to accept concentrate, including declaration of Force Majeure events, insurrection or war; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or revocation of governmental approvals; title risks; delays or unavailability in financing; failure to comply with restrictions and covenants in loan agreements, actual results of current activities; volatility in Company's publicly traded securities; and the factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form and in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the ASX.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

FINANCIAL DATA AND ROUNDING

Certain financial measures included in this presentation are 'non-IFRS financial information' under ASIC Regulatory Guide 230: 'Disclosing non-IFRS financial information' and also 'non-GAAP financial measures' within the meaning of Regulation G under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and are not recognised under Australian Accounting Standards ("AAS") and International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Non-IFRS financial information/non-GAAP financial measures do not have a standardised meaning prescribed by AAS or IFRS and may therefore not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other entities and should not be construed as an alternativeto other financialmeasures determined in accordance with AAS or IFRS.

Although Jervois Global believes these non-IFRS financial information/non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors in measuring the financial performance and condition of Jervois Finland and the Jervois Global group, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these non-IFRS financial information/non-GAAP financial measures . The financial information in this presentation is presented in an abbreviated form insofar as it does not include all the disclosures required by the AAS and other mandatory professional reporting requirements applicableto general purpose financialreports prepared in accordancewith the Corporations Act.

All dollar values are in United States dollars (US$) or Australian dollars (A$) and financial data is presented as at 30 September 2021 unless stated otherwise. A number of figures, amounts, percentages estimates, calculations of value and other fractions used in this presentation are subject to the effect of rounding.

2

Contents

1.The Group

2. ESG

3. Appendix

3

Introduction to Jervois

Building a leading cobalt and nickel company with a world class management team

Company milestones

6 December 2017 Successfully closes A$12.7m equity raising

20 October 2020 Successfully closes A$45m equity raising

29 September 2020

Announces acquisition of Sao Miguel Paulista nickel and cobalt refinery

28 June 2019

July 2019

Successfully closed

Completes merger with

A$16.5m equity raising

eCobalt securing Idaho

Cobalt Operations ("ICO")

2020

5 July 2021

July 2021

Announced US$100m

Announcement of the

bond offering to fund ICO

acquisition of Freeport

6 July 2021

Cobalt and equity raising

Jervois Board approve

construction of ICO

2021

Corporate Hires

2017

28 September 2017

Appointment of Brian Kennedy

(ex. WMC, Glencore) and Michael

Rodriguez (ex. GoldCorp, WMC,

Glencore) as Non-Executive

Directors

Appointment of Bryce Crocker as

CEO (ex. Xstrata)

2018

19 June 2018 Appointment of Peter Johnston as Chairman (ex. CEO Minara Resources and Tronox; ex. Head of Global Nickel Assets at Glencore)

14 June 2018

Appointment of David Selfe

as GM - Geology (ex. Minara,

Glencore)

2019

July 2021

Appointment of David Issroff

as Non-Executive Director

19 October 2020

27 November 2020

(ex. Glencore / Xstrata)

Greg Young appointed as

Appointment of Klaus

12 July 2021

EGM - Commercial

Wolhaf as Group Manager -

Appointment of Matthew

(ex. Glencore Co-Head USA)

Commercial (ex. Xstrata,

Lengerich as EGM - Mining

30 May 2019

Glencore)

(ex. Rio Tinto)

Appointment of Kenneth

26 November 2020

21 February 2021

Klassen as General Counsel

(ex. Glencore General

Appointment of James May

Appointment of Hiroyuki

Counsel)

as CFO (ex. Rio Tinto)

Shinto as Japan Marketing

18 March 2019

Appointment of Wayde

Adviser (ex. Glencore)

Yeoman as Group Manager

Appointment of Michael

- Commercial (ex. OMG

Rodriguez as EGM -

Cobalt with experience at

Technical Services, with him

Kokkola)

stepping down from the

Board as a Non Exec (ex.

GoldCorp, WMC, Glencore)

4

Jervois strategic positioning

Recent acquisition consolidates Jervois' strategy to become a leading nickel and cobalt company

Key development assets (United States and Brazil)

Recent acquistion of cobalt operating business (Finland)

Exposure to important EV

Significant exposure to cobalt

only

metals: cobalt, nickel, copper

refining and ownership of

Jervois Finland

ICO to be only cobalt mine in

downstream segments

(formerly Freeport Cobalt)

the United States

Freeport Cobalt a global leader1 in

Global leader1 in refined

SMP only nickel-cobalt refinery

Idaho Cobalt Operations

refined cobalt products, proximate to

cobalt products

key markets

in Latin America

Fully permitted cobalt mine

Construction advancing

Two assets with significant

Operating business:

Over US$100m already

historical investment and

Proforma revenue2 US$200m for 9

invested

defined pathways to

months to 30 September 2021

commercialisation and revenues

Significant commercial upside

São Miguel

Proforma EBITDA2 US$15m 9

months to 30 September 2021

Committed to transparent and

Paulista Refinery

Turnkey nickel and

Significant upside potential to price,

use

responsible supply chain

cobalt refinery

and value creation through growth

ersonal

Proven excellent

and synergies

operational metrics

and metals recovery

Best practice responsible sourcing

Idaho Cobalt Operations

São Miguel Paulista

Contractual rights to c. 40% refinery

Downstream cobalt products

(United States, first production

(Brazil, Ni/Co refinery restart BFS

capacity

business

scheduled Q3 2022)

scheduled Q1 2022)

(Finland, acquisition completed 1 September 2021)

Cobalt Mining /

Primary Refining / Cobalt Intermediates

Finished Cobalt Advanced Materials

Raw Materials

(Chemicals and Powders)

Diversification across multiple products and value chain segments reduces portfolio risk profile

Source: Company information

5

Notes: (1) Based on volumes and product range (2) Refer ASX release 29 October 2021.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

