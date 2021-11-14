Jervois Global : Precious Metals Summit Europe Presentation November 2021
11/14/2021 | 05:59pm EST
Building a leading independent cobalt and nickel company
Conference Presentation
15-16 November 2021
1
Disclaimer
This presentation has been prepared by Jervois Global Limited. It should not be considered as an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities in Jervois or as an inducement to make an offer or invitation with respect to those securities in any jurisdiction. You should not act in reliance on this presentation material. You should conduct your own investigation and perform your own analysis in order to satisfy yourself as to the accuracy and completeness
of the information, statementsand opinions contained in this presentation before makingany investment decision.
onlyr quality of mineral deposits; anticipated advancement of Idaho Cobalt Operations and SMP Refinery; future perations; future exploration prospects; the completion and timing of future development studies; future growth potential of the Company's projects and future development plans; statements regarding planned development
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This presentation contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this presentation, other than statements of historical fact, that address productions, sales and events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Future estimates regarding production, capital and operating costs have been developed by the Company's personnel and independent consultants. The effects of future supply contracts, future sales contracts, the results of the Idaho Cobalt Operations construction activities; magnitude
programs and expenditures; Jervois' ability to obtain licenses, permits and regulatory approvals required to implement xp cted business future exploration plans; operational restart plans, development studies or exploration. Such for casts, projections and information are not a guarantee of future performance and involve unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are out of the Company's control. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "targets" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", ''would'', "may", "could", or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such
forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, actual results may differ materially from those in
looking statements include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social
uncertainties; conclusions of economic evaluations; fluctuations in commodity prices;
fluctuations in the value of the
dollar, the Euro and the Brazilian
Real; changes in
operations
Australian dollar relative to the United States
r meters as plans continue to be refined; failure of equipment or process to operate as anticipated;
changes in
bor costs and other costs and availability of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labor
disputes and other risks of the refining industry,
including but not limited to environmental hazards, other acts of God
or unfavorable operating conditions and losses,
detrimental events that interfere with transportation of concentrate or
the smelters ability to accept concentrate, including declaration of Force Majeure events, insurrection or war; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or revocation of governmental approvals; title risks; delays or unavailability in financing; failure to comply with restrictions and covenants in loan agreements, actual results of current activities; v latility in Company's publicly traded securities; and the factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the C mpany's annual information form and in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.comand on the ASX.
Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
FINANCIAL DATA AND ROUNDING
Certain financial measures included in this presentation are 'non-IFRS financial information' under ASIC Regulatory Guide 230: 'Disclosing non-IFRS financial information' and also 'non-GAAP financial measures' within the meaning of Regulation G under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and are not recognised under Australian Accounting Standards ("AAS") and International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Non-IFRS financial information/non-GAAP financial measures do not have a standardised meaning prescribed by AAS or IFRS and may therefore not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other entities and should not be construed as an alternativeto other financialmeasures determined in accordance with AAS or IFRS.
Although Jervois Global believes these non-IFRS financial information/non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors in measuring the financial performance and condition of Jervois Finland and the Jervois Global group, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these non-IFRS financial information/non-GAAP financial measures . The financial information in this presentation is presented in an abbreviated form insofar as it does not include all the disclosures required by the AAS and other mandatory professional reporting requirements applicableto general purpose financialreports prepared in accordancewith the Corporations Act.
All dollar values are in United States dollars (US$) or Australian dollars (A$) and financial data is presented as at 30 September 2021 unless stated otherwise. A number of figures, amounts, percentages estimates, calculations of value and other fractions used in this presentation are subject to the effect of rounding.
2
Contents
1.The Group
2. ESG
3. Appendix
3
Introduction to Jervois
Building a leading cobalt and nickel company with a world class management team
onlyCompany milestones
6 December 2017 Successfully closes A$12.7m equity raising
20 October 2020 Successfully closes A$45m equity raising
29 September 2020
Announces acquisition of Sao Miguel Paulista nickel and cobalt refinery
28 June 2019
July 2019
Successfully closed
Completes merger with
A$16.5m equity raising
eCobalt securing Idaho
Cobalt Operations ("ICO")
2020
5 July 2021
July 2021
Announced US$100m
Announcement of the
bond offering to fund ICO
acquisition of Freeport
6 July 2021
Cobalt and equity raising
Jervois Board approve
construction of ICO
2021
rsonaleteCorpor Hires use
2017
28 September 2017
Appointment of Brian Kennedy
(ex. WMC, Glencore) and Michael
Rodriguez (ex. GoldCorp, WMC,
Glencore) as Non-Executive
Directors
Appointment of Bryce Crocker as
CEO (ex. Xstrata)
2018
19 June 2018 Appointment of Peter Johnston as Chairman (ex. CEO Minara Resources and Tronox; ex. Head of Global Nickel Assets at Glencore)
14 June 2018
Appointment of David Selfe
as GM - Geology (ex. Minara,
Glencore)
2019
July 2021
Appointment of David Issroff
as Non-Executive Director
19 October 2020
27 November 2020
(ex. Glencore / Xstrata)
Greg Young appointed as
Appointment of Klaus
12 July 2021
EGM - Commercial
Wolhaf as Group Manager -
Appointment of Matthew
(ex. Glencore Co-Head USA)
Commercial (ex. Xstrata,
Lengerich as EGM - Mining
30 May 2019
Glencore)
(ex. Rio Tinto)
Appointment of Kenneth
26 November 2020
21 February 2021
Klassen as General Counsel
(ex. Glencore General
Appointment of James May
Appointment of Hiroyuki
Counsel)
as CFO (ex. Rio Tinto)
Shinto as Japan Marketing
18 March 2019
Appointment of Wayde
Adviser (ex. Glencore)
Yeoman as Group Manager
Appointment of Michael
- Commercial (ex. OMG
Rodriguez as EGM -
Cobalt with experience at
Technical Services, with him
Kokkola)
stepping down from the
Board as a Non Exec (ex.
GoldCorp, WMC, Glencore)
4
Jervois strategic positioning
Recent acquisition consolidates Jervois' strategy to become a leading nickel and cobalt company
Key development assets (United States and Brazil)
Recent acquistion of cobalt operating business (Finland)
Exposure to important EV
Significant exposure to cobalt
metals: cobalt, nickel, copper
refining and ownership of
Jervois Finland
ICO to be only cobalt mine in
downstream segments
(formerly Freeport Cobalt)
the United States
Freeport Cobalt a global leader1 in
Global leader1 in refined
SMP only nickel-cobalt refinery
Idaho Cobalt Operations
refined cobalt products, proximate to
cobalt products
key markets
in Latin America
Fully permitted cobalt mine
Construction advancing
Two assets with significant
Operating business:
Over US$100m already
historical investment and
•
Proforma revenue2 US$200m for 9
invested
defined pathways to
months to 30 September 2021
commercialisation and revenues
•
Significant commercial upside
São Miguel
Proforma EBITDA2 US$15m 9
months to 30 September 2021
Committed to transparent and
Paulista Refinery
Turnkey nickel and
Significant upside potential to price,
responsible supply chain
cobalt refinery
and value creation through growth
Proven excellent
and synergies
operational metrics
and metals recovery
Best practice responsible sourcing
Idaho Cobalt Operations
São Miguel Paulista
Contractual rights to c. 40% refinery
Downstream cobalt products
(United States, first production
(Brazil, Ni/Co refinery restart BFS
capacity
business
scheduled Q3 2022)
scheduled Q1 2022)
(Finland, acquisition completed 1 September 2021)
Cobalt Mining /
Primary Refining / Cobalt Intermediates
Finished Cobalt Advanced Materials
Raw Materials
(Chemicals and Powders)
Diversification across multiple products and value chain segments reduces portfolio risk profile
Source: Company information
5
Notes: (1) Based on volumes and product range (2) Refer ASX release 29 October 2021.
