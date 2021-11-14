Jervois Global : Precious Metals Summit Europe Presentation November 2021

This presentation has been prepared by Jervois Global Limited. It should not be considered as an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities in Jervois or as an inducement to make an offer or invitation with respect to those securities in any jurisdiction. You should not act in reliance on this presentation material. You should conduct your own investigation and perform your own analysis in order to satisfy yourself as to the accuracy and completeness

of the information, statementsand opinions contained in this presentation before makingany investment decision.

onlyr quality of mineral deposits; anticipated advancement of Idaho Cobalt Operations and SMP Refinery; future perations; future exploration prospects; the completion and timing of future development studies; future growth potential of the Company's projects and future development plans; statements regarding planned development

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this presentation, other than statements of historical fact, that address productions, sales and events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Future estimates regarding production, capital and operating costs have been developed by the Company's personnel and independent consultants. The effects of future supply contracts, future sales contracts, the results of the Idaho Cobalt Operations construction activities; magnitude

programs and expenditures; Jervois' ability to obtain licenses, permits and regulatory approvals required to implement xp cted business future exploration plans; operational restart plans, development studies or exploration. Such for casts, projections and information are not a guarantee of future performance and involve unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are out of the Company's control. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "targets" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", ''would'', "may", "could", or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such

forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, actual results may differ materially from those in usethe forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward- looking statements include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; conclusions of economic evaluations; fluctuations in commodity prices; fluctuations in the value of the ersonal dollar, the Euro and the Brazilian Real; changes in operations Australian dollar relative to the United States p r meters as plans continue to be refined; failure of equipment or process to operate as anticipated; changes in l bor costs and other costs and availability of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labor disputes and other risks of the refining industry, including but not limited to environmental hazards, other acts of God or unfavorable operating conditions and losses, detrimental events that interfere with transportation of concentrate or

the smelters ability to accept concentrate, including declaration of Force Majeure events, insurrection or war; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or revocation of governmental approvals; title risks; delays or unavailability in financing; failure to comply with restrictions and covenants in loan agreements, actual results of current activities; v latility in Company's publicly traded securities; and the factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the C mpany's annual information form and in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.comand on the ASX.