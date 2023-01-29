Advanced search
    JRV   AU000000JRV4

JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED

(JRV)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  10:48:00 2023-01-29 pm EST
0.2650 AUD   -14.52%
01/13Idaho Champion Positioned for Active 2023 with Its Portfolio of North American Battery Metals Projects
AQ
01/09Jervois Q4 2022 Results, Investor Call
AQ
2022Jervois Global Raises AU$54 Million in Retail Component of Entitlement Offer
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transcript : Jervois Global Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Jan 30, 2023

01/29/2023 | 05:00pm EST
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Jervois Global Q4 2022 Results Investor Call. [Operator Instructions] There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator...


© S&P Capital IQ 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 551 M 392 M 392 M
Net income 2022 -29,9 M -21,3 M -21,3 M
Net Debt 2022 54,8 M 39,0 M 39,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 -21,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 645 M 458 M 458 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
EV / Sales 2023 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 96,0%
Technical analysis trends JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,31 AUD
Average target price 0,55 AUD
Spread / Average Target 75,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bryce Crocker Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Carlos Braga President & Executive General Manager-Brasil
James May Chief Financial Officer & Executive GM-Finance
Peter Brendan Johnston Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Rodriguez Executive General Manager-Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED12.73%458
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.17.95%64 062
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION23.50%57 658
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL0.00%36 642
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.14.45%11 306
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.4.66%11 135