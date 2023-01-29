Advanced search
News
Summary
JRV
AU000000JRV4
JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED
(JRV)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange -
10:48:00 2023-01-29 pm EST
0.2650
AUD
-14.52%
01/13
Idaho Champion Positioned for Active 2023 with Its Portfolio of North American Battery Metals Projects
AQ
01/09
Jervois Q4 2022 Results, Investor Call
AQ
2022
Jervois Global Raises AU$54 Million in Retail Component of Entitlement Offer
MT
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
Transcript : Jervois Global Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Jan 30, 2023
01/29/2023 | 05:00pm EST
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Jervois Global Q4 2022 Results Investor Call. [Operator Instructions] There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator...
© S&P Capital IQ 2023
All news about JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED
01/13
Idaho Champion Positioned for Active 2023 with Its Portfolio of North American Battery ..
AQ
01/09
Jervois Q4 2022 Results, Investor Call
AQ
2022
Jervois Global Raises AU$54 Million in Retail Component of Entitlement Offer
MT
2022
Jervois Closes A$231 Million Equity Offering
AQ
2022
Jervois Global Limited - Change in Directors Holdings
AQ
2022
Jervois Global Taps AFRY Finland to Lead Expansion Study on Finnish Cobalt Refinery
MT
2022
Jervois Global Secures More than $330,000 Grant for New South Wales Nickel-Cobalt Proje..
MT
2022
Jervois receives A$0.5 million NSW Government grant for Nico Young
AQ
2022
Jervois appoints Dr. Daniela Chimisso dos Santos as a Non-Executive Director
AQ
2022
Jervois Global Limited Appoints Daniela Chimisso Dos Santos as Non-Executive Director, ..
CI
More news
Financials
AUD
USD
Sales 2022
551 M
392 M
392 M
Net income 2022
-29,9 M
-21,3 M
-21,3 M
Net Debt 2022
54,8 M
39,0 M
39,0 M
P/E ratio 2022
-21,6x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
645 M
458 M
458 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,27x
EV / Sales 2023
1,01x
Nbr of Employees
13
Free-Float
96,0%
More Financials
Chart JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
0,31 AUD
Average target price
0,55 AUD
Spread / Average Target
75,8%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bryce Crocker
Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Carlos Braga
President & Executive General Manager-Brasil
James May
Chief Financial Officer & Executive GM-Finance
Peter Brendan Johnston
Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Rodriguez
Executive General Manager-Technical Services
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED
12.73%
458
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.
17.95%
64 062
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION
23.50%
57 658
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL
0.00%
36 642
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.
14.45%
11 306
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.
4.66%
11 135
More Results
