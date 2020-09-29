Log in
JERVOIS MINING LIMITED    JRV   AU000000JRV4

JERVOIS MINING LIMITED

(JRV)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Australia's Jervois Mining to buy Brazilian cobalt, nickel refinery

09/29/2020 | 12:04am EDT

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Australia's Jervois Mining said on Tuesday it would buy a nickel and cobalt refinery from a unit of Votorantim SA, one of Brazil's biggest diversified holding companies, as demand for metals used in batteries for electric vehicles grows.

The battery metals focused miner will buy the São Miguel Paulista refinery in Sao Paulo from Companhia Brasileira de Alumínio for 125 million reais ($22.1 million), it said in a statement.

A push for stricter emission controls is driving demand for electric vehicles and metals used to make lithium-ion batteries that power them. Electric carmaker Tesla Inc last week called for an increased production of its in-house batteries.

The Brazilian refinery had a production capacity of 25,000 metric tonnes per annum (mtpa) of nickel and 2,000 mtpa of cobalt before it was placed on care and maintenance in 2016.

Jervois said it would refine cobalt concentrate from its Idaho facility and was targeting first concentrate deliveries from the United States in mid-2022.

The company's shares jumped as much as 13.3% to A$0.34 following the announcement. ($1 = 5.6612 reais) (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JERVOIS MINING LIMITED 0.00% 0.3 End-of-day quote.46.34%
TESLA, INC. 3.40% 421.2 Delayed Quote.403.43%
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -7,00 M -4,96 M -4,96 M
Net cash 2020 8,32 M 5,90 M 5,90 M
P/E ratio 2020 -18,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 193 M 136 M 137 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart JERVOIS MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Jervois Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JERVOIS MINING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,46 AUD
Last Close Price 0,30 AUD
Spread / Highest target 53,3%
Spread / Average Target 53,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 53,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bryce Crocker Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Brendan Johnston Non-Executive Chairman
Floyd D. Varley Chief Operating Officer
Jess Birtcher Chief Financial Officer
Michael Rodriguez Executive General Manager-Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JERVOIS MINING LIMITED46.34%135
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-21.41%37 995
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION4.71%34 386
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.16.62%22 219
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-15.87%11 146
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-5.53%8 701
