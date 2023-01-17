Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Jet Airways (India) Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JETAIRWAYS   INE802G01018

JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) LIMITED

(JETAIRWAYS)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25:47 2023-01-17 am EST
80.60 INR   +4.95%
12:53pCity officials seize four aircraft of India's Jet Airways, CNBC-TV18 reports
RE
01/13India tribunal allows Jet Airways ownership transfer to consortium-report
RE
01/03Jet Airways Limited Announces Change in Corporate Office Address
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

City officials seize four aircraft of India's Jet Airways, CNBC-TV18 reports

01/17/2023 | 12:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - India's local authorities seized four aircraft belonging to Jet Airways for non-payment of gratuity dues, CNBC-TV18 reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The Mumbai district administration seized three Boeing and one Airbus planes after an authorised representative from the carrier's monitoring panel defaulted on dues payment of 960,000 rupees ($11,760.38) plus 10% interest, CNBC-TV18 reported, citing a notice.

Jet Airways did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

India's national company law tribunal has allowed the ownership of carrier Jet Airways to be transferred to a consortium, led by UAE-based businessman Murari Lal Jalan and London-based Kalrock Capital, two sources told Reuters last week.

The tribunal, which had already approved the consortium's resolution plan for Jet, also set the effective date of ownership as Nov. 16, 2022, one of the sources had said.

($1 = 81.6300 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 0.87% 116.32 Real-time Quote.3.87%
BOEING -1.15% 211.83 Delayed Quote.12.41%
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) -0.40% 3.958 Delayed Quote.1.16%
JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) LIMITED 4.95% 80.6 Delayed Quote.7.79%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) 0.01% 3.6729 Delayed Quote.0.02%
All news about JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) LIMITED
12:53pCity officials seize four aircraft of India's Jet Airways, CNBC-TV18 reports
RE
01/13India tribunal allows Jet Airways ownership transfer to consortium-report
RE
01/03Jet Airways Limited Announces Change in Corporate Office Address
CI
2019Jet Airways India : sale suffers setback as two potential investors ba..
RE
2019Indian airline Vistara eyes bigger reach, fleet this year
RE
2019Jet Airways' lenders approve interim finance plan for the carrier
RE
2019Britain's SSP posts higher revenue, flags hit from Boeing 737 MAX grounding
RE
2019Indian government clarifies still planning to sell Air India
RE
2019Jet Airways India : India's bankruptcy court admits insolvency plea ag..
RE
2019Lenders seek Jet Airways bankruptcy in last-ditch sale effort
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) LIMITED
More recommendations
Chart JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Jet Airways (India) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Managers and Directors
Sanjiv Kapoor Chief Executive Officer
Vipula M. Gunatilleka Chief Financial Officer
Neeraj Manchanda Compliance Officer
Robin Kamark Director
Vishesh Khanna VP-Sales, Distribution & Customer Engagement
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) LIMITED7.79%107
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED5.43%28 457
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.16.25%24 449
AIR CHINA LIMITED7.77%20 106
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED12.01%18 798
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC21.21%18 238