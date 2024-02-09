Jet Freight Logistics Limited is an India-based technology-driven forwarding company. The Company is engaged in the business of freight forwarding for handling perishable, general and time sensitive cargo and handling general and other kinds of cargo. It offers a wide range of supply chain services such as air cargo door-to-door (Air Cargo DTD) services, surface parcel delivery (SPD) services to its customers, third party warehousing. The Company's services include air freight, ocean freight, rail transportation, surface transportation, courier, customs clearance, logistics solution, warehousing service shipment of hazardous cargo and over dimensional cargo (ODC) consignments. It also offers a wide variety of services to its clients. Its clients include corporates, manufacturers, government bodies, perishables, vaccine, e-commerce, courier and consolidators. Its subsidiaries include Jet Freight Logistics FZCO, Jet Freight Express Private Limited and Jet Freight Logistics B.V.