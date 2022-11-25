Advanced search
    DTG   GB00B1722W11

JET2 PLC

(DTG)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:23 2022-11-25 am EST
973.91 GBX   +6.11%
07:16aIN BRIEF: Jet2 Chair Philip Meeson sells shares worth GBP18 million
AN
01:31aJet2 flying high with revenue up 730 per cent
AQ
11/24LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: FTSE 100 underperforms; pound continues climb
AN
IN BRIEF: Jet2 Chair Philip Meeson sells shares worth GBP18 million

11/25/2022 | 07:16am EST
Jet2 PLC - Leeds-based low-cost airline - Says Chair Philip Meeson sold 2 million shares at about GBP9.03 each, totalling GBP18.1 million, on Thursday.

In addition, The Philip Meeson 2019 Settlement, sold 500,000 shares at GBP9.03 each, totalling GBP4.5 million. The Philip Meeson 2019 Settlement is a UK resident settlement of which Meeson is a trustee, but not a beneficiary, Jet2 says.

Following the transactions, Meeson holds a 19.24% stake in the firm and the The Philip Meeson 2019 Settlement holds a 2.10% stake.

Separately, Jet2 says that Director Mark Laurence bought 1.2 million senior unsecured unrated convertible bonds due 2026 on Thursday, at 85 pence each, for a total of GBP1.0 million.

Current stock price: 965.60 pence, up 5.2% on Friday in London

12-month change: down 14%

By Heather Rydings; heatherrydings@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 4 862 M 5 896 M 5 896 M
Net income 2023 225 M 273 M 273 M
Net cash 2023 753 M 913 M 913 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,39x
Yield 2023 1,13%
Capitalization 1 970 M 2 389 M 2 389 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,25x
EV / Sales 2024 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 8 270
Free-Float 79,0%
Managers and Directors
Stephen Paul Heapy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gary James Brown Group Chief Financial Officer
Philip Hugh Meeson Executive Chairman
Mark Aubrey Seymour Laurence Independent Non-Executive Director
Robin James Terrell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JET2 PLC-17.69%2 389
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED10.02%25 742
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-11.75%22 074
AIR CHINA LIMITED1.84%16 338
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-12.95%15 707
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-10.71%15 414