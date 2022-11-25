IN BRIEF: Jet2 Chair Philip Meeson sells shares worth GBP18 million

Jet2 PLC - Leeds-based low-cost airline - Says Chair Philip Meeson sold 2 million shares at about GBP9.03 each, totalling GBP18.1 million, on Thursday.

In addition, The Philip Meeson 2019 Settlement, sold 500,000 shares at GBP9.03 each, totalling GBP4.5 million. The Philip Meeson 2019 Settlement is a UK resident settlement of which Meeson is a trustee, but not a beneficiary, Jet2 says.

Following the transactions, Meeson holds a 19.24% stake in the firm and the The Philip Meeson 2019 Settlement holds a 2.10% stake.

Separately, Jet2 says that Director Mark Laurence bought 1.2 million senior unsecured unrated convertible bonds due 2026 on Thursday, at 85 pence each, for a total of GBP1.0 million.

Current stock price: 965.60 pence, up 5.2% on Friday in London

12-month change: down 14%

By Heather Rydings; heatherrydings@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.