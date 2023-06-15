Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Jet2 plc
  News
  Summary
    DTG   GB00B1722W11

JET2 PLC

(DTG)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:05:27 2023-06-15 am EDT
1237.68 GBX   +0.05%
Jet2 : Bid for a Break winner heads to Crete with Jet2holidays for just £13.80

06/15/2023 | 05:56am EDT
Gabriella Vinante-Hellens from London has become the 8th holidaymaker this year to successfully 'Bid on a Break' with Jet2holidays, securing a seven-night getaway to Hersonissos in Crete for just £13.80.

After placing her bid of just £13.80, Gabriella was told that she had entered the lowest unique bid. This meant she had purchased a seven-night getaway with VIBE by Jet2holidays for two adults to the 4-star Akasha Beach Hotel & Spa, Crete, for that very same price.

Jet2holidays' 'Bid for a Break' campaign gives holidaymakers the opportunity to bid for their next holiday for as little as just a few pence. Now in its third year, the campaign has experienced sky-high popularity, with a phenomenal number of customers bidding on a break since it launched in August 2021. After being inundated with requests for the popular campaign to return, the campaign relaunched earlier this year on 17th April.

Through the campaign from the UK's largest tour operator, over 50 holidaymakers have successfully 'Bid on a Break' over the last three years. After being told that they had entered the lowest unique bid in the online auction, the successful bidders purchased the holiday for the same price as their bid.

Since its launch, other successful holidaymakers have bid on and secured getaways with Jet2holidays to destinations such as the Canary Islands, Greece, Cyprus, Spain, the Algarve, and Turkey, with successful bids starting from as little as 2p.

To Bid for a Break, all holidaymakers need to do is download the Jet2 mobile app and add in their bid to the nearest pence. If they are the only user to bid that amount and that amount is the lowest, they will purchase the holiday for the same price as their bid. The campaign will be taking a break from midday on 15th June and resume later in the year. 

Gabriella said: "It popped up on my social media and I thought why not give it a go? I had entered a few times but never thought I would win. I came up with the bid amount as it is the combined ages of my nearest and dearest. I can not believe I actually won!"

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: "Congratulations to Gabriella for successfully bidding for a holiday with Jet2holidays through our 'Bid for a Break' campaign and securing a getaway to Crete for just £13.80. With summer in full swing, we know how much UK holidaymakers want to get away to enjoy some much-needed sunshine, and we are giving them the chance to do just that in a fun way for potentially only a few pence. We hope she has a wonderful time in Crete. We have some fantastic holidays up for grabs each week, so make sure you get involved and have a bid in mind for next week's holiday."

The Jet2 mobile app can be downloaded for free from the App Store or on Google Play. It can be used to search, book, and manage ATOL-protected holidays and award-winning flights in one handy place.

Disclaimer

Jet2 plc published this content on 15 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2023 09:55:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
