Jet2 : Bookings surge update - Saturday 18th September »

<_g3a_plusone size="medium">

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: 'There has been a phenomenal reaction from customers since yesterday's announcement, with bookings spiking by more than 250%. People are clearly desperate to get away for some summer sun, as the demand for holidays in the next few weeks and half-term has been huge. Turkey is proving exceptionally popular, and we're very excited to be flying holidaymakers there from Thursday 23rd September. Thanks to the certainty that yesterday's announcement has given customers, destinations right across the board are selling well, whether it's this summer, winter or next summer.'

<_g3a_plusone size="medium">