Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Jet2 plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DTG   GB00B1722W11

JET2 PLC

(DTG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/17 11:35:29 am
1220 GBX   +5.08%
09:32aJET2 : Bookings surge update - Saturday 18th September »
PU
09/17STATEMENT : Bookings see immediate spike following travel update »
PU
09/16JET2.COM : Aircraft Order announcement
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Jet2 : Bookings surge update - Saturday 18th September »

09/18/2021 | 09:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
<_g3a_plusone size="medium">

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: 'There has been a phenomenal reaction from customers since yesterday's announcement, with bookings spiking by more than 250%. People are clearly desperate to get away for some summer sun, as the demand for holidays in the next few weeks and half-term has been huge. Turkey is proving exceptionally popular, and we're very excited to be flying holidaymakers there from Thursday 23rd September. Thanks to the certainty that yesterday's announcement has given customers, destinations right across the board are selling well, whether it's this summer, winter or next summer.'

<_g3a_plusone size="medium">

Disclaimer

Jet2 plc published this content on 18 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2021 13:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JET2 PLC
09:32aJET2 : Bookings surge update - Saturday 18th September »
PU
09/17STATEMENT : Bookings see immediate spike following travel update »
PU
09/16JET2.COM : Aircraft Order announcement
AQ
09/06Ryanair ends jet order talks with Boeing amid price dispute
RE
09/06BOEING : Ryanair ends negotiations with Boeing over new 737 Max 10 order
AQ
09/06Ryanair ends jet order talks with Boeing amid price dispute
RE
09/02JET2 : Continues To See Slow Booking Momentum For Winter
MT
09/01GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Getlink, Intuit, CrowdStrike, Xiaomi, Merck...
08/31JET2 : to buy 36 new Airbus A321s in $5bn deal
AQ
08/31JET2 : com and Jet2holidays add aircraft to fleet; The UK's second largest carri..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 424 M 1 956 M 1 956 M
Net income 2022 -131 M -180 M -180 M
Net cash 2022 96,4 M 132 M 132 M
P/E ratio 2022 -13,1x
Yield 2022 0,15%
Capitalization 2 618 M 3 601 M 3 597 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,77x
EV / Sales 2023 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 9 051
Free-Float 78,0%
Chart JET2 PLC
Duration : Period :
Jet2 plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JET2 PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1 220,00 GBX
Average target price 1 713,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target 40,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Paul Heapy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gary James Brown Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Philip Hugh Meeson Executive Chairman
Mark Aubrey Seymour Laurence Independent Non-Executive Director
Robin James Terrell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JET2 PLC-14.69%3 601
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-0.25%25 578
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC3.88%22 370
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.2.98%14 414
AIR CHINA LIMITED-18.36%14 398
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-8.44%13 692