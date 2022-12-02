Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Jet2 plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DTG   GB00B1722W11

JET2 PLC

(DTG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:37 2022-12-02 am EST
1008.98 GBX   +0.65%
05:38aJet2 Chair Phillip Meeson sells shares worth GBP20 million
AN
11/29Dd : JET2 PLC: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
EQ
11/28Soaring Covid cases in China spell trouble for global markets
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jet2 Chair Phillip Meeson sells shares worth GBP20 million

12/02/2022 | 05:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Jet2 PLC on Thursday said Chair Phillip Meeson sold shares on Wednesday and Thursday this week, but does not plan to sell more in the near future.

The Leeds, England-based holiday airline said that Meeson sold 625,000 shares on Wednesday at GBP10.03 per share, worth GBP6.3 million, and sold 1.4 million shares on Thursday at GBP9.90 per share, worth GBP13.6 million.

The company said that Meeson made the sales in order to "diversify his investment portfolio", but he "does not plan further sales in the immediate future."

Following the sales, Meeson holds 39.3 million shares in Jet2, representing 18% of the company's issued share capital.

On November 24, Meeson had sold 2 million shares at about GBP9.03 each, totalling GBP18.1 million, bringing his stake in the company down to 19%.

Jet2 shares were up 0.7% at 1,008.98 pence per share on Friday morning in London.

By Harvey Dorset; harveydorset@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

All news about JET2 PLC
05:38aJet2 Chair Phillip Meeson sells shares worth GBP20 million
AN
11/29Dd : JET2 PLC: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging m..
EQ
11/28Soaring Covid cases in China spell trouble for global markets
MS
11/28Jet2 : com announces investment and expansion at London Stansted Airport
PU
11/28Analyst recommendations: Jet2, Live Nation, Tyson, Twilio...
MS
11/28LONDON BROKER RATINGS: UBS cuts Persimmon to 'sell' from 'neutral'
AN
11/25Jet2 Plc : Interim Results
AQ
11/25IN BRIEF: Jet2 Chair Philip Meeson sells shares worth GBP18 million
AN
11/25Jet2 flying high with revenue up 730 per cent
AQ
11/24LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: FTSE 100 underperforms; pound continues climb
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JET2 PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 4 877 M 5 820 M 5 820 M
Net income 2023 232 M 277 M 277 M
Net cash 2023 758 M 905 M 905 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,65x
Yield 2023 1,00%
Capitalization 2 163 M 2 581 M 2 581 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,29x
EV / Sales 2024 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 8 270
Free-Float 79,9%
Chart JET2 PLC
Duration : Period :
Jet2 plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JET2 PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 1 007,50 GBX
Average target price 1 416,36 GBX
Spread / Average Target 40,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Paul Heapy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gary James Brown Group Chief Financial Officer
Philip Hugh Meeson Executive Chairman
Mark Aubrey Seymour Laurence Independent Non-Executive Director
Robin James Terrell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JET2 PLC-10.09%2 581
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED11.22%25 908
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-9.47%22 637
AIR CHINA LIMITED11.40%18 336
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-4.93%16 924
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-14.52%15 040