Hot on the heels of launching scheduled flights and holidays to Morocco for the first time in their history, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have today demonstrated their commitment to the country by signing a formal agreement to invest into the development of Moroccan tourism for the next five years.

The partnership agreement was officially signed by Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com andJet2holidays, and Mr Adel El Fakir, the CEO of the Moroccan National Tourism Office (MNTO) at the World Travel Market in London, one of the world's largest tourism trade fairs.

As a result of the partnership, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will co-operate with the MNTO to help drive tourism growth in the country through a heavyweight joint-marketing campaign commencing next year. The online and offline campaign will showcase the many things that the stunning country has to offer holidaymakers and independent travel agents right across the UK.

As well as working together on joint-marketing campaigns, Jet2 and MNTO will hold meetings during the long-term agreement to evaluate, discuss and review the ongoing partnership.

Just last month, the UK's largest tour operator and third largest airline announced that it will operate year-round to two destinations in Morocco - Agadir and Marrakech - with flights and holidays on sale for both Winter 24/25 and Summer 25.

The companies will operate up to 17 weekly flights to Morocco from six UK airports, with over 180,000 departing seats on sale. Customers travelling to Morocco with Jet2holidays and Jet2CityBreaks are initially able to choose from around 50 4-5 star hotels across Marrakech city, the wider Marrakech area and Agadir.

The launch gives customers and independent travel agents fantastic choice when it comes to booking a Morocco holiday, whether it's a bucket list getaway, city break or beach holiday.

The companies will operate to Marrakech from four UK airports (Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester and London Stansted) and to Agadir from six UK airports (Birmingham, Bristol, Glasgow, LeedsBradford, Manchester and London Stansted). Three of the routes (Glasgow to Marrakech, Bristol to Agadir and Leeds Bradford to Agadir) are exclusive to Jet2.com and Jet2holidays.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: "We are absolutely delighted to add Morocco to our portfolio, and we are already seeing how popular the magical destinations of Agadir and Marrakech are with our customers and independent travel agent partners. Working in partnership is critical to the success of our business and signing this major agreement with the Moroccan National Tourism Office (MNTO) is something we are very proud of. We are investing directly in the development of tourism in Morocco through this agreement, and we are fully committed to working with our partners at the MNTO to ensure that holidaymakers and travel professionals know all about the huge variety of things to do in this amazing country."

Mr Adel El Fakir, CEO of the Moroccan National Tourism Office (MNTO), said: "This strategic partnership with Jet2.com & Jet2holidays will enable the Moroccan destination to be a huge driver of sales for the United Kingdom's leading tour operator. This agreement will allow us to accelerate the achievement of our objectives in this market through diversified programming and a 17 direct air connections per week offer from several British hubs to two of Morocco's leading tourist destinations, Marrakech, and Agadir".