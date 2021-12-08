Log in
Jet2 : Gomersal teenager wins Jet2.com and Jet2holidays' Christmas card design competition »

12/08/2021 | 06:12am EST
A teenager, from Gomersal in West Yorkshire, has hit new heights, after winning a competition to design Jet2.com and Jet2holidays' 2021 Christmas card.

Keani Hughes, aged 14, has been announced as the winner of the airline and tour operator's Christmas card competition, after she wowed judges with her design.

As part of the prize, Keani will see her design brought to life and be used by Jet2.com and Jet2holidays as their official Christmas e-card for this year. She will also receive a £1,000 voucher to go towards a family holiday.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays challenged the UK's next generation of artists to design their Christmas card for this year during the October half-term, to help parents keep schoolchildren occupied during the holidays.

Keani was one of hundreds of youngsters to enter the competition and impressed the judges with her drawing and design skills. Her winning design showed Santa Claus sat on a beach, enjoying a 'Merry Jet2 Christmas' and tucking into an ice cream, as elves sprinkled hundreds and thousands from a Jet2.com aircraft in the sky.

Keani said: "I'm over the moon to have won the competition, especially as we haven't been anywhere sunny for a couple of years now. I can't wait to get on a Jet2.com plane again and go somewhere warm and sunny! We're thinking of putting the holiday voucher towards a villa break in Spain, which I am really excited about."

Keani's mum, Lisa Hughes, added: "I saw the competition and knew it would be an activity Keani would enjoy doing, so suggested she enter. Keani does a lot of drawing at home and makes birthday cards for all the family. The brief for the design was 'Santa on a beach' and when she thinks of a beach, she automatically thinks of ice cream. Not only is she a great artist, Keani is also a fantastic baker! Keani thought it would be fun to have Santa's elves sprinkling hundreds and thousands from a Jet2.com plane."

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: "We have been really impressed by all the designs we have received. A huge congratulations to Keani for winning our 2021 Christmas card design competition. Keani's winning design was fantastic, and we were thoroughly impressed with her artistic skills, creativity, and imagination. We hope Keani and her family have a lovely holiday!"

Disclaimer

Jet2 plc published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2021 11:11:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
