Results for the year ended 31 March 2024
2 Jet2 plc Financial Results | Year ended 31 March 2024
FY24 OVERVIEW
STEVE HEAPY
FY24 KEY HIGHLIGHTS AND OUTLOOK
Further progress against growth strategy: Delivered record passenger numbers, revenue and profitability
Financial Result: Group profit before foreign exchange revaluation and taxation up 33% to £520.1m (2023: £390.8m)
Financial Resilience: Free Cash Generated of £0.7bn; Own Cash of £1.3bn supporting future growth and flexibility
Investment: Successful Liverpool base launch; Airbus deliveries on time; Inflight Retail Operations Centre launched
Future Growth Secured: Remaining 36 Airbus purchase rights exercised - 146 firm A321neo aircraft delivering 2023 - 2035
Sustainability: Updated Strategy launched May 24; 2035 carbon intensity reduction target in line with SBTi guidance
Outlook: Summer 24 seat capacity +12.3%; Booked to date passengers +9.7% with pricing growth moderate. Year to date the business is trading in line with management expectations; we continue to believe that the end-to-endpackage holiday is a resilient and popular product which remains high on the priority list for our Customers, even during uncertain economic times.
4 Jet2 plc Financial Results | Year ended 31 March 2024
CFO UPDATE
GARY BROWN
FY24 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
KEY POINTS
- Demand: consistent though later booking profile
- Pricing growth robust: Package Holidays (+11%); Flight-Only (+14%); and non-ticket revenue (+1%)
- Operating profit: Profit per flown passenger maintained, despite cost inflation and disruption
- Net finance income: +£94m a function of strong average cash position and interest rate increases
- PBTFX: strong margin % of 8.3% (+0.5ppts) and PBTFX per flown passenger of £29 (+21%)
- Tax: effective rate of 25% (2023: 22%)
FY24
FY23
% Vs FY23
Revenue
6,255.3
5,033.5
24%
Operating Profit
428.2
394.0
9%
Operating profit margin %
6.8%
7.8%
(1.0ppts)
Profit before tax and FX
520.1
390.8
33%
Profit before tax and FX margin %
8.3%
7.8%
0.5ppts
Profit before tax
529.5
371.0
43%
Profit before tax margin %
8.5%
7.4%
1.1ppts
EBITDA
680.3
581.8
17%
EBITDA margin %
10.9%
11.6%
(0.7ppts)
Revenue per flown passenger
£353
£310
14%
Operating profit per flown passenger
£24
£24
0%
Profit before tax and FX per flown
£29
£24
21%
passenger
6
Jet2 plc Financial Results | Year ended 31 March 2024
LEISURE TRAVEL KPI'S
FY24
FY23
% Vs FY23
Seat capacity
19.73m
17.93m
10%
Flown passengers
17.72m
16.22m
9%
Load factor %
89.8%
90.5%
(0.7ppts)
Flight-only passengers
5.61m
5.69m
(1%)
Package holiday customers
6.08m
5.29m
15%
Package holiday mix
68.3%
64.9%
3.4ppts
Flight-only ticket yield per pax sector
£114.23
£100.28
14%
Average package holiday price
£830
£750
11%
Non-ticket revenue per pax sector
£26.34
£25.99
1%
KEY POINTS
- Capacity - Beach focused growth with Cities popularity returning; growth of 3.9m seats (+24%) since pre-Covid
- Higher margin per passenger Package Holiday growth of 15% (mix +3.4ppts)
- Flight-onlypassengers remain important - support flying frequency and enable holiday duration flexibility
- Holidays selling price - inflationary cost increases passed on
- Non-ticketrevenue - improved product mix and inflight stock availability
7 Jet2 plc Financial Results | Year ended 31 March 2024
GROUP CASHFLOW
4,000
3,500
3,000
2,500
Gross Cash
2,624.7
Operating Activities £1,093.5m (FY23: £952.1m)
355.746.1
680.311.4
Investing & Financing -£533.5m (FY23: -£555.9m)
(410.0) (24.7)
(289.5) 190.7
Gross Cash
3,184.7
£'m
2,000
1,500
1,000
500
0
1,497.6
Own Cash
1,127.1
- EBITDA +17% vs FY23
- Positive working capital including customer cash growth
- Free cash generated £686m post Capex of £410m
- Continued investment to support future growth (aircraft;
ROC; hangar; self-handling; LPL base; ground handling)
- Debt repayments comfortably met
- New financing agreed at reduced cost of debt
1,853.3
Own Cash
1,331.4
31 March 2023
EBITDA
Other Income Statement
Cash from
Other Working
Capex and Equity
Dividends, FX & Proceeds Finance Repayments
New financing
31 March 2024
adjustments
Customers
Capital, Hotel Advances,
Investments
from disposal of assets
and Interest & Tax
8 Jet2 plc Financial Results | Year ended 31 March 2024
STRONG BALANCE SHEET
KEY POINTS
- Supports growth and fleet modernisation whilst offering resilience for potential challenges
- Capital Strength
- Unique Own Cash position of £1.3bn
-
Net cash ex lease liabilities of £1.7bn -
firm foundation for increasing gross capex and repaying debt at maturity
- Provides sound foundation for increased proportion of unencumbered owned aircraft
- Deployment of capital: ROCE (1) (2013 -24) = 17%
- ROCE = Operating profit / (Average Net assets + Borrowings + Lease Liabilities)
FY24
FY23
Intangible assets & Investments
28.8
26.8
Property, plant and equipment
1,193.2
927.7
Right-of-use assets
636.4
565.3
Derivative financial instruments
(40.5)
(41.8)
Other assets, excluding cash & derivatives
478.8
321.5
Deferred revenue
(1,926.6)
(1,563.6)
Liabilities, excluding borrowings,
(690.5)
(473.2)
lease liabilities and derivatives
Capital employed
(320.4)
(237.3)
Cash (2)
3,184.7
2,624.7
Borrowings (3)
(755.8)
(729.2)
Lease Liabilities
(699.6)
(645.8)
Net cash
1,729.3
1,249.7
Net assets
1,408.9
1,012.4
- Including money market deposits of £1,745.1m (2023: £1,669.5m)
- Borrowings include structured aircraft finance of £396.0m (2023: £381.0m)
9 Jet2 plc Financial Results | Year ended 31 March 2024
GROSS CAPITAL EXPENDITURE & DEBT MATURITY PROFILE
CAPITAL EXPENDITURE FY25 - FY30
1,350
Gross Capex
1,275
1,200
2025-30
1,050
1,050
~£5bn
1,025
900
750
750
£m
600
400
450
400
300
150
-
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
Financial Year Ended
Non Aircraft
Aircraft (New & Existing fleet)
£m
700
DEBT MATURITY FY25 - FY30
600
Debt Maturity
600
2025-30
~£1.3bn
500
400
300 250
200
175
125
100
100
50
0
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
Financial Year Ended
Convertible Bond
Lease Liabilites
Aircraft Loans
- 146 firm ordered A321neos delivering by Summer 2035
- Seven aircraft delivered at 31 March 2024.
- Current delivery profile: FY25: 4; FY26: 6; FY27: 13; FY28: 17
- Future funding through a variety of sources:
- Free cash flow; Debt: aircraft financing; JOLCOs; DCM
- >65% of owned fleet targeted to be unencumbered by S30
10 Jet2 plc Financial Results | Year ended 31 March 2024
