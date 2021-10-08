Jet2 : Jet2holidays Sees Bookings Double After Red List Cut »

<_g3a_plusone size="medium">

Jet2holidays, the leading tour operator to many leisure destinations across the Mediterranean and Canary Islands, has seen holiday bookings double since the Red List was cut less than 24 hours ago.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: "Bookings have been increasing significantly in recent weeks however customers clearly view this latest announcement as the genuine reopening of international travel. Holiday bookings have doubled since the Red List was cut, which shows just how assured customers now feel. After so much uncertainty, the cutting of the Red List, on top of recent positive news, has clearly given customers the confidence to book the well-deserved holiday that they have been waiting for.

Bookings are up across all seasons with the rest of October, half-term, Winter and Summer 22all seeing strong growth. That is an extremely encouraging trend which tells us that the enormous pent-up demand is translating into bookings.

We understand that the UK Government will shortly confirm when testing changes are to come into force, enabling double vaccinated customers to take a lateral flow test after returning to the UK, instead of a costly PCR test. We look forward to this update which we know will give holidaymakers even more great news."

<_g3a_plusone size="medium">