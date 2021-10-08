Jet2 : Jet2holidays announces the return of its annual VIP conference for independent travel agency partners »

<_g3a_plusone size="medium">

Jet2holidayshas announced that its annual VIP conference for independent travel agents is back, with over 100 agents invited to a special one-day conference in Leeds later this year.

The UK's leading tour operator to destinations in the Mediterranean and Canary Islands is hosting the conference on Thursday 25th November, with an emphasis on how the company intends to further strengthen its award-winning partnership approach to working with independent travel agents.

Speakers will include Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2holidays and Alan Cross, Head of Trade at Jet2holidays as well as other members of the Senior Management Team. They will provide business updates and talk about Jet2holidays' future vision, as well as sharing more about working in partnership to promote and sell package holidays including through the use of data and marketing. With strong demand for holidays returning, the conference is designed to give independent travel agents all the tools they need to capitalise on that to drive business growth.

In addition to that there will be an evening dinner and entertainment, with overnight accommodation in Leeds also provided. More details will be shared in due course.

Alan Cross, Head of Trade at Jet2holidays said: "Our award-winning trade team have been enjoying meeting agents face-to-face again over the past few months. As well as receiving great feedback for the way we have looked after and respected independent travel agents throughout the pandemic, one thing we have noticed is a real demand for us to get agents back together at our annual conference to talk about our plans, vision and partnership approach. One thing I repeat over and over is that we listen to our agency partners, so in that spirit I am absolutely thrilled to announce the return of our annual VIP conference. There is of course much more to announce in the coming days and weeks, but what I can promise now is that independent travel agents will come away with a real understanding of how we plan to take our award-winning partnership approach and develop it even further for their benefit. It promises to be an insightful, productive and an opportunity for us to get back together after so long - we cannot wait."

Independent travel agents can visit: trade.jet2holidays.com

