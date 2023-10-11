After naming Türkiye as its fastest-growing holiday destination over the last five years, Jet2holidays is further expanding its offering to the popular hotspot by launching package holidays for Summer 24 to two brand-new resorts in Dalaman - Kaş and Kalkan.

The UK's largest tour operator is giving customers and independent travel agents the opportunity to book package holidays to Kaş and Kalkan in Dalaman for the first-time next summer, after adding hotels across these two popular resorts to itsJet2holidays' portfolio.

Previously only available through Jet2Villas, the companies have expanded their package holiday offering to Türkiye and put Kaş and Kalkan on sale, in response to continued strong demand from customers and independent travel agents looking to book or travel to the Turkish sunshine.

Located on Türkiye's southwest coast, Kaş and Kalkan are known for their bougainvillea-covered stone houses, cobbled shopping streets, trendy beach clubs, exquisitely authentic restaurants, and traditional markets. The resorts also offer plenty of places to explore, including Blue Flag beaches, ancient sites and natural scenery, and are expected to be extremely popular with holidaymakers looking for a relaxing and laid-back Turkish getaway.

Customers travelling on a package holiday to Kaş and Kalkan with Jet2holidays, can fly direct to Dalaman from all eleven of Jet2.com's UK bases - Belfast International, Birmingham, Bristol, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, Liverpool John Lennon, London Stansted, Manchester and Newcastle International in Summer 24, with transfers to and from Dalaman airport also included. With up to 90 weekly flights operating to Dalaman during peak periods next summer, customers and independent travel agents have plenty of choice and flexibility to book a holiday to these two new Turkish resorts.

As a result of launching package holidays to these resorts, Jet2holidays has 13 new 2.5 to 4.5-star properties available to book now in Kaş and Kalkan. Offering a choice of board options, including self-catering and bed and breakfast, the accommodation on offer ranges from affordable apartments to boutique boltholes and luxury escapes. This means holidaymakers can choose from a selection of accommodation options to suit their budgets and needs. The new hotels on sale include the Pirat Hotel, Kalkan Saray Suites, and Peninsula Gardens Hotel & Beach.

Today's announcement means holidaymakers can enjoy a getaway to Kaş and Kalkan and take advantage of all the benefits of booking a package holiday with Jet2holidays, including VIP customer service, transfers to and from the airport and ATOL protection, along with friendly flight times and a generous 22kg baggage allowance with Jet2.com, all for a low £60 per person booking deposit.

Customers looking for a package holiday but with the added privacy of a villa holiday can also enjoy holidays to Kaş and Kalkan withJet2Villas.

The expansion follows the news that Jet2.com andJet2holidays have experienced tremendous growth over the last five years to Türkiye, making it their fastest-growing destination over the past five years, excluding brand-new destinations.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: "As the UK's leading tour operator to Türkiye, we are delighted to be announcing the launch of package holidays with Jet2holidays to Kaş and Kalkan and expanding our offering in the region. Launching a fantastic collection of hotels in these two resorts comes off the back of strong demand for getaways to Türkiye. It gives holidaymakers the chance to visit these authentic Turkish destinations. As well as being able to access this region, holidaymakers can also take advantage of the benefits of booking a package holiday for the first time to Kaş and Kalkan with Jet2holidays. These benefits, combined with our reputation of delivering exceptional customer service, mean we are confident that the launch of package holidays to these new resorts will be popular with customers and independent travel agents."