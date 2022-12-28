Advanced search
    DTG   GB00B1722W11

JET2 PLC

(DTG)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:18 2022-12-28 am EST
987.60 GBX   -0.64%
06:43aJet2 : Jet2holidays to launch Bid for a Break luxury special on Boxing Day!
PU
12/23Watch : Jet2holidays launches new national advertising campaign
PU
12/22UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
Jet2 : Jet2holidays to launch Bid for a Break luxury special on Boxing Day!

12/28/2022 | 06:43am EST
Jet2holidays

Jet2holidays is running a one-off luxury special edition of its enormously popular 'Bid for a Break' campaign from Boxing Day, giving holidaymakers the chance to pay just a few pence for a 5-star, all-inclusive Indulgent Escape to Cullinan in Antalya, Turkey.

Since the campaign first launched in August 2021, more than 40 people have successfully 'Bid for a Break' with Jet2holidays, meaning they scooped a holiday for the same price as their lowest bid via the Jet2 mobile app. Winning bids have been as little as £1.60 for a holiday to Santorini, 70p for 5-star holiday to Turkey, and even 2p for a holiday to Crete!

To get involved in the Bid for a Break festive special, all customers need to do is download the Jet2 mobile app, add in their bid to the nearest pence and then cross their fingers. If they are the only user to bid that amount and that amount is the lowest, they will buy a 7-night, all-inclusive plus Indulgent Escape holiday for 2 adults and 2 children to Cullinan in Antalya, Turkey for that price.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: "We are keeping the festive spirit well and truly alive by launching a Bid for a Break festive special on Boxing Day. Since we launched our Bid for a Break campaign back in 2021, it has proven to be phenomenally popular, and we know the opportunity to buy a 5-star all-inclusive holiday to Turkey for just a few pence will make this special edition a huge hit. It could not be easier to enter, and we would like to wish everyone making a bid the best of luck."

The Jet2 mobile app can be downloaded for free from the App Store or on Google Play. It can be used to search, book, and manage ATOL-protected holidays and award-winning flights in one handy place.

Bidding opens on 26th December and closes at midnight on 28th December.

Disclaimer

Jet2 plc published this content on 26 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2022 11:20:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on JET2 PLC
Financials
Sales 2023 4 877 M 5 865 M 5 865 M
Net income 2023 232 M 279 M 279 M
Net cash 2023 758 M 912 M 912 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,52x
Yield 2023 1,01%
Capitalization 2 134 M 2 566 M 2 566 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,28x
EV / Sales 2024 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 8 270
Free-Float 80,8%
Chart JET2 PLC
Jet2 plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends JET2 PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 994,00 GBX
Average target price 1 416,36 GBX
Spread / Average Target 42,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Paul Heapy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gary James Brown Group Chief Financial Officer
Philip Hugh Meeson Executive Chairman
Mark Aubrey Seymour Laurence Independent Non-Executive Director
Robin James Terrell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JET2 PLC-10.85%2 566
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED10.62%26 430
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-15.81%21 056
AIR CHINA LIMITED34.19%20 144
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED10.92%18 246
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-17.54%15 254