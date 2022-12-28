Jet2 : Jet2holidays to launch Bid for a Break luxury special on Boxing Day!

Jet2holidays

Jet2holidays is running a one-off luxury special edition of its enormously popular 'Bid for a Break' campaign from Boxing Day, giving holidaymakers the chance to pay just a few pence for a 5-star, all-inclusive Indulgent Escape to Cullinan in Antalya, Turkey.

Since the campaign first launched in August 2021, more than 40 people have successfully 'Bid for a Break' with Jet2holidays, meaning they scooped a holiday for the same price as their lowest bid via the Jet2 mobile app. Winning bids have been as little as £1.60 for a holiday to Santorini, 70p for 5-star holiday to Turkey, and even 2p for a holiday to Crete!

To get involved in the Bid for a Break festive special, all customers need to do is download the Jet2 mobile app, add in their bid to the nearest pence and then cross their fingers. If they are the only user to bid that amount and that amount is the lowest, they will buy a 7-night, all-inclusive plus Indulgent Escape holiday for 2 adults and 2 children to Cullinan in Antalya, Turkey for that price.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: "We are keeping the festive spirit well and truly alive by launching a Bid for a Break festive special on Boxing Day. Since we launched our Bid for a Break campaign back in 2021, it has proven to be phenomenally popular, and we know the opportunity to buy a 5-star all-inclusive holiday to Turkey for just a few pence will make this special edition a huge hit. It could not be easier to enter, and we would like to wish everyone making a bid the best of luck."

The Jet2 mobile app can be downloaded for free from the App Store or on Google Play. It can be used to search, book, and manage ATOL-protected holidays and award-winning flights in one handy place.

Bidding opens on 26th December and closes at midnight on 28th December.