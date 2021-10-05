Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/05 11:35:10 am
1277 GBX   -1.05%
Jet2 : Jet2plc Aircraft Order Announcement »

10/05/2021 | 02:19pm EDT
Jet2 plcis pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an agreement with Airbus to purchase a further 15 new firm ordered Airbus A321 NEO aircraft.

This order is in addition to the 36 firm aircraft orders, together withthe flexibility to extend up to 60 aircraft, that the Company announced on 31 August 2021.

To read the full announcement click here.

Disclaimer

Jet2 plc published this content on 05 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2021 18:18:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 1 424 M 1 942 M 1 942 M
Net income 2022 -131 M -179 M -179 M
Net cash 2022 96,4 M 131 M 131 M
P/E ratio 2022 -13,8x
Yield 2022 0,14%
Capitalization 2 770 M 3 768 M 3 777 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,88x
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 9 051
Free-Float 78,1%
Chart JET2 PLC
Duration : Period :
Jet2 plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JET2 PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1 290,50 GBX
Average target price 1 713,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target 32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Paul Heapy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gary James Brown Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Philip Hugh Meeson Executive Chairman
Mark Aubrey Seymour Laurence Independent Non-Executive Director
Robin James Terrell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JET2 PLC-9.76%3 768
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.11.81%28 671
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC8.64%23 160
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.18.61%16 601
AIR CHINA LIMITED-11.15%14 673
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-0.43%13 888