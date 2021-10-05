Jet2 : Jet2plc Aircraft Order Announcement »

<_g3a_plusone size="medium">

Jet2 plcis pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an agreement with Airbus to purchase a further 15 new firm ordered Airbus A321 NEO aircraft.

This order is in addition to the 36 firm aircraft orders, together withthe flexibility to extend up to 60 aircraft, that the Company announced on 31 August 2021.

