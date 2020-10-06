Jet2 : More flights and holidays added to Turkey in response to continued demand »

<_g3a_plusone size="medium">

We have added even more flights and holidays to Turkey for Summer 20, on the back of continued demand from British holidaymakers who are looking to enjoy some much-needed sunshine.

We are giving customers even more choice and flexibility to visit Turkey this summer with the addition of over 60 new flights, representing more than 12,000 departing seats.

With Turkey continuing to enjoy popularity with holidaymakers, we have responded quickly to this by adding additional flights and holidays to Antalya, Dalaman, Izmir and Bodrum, increasing our overall total capacity this summer. Just last month, we added 50 flights to Turkey in response to demand, so this latest capacity increase demonstrates just how popular Turkey continues to be.

We have been repeatedly recognised for how we have looked after customers during the coronavirus pandemic and we are committed to giving the same VIP service for customers heading to Turkey this summer.

Whether it is VIP customer service, friendly flight times and a generous 22kg baggage allowance through a flight-only booking with Jet2.com, which saw us win five accolades at the 2020 Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice® Awards for Airlines; or that very same VIP customer service, in-resort Customer Helpers, transfers, and ATOL protection with, Jet2holidays, customers can be assured that they are in the very best hands with the Which? Recommended Provider.

In addition to delivering an award-winning experience, including a full food and drink service onboard, we are providing that industry-leading customer service to make everyone's comfort, safety and well-being our number one priority.

From onboard cleaning, ensuring that in-resort care is in line with official Covid-19 guidelines, and ensuring everything is in place for a healthy and happy holiday, our pledge to get customers back on holiday can be found at: https://www.jet2holidays.com/safe-travel and https://www.jet2.com/flights/safe-travel.

To give customers even more assurance ahead of their well-deserved holidays, we have also launched a 5* Defaqto rated insurance product, which includes added Covid-19 cover for cancellations and medical claims abroad.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: 'It's clear from the high demand we are seeing for holidays and flights to Turkey that customers are keen to get away this Summer 20 for a much-needed holiday. As usual, we have been quick to respond to that demand, giving our customers what they want by adding more seats and holidays on sale to this sunny hotspot. With fantastic deals and fee child places available, on top of great choice and flexibility, there is no better time to take advantage of a welcome escape.'

The additional services to Turkey by base are as follows:

Birmingham - Antalya, Dalaman

Edinburgh - Dalaman, Antalya

East Midlands - Dalaman

Glasgow - Dalaman, Antalya

Leeds Bradford - Dalaman, Bodrum

Manchester - Antalya, Bodrum, Dalaman, Izmir

Newcastle - Dalaman, Antalya

London Stansted - Antalya, Bodrum

