    DTG   GB00B1722W11

JET2 PLC

(DTG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:11 2023-04-19 am EDT
1324.00 GBX   +0.15%
02:56aJet2 Raises Fiscal 2023 Profit Guidance
DJ
02:44aJET2 Flags FY23 Pretax Profit of Up to GBP392 Million
MT
02:14aJet2 : Trading Update - April 2023
PU
Jet2 Raises Fiscal 2023 Profit Guidance

04/20/2023 | 02:56am EDT
By Kyle Morris


Jet2 PLC on Thursday raised its fiscal 2023 adjusted pretax profit expectations and said that average load factors for summer 2023 are currently 0.7 percentage points ahead on year.

The leisure-travel group said that it now expects pretax profit before foreign-exchange revaluation for the year ended March 31 of 387 million-392 million pounds ($481.4 million-$487.6 million).

On Jan. 26, it said it saw profit before foreign-exchange revaluation and taxes of GBP370 million-GBP385 million for the year.

Pricing for package holiday and flight-only products remains strong and margins per booked passenger are encouraging, despite input cost pressures--including fuel, carbon taxes, a strengthened U.S. dollar--and wage increases.

Sale seat capacity for summer 2023 is 7.2% higher on year at 15.3 million seats. Forward bookings remain encouraging.

It is too early to provide definitive guidance on fiscal 2024 profitability due to the early stage of the year and the threat of summer European air traffic control disruption.


Write to Kyle Morris at kyle.morris@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-20-23 0255ET

Financials
Sales 2023 4 997 M 6 217 M 6 217 M
Net income 2023 261 M 325 M 325 M
Net cash 2023 846 M 1 052 M 1 052 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,8x
Yield 2023 0,87%
Capitalization 2 842 M 3 537 M 3 537 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
EV / Sales 2024 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 8 270
Free-Float 80,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 1 324,00 GBX
Average target price 1 644,09 GBX
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Paul Heapy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gary James Brown Group Chief Financial Officer
Philip Hugh Meeson Executive Chairman
Mark Aubrey Seymour Laurence Independent Non-Executive Director
Robin James Terrell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JET2 PLC38.15%3 537
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED4.88%28 039
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.9.34%23 387
AIR CHINA LIMITED5.76%22 877
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED12.01%18 825
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC22.73%18 703
