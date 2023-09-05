Jet2 plc is a United Kingdom-based leisure travel company. The company is specialized in offering package holidays through its ATOL-licensed provider, Jet2holidays, and scheduled holiday flights through its airline, Jet2.com. Jet2.com flies from approximately 10 United Kingdom bases to over 65 destinations across Europe and beyond. Jet2.com flies to approximately 65 Sun, City and Ski destinations across Europe and beyond. Jet2holidays is a package holiday provider to destinations across the Mediterranean and Canary Islands. Jet2holidays also offers approximately 4,100 directly contracted hotels in leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands and to European Leisure Cities. The Company's other brands include Jet2CityBreaks, Jet2Villas, Indulgent Escapes and VIBE.

Sector Airlines