Over the past week, seven lucky holidaymakers have successfully 'Bid for a Break' with Jet2holidays from thousands of entrants, as the UK's largest tour operator's popular campaign returns every weekend and weekday throughout September.

After being inundated with requests for the sought-after campaign to return, bidding relaunched on 1st September with more chances to win than ever. Previously offering one chance to win every week, a new holiday is auctioned off every weekday from Monday to Friday and one over every weekend, giving keen holidaymakers plenty more opportunities to successfully bid on a getaway with Jet2holidays throughout the remainder of the month.

Since it launched in 2021, Jet2holidays' 'Bid for a Break' campaign, which gives holidaymakers the opportunity to bid for their next trip for as little as a few pence, has experienced sky-high popularity with a phenomenal number of customers bidding on breaks. Over 60 holidaymakers have successfully 'Bid on a Break' during this time, after being told that they had entered the lowest unique bid, which meant that they had purchased the holiday for the same price as their bid.

This week's winning bids and holidays were:

Claire Allen from Grimsby: 7-night holiday for 2 adults and 2 children to the Aska Lara Resort & Spa , Antalya, for just £20.62

Carol Clempson from Cradley: 7-night VIBE holiday for 2 adults to the Medplaya Agir The Springs Hotel, Spain, for just £10.84

Jannette Branthwaite from Lancashire: 7-night holiday for 2 adults and 2 children to the Porto Platanias Village Resort, Crete, for just £10.96

Jenny Young from Lymington: 3-night Jet2CityBreaks getaway for 2 adults to the Michelangelo Grand Hotel, Prague, for just £20.41

Linda Riley from Burnley: 7-night holiday for 2 adults and 2 children to the Viva Blue & Spa, Majorca, for just £5.58

Anonymous: 2 return flights to the value of £400 with Jet2.com for just £14.80

Anonymous: 7-night Indulgent Escapes holiday for 2 adults to the Tivoli La Caleta Tenerife Resort, Tenerife, for just £20.44

Holidaymakers still have plenty of chances throughout September to do just like this week's winners and successfully bid on a break. Bidding opens daily at one minute past midnight Monday to Friday and closes at midnight that same day, with Saturday auctions open for an extended 48 hours and closing on a Sunday night.

To Bid for a Break, all holidaymakers need to do is download the Jet2 mobile app and add in their bid to the nearest pence. If their bid is the lowest, and nobody else has bid that same amount, they will purchase the holiday for the same price as their bid.

In addition, those who have a myJet2 account are able to bid on a luxurious five-star Indulgent Escape every week too - a prestigious collection of hand-picked five-star hotels with unsurpassed standards of service, décor and attention to detail.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have recently announced the launch of a new and improved myJet2, a customer account that gives customers access to exclusive offers and rewards, as well as making it easier than ever for them to find, book and manage their flights and holidays in one place across any device or via the Jet2 mobile app. New customers can sign up via: https://www.jet2.com/myjet2

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: "Since its launch, our Bid for a Break campaign has been extremely popular with holidaymakers, so we were delighted to welcome its return every weekday and weekend throughout September. The campaign is highly sought-after, and its bumper return has already proven to be a huge hit with customers once again. We know how much holidaymakers want to get away from the UK and enjoy a well-deserved break, and with some fantastic holidays available to bid on daily, we are offering them the chance to do just that for as little as a few pence. We would like to send a huge congratulations to all the winners so far for successfully bidding on a break and securing a well-deserved holiday. We still have some fantastic holidays up for grabs, so make sure you get involved and have a bid in mind for the next daily auction."

The Jet2 mobile app can be downloaded for free from the App Store or on Google Play. It can be used to search, book, and manage ATOL-protected holidays and award-winning flights in one handy place.