Jet2 : Skiers rush to grab a piste of the action as Jet2.com welcomes France travel update »

Jet2.com has welcomed the news that France will reopen its borders to vaccinated customers arriving from the UK from 14th January, with the leading ski airline reporting an immediate surge in searches and bookings for ski flights.

Following the reopening of the border, Jet2.com has announced that it will resume ski flights to Lyon, Chambery and Grenoble from 22nd January, as some of the best ski resorts in Europe open up to customers from the UK again. Today's announcement means customers heading to the French Alps via Geneva can also look forward to the snow this winter. In addition, ski flights are already operating to Salzburg, Turin, Innsbruck and Barcelona (Andorra).

To give skiers and snowboarders even more to celebrate, Jet2.com is offering 10% off all ski flights too. This means customers can enjoy the piste of the action for less, whether they are booking for this winter or for Winter 22/23.

Following the reopening of the French border to vaccinated travellers, Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks will also resume flights and city breaks to Paris from 11th February. Customers travelling on a package holiday with Jet2CityBreaks get to enjoy a great deal too, with £50 off per person on all city breaks booked through Jet2CityBreaks. The promotion is applicable to all packages on sale for Winter 21/22, Summer 22, Winter 22/23 or Summer 23, meaning holidaymakers can save big and enjoy a holiday they deserve.

All flight or city break bookings must be made by 7th February 2021 for these promotions to apply.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays welcomed today's announcement, saying: "This is the positive news that skiers and snowboarders have been looking forward to, and the spike in bookings for ski flights has been both sharp and immediate. The snow conditions in the French Alps are said to be excellent, meaning our customers are jumping at the chance to get back on the slopes. We know how much our customers want to get back to the French Alps and we are very pleased to be flying them there again from next weekend onwards. This is yet more great news for the travel industry and further reinforces our already strong belief that 2022 is a year to look forward to with real confidence."

Booking and travelling on ski flights with Jet2.com means that customers get to enjoy VIP customer service which has seen the UK's third largest airline win numerous awards and accolades, as well as 10kg hand luggage and 22kg baggage* and 22kg ski carriage*.

The company's full ski programme for Winter 22, including France, is as follows:

Chambery - ski flights on sale from five UK bases (Birmingham, Bristol, Leeds Bradford, Manchester and London Stansted), offering quick and easy access to world-famous ski resorts in France, including the Three Valleys. The popular ski areas of the Alpe d'Huez, Chamonix, La Plagne and Val d'Isère are easily accessible from Chambery, providing memorable skiing whether you are a beginner or an expert.

- ski flights on sale from five UK bases (Birmingham, Bristol, Leeds Bradford, Manchester and London Stansted), offering quick and easy access to world-famous ski resorts in France, including the Three Valleys. The popular ski areas of the Alpe d'Huez, Chamonix, La Plagne and Val d'Isère are easily accessible from Chambery, providing memorable skiing whether you are a beginner or an expert. Grenoble - the host of the 1968 Winter Olympics, Grenoble offers the perfect gateway to the French Alps, with over 175 incredible ski resorts nearby including Morzine, Chamonix, Chamrousse, Les Deux Alpes, Alpe d'Huez and Avoriaz. On sale from Birmingham, London Stansted, Manchester and Newcastle.

Lyon - flights on sale from Manchester Airport provides snow sports fans with direct access to several major French ski resorts such as Tignes, Les Arcs and Alpe d'Huez, as well a number of smaller ski resorts for those looking to get away from the crowds.

Also on sale:

Geneva - a huge programme of ski flights on sale from eight UK bases (Birmingham, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, London Stansted, Manchester and Newcastle). Geneva offers ski enthusiasts some of the very best ski resorts including Tignes, Flaine, Verbier, Zermatt and the Three Valleys.

- a huge programme of ski flights on sale from eight UK bases (Birmingham, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, London Stansted, Manchester and Newcastle). Geneva offers ski enthusiasts some of the very best ski resorts including Tignes, Flaine, Verbier, Zermatt and the Three Valleys. Salzburg - ski flights on sale from nine UK bases (Belfast International, Birmingham, Bristol, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Leeds Bradford, London Stansted, Manchester and Newcastle). Salzburgopens-up the best of the Austrian Alps and over 300 resorts including Kaprun, Mayrhofen and Obertauern to skiers.

Turin - the legacy of Turin's 2006 Winter Olympics means that skiers can enjoy speedy transfers to well-established skiing resorts such as Pila, Vars, Le Corbier and Val d'Isere. With 400km of piste at the Milky Way area alongside the stunning mountainous backdrop of the Monterosa network, there is plenty to go at with services available from Birmingham, Edinburgh and Manchester.

the legacy of Turin's 2006 Winter Olympics means that skiers can enjoy speedy transfers to well-established skiing resorts such as Pila, Vars, Le Corbier and Val d'Isere. With 400km of piste at the Milky Way area alongside the stunning mountainous backdrop of the Monterosa network, there is plenty to go at with services available from Birmingham, Edinburgh and Manchester. Innsbruck - skiers and snowboarders able to access the Tyrolean capital from Birmingham, Bristol, Edinburgh, London Stansted and Manchester. Innsbruck hosted the 1964 Winter Olympics and resorts such as Igls, Alpbach and St Anton am Arlberg make it a firm favourite with skiers and snow sports fans year in year out.

- skiers and snowboarders able to access the Tyrolean capital from Birmingham, Bristol, Edinburgh, London Stansted and Manchester. Innsbruck hosted the 1964 Winter Olympics and resorts such as Igls, Alpbach and St Anton am Arlberg make it a firm favourite with skiers and snow sports fans year in year out. Barcelona (Andorra) - with ski flights on sale from Manchester, Birmingham and Leeds Bradford, skiers and snowboarders can access the Andorra and the Pyrenees which host some of Europe's best ski resorts including Grandvalira, La Molina, Pal-Arinsal and the mega-resort of Soldeu El Tarter.

*charges apply

