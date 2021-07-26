Log in
    DTG   GB00B1722W11

JET2 PLC

(DTG)
Jet2 : Taking off to Santorini, Kalamata and Lesvos for the very first time »

07/26/2021 | 07:08am EDT
This week has seen Jet2.com and Jet2holidays wave off inaugural flights to Santorini, Kalamata (Peloponnese) and Lesvos (Mytilene), as the award-winning airline and tour operator starts operations to these stunning Greek destinations for the first time.

On Tuesday (20th July), Jet2.com and Jet2holidays' first flight to Santorini took off, marking the start of flights and holidays to the beautiful island this summer. This was followed by the first flight to Kalamata on Wednesday (21st July) and yesterday (Thursday 22nd July) customers were welcomed on-board the first flight to Lesvos. The inaugural flight to Mykonos will also take to the skies next week.

In total, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have 14 destinations on sale to Greece for Summer 21. On top of Santorini, Kalamata, Mykonos and Lesvos, the leading leisure airline and tour operator is also operating to Corfu, Crete (Heraklion), Crete (Chania), Kefalonia, Skiathos, Kos, Rhodes, Halkidiki, Preveza and Zante this summer.

These first flights come as the award-winning airline and tour operator recommenced flights and holidays to Amber list destinations earlier this week. It means that fully vaccinated customers (and children travelling with them who are under 18) can now fly to over 40 quarantine-free destinations this summer from across ten UK bases.

With customers now able to plan and travel on flights and holidays to so many quarantine-free destinations, this offers plenty of choice and flexibility for customers when it comes to enjoying a much-needed holiday in the sunshine.

Disclaimer

Jet2 plc published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 11:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Managers and Directors
Stephen Paul Heapy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gary James Brown Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Philip Hugh Meeson Executive Chairman
Mark Aubrey Seymour Laurence Independent Non-Executive Director
Robin James Terrell Independent Non-Executive Director
