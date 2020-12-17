Jet2 : Tenerife Remains Open to Holidaymakers

<_g3a_plusone size="medium">

We are aware of news reports regarding Tenerife closing its borders to holidaymakers. We can assure customers that we have received confirmation from the Canaries Government that this is not the case. Holidaymakers can still travel to Tenerife to enjoy Christmas and their well-deserved holidays in the sunshine.

Given this welcome update from the Canaries Government, alongside the current FCDO travel advice, we are operating our flights and holidays programmes to Tenerife as normal.

We put every effort into making sure that our customers enjoy their much-needed holidays. In line with that, we can assure customers that hotels, restaurants, bars and shopping centres remain open in Tenerife, and our award-winning teams are in place as normal to look after customers.

We would like to remind customers that there have been some changes to entry requirements for arrivals into the Canary Islands, and full details can be found here: https://www.jet2.com/flights/safe-travel/travel-requirements.

