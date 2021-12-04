Log in
    DTG   GB00B1722W11

JET2 PLC

(DTG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/03 11:35:07 am
1016 GBX   -2.50%
JET2 : Tis the season to Bid for a Break! Jet2holidays delivers special festive edition of campaign
PU
12/03JET2 : com Statement - Geneva »
PU
11/29Jet2 Chairman Sells $29 Million Of Shares
MT
Jet2 : Tis the season to Bid for a Break! Jet2holidays delivers special festive edition of campaign »

12/04/2021 | 04:22am EST
Jet2holidays is helping to spread some festive cheer this Christmas, with the launch of a special edition of its popular 'Bid for a Break' campaign, which offers holidaymakers the chance to bid on five holidays this December.

With it being the festive season, the UK's leading tour operator to many leisure destinations across Europe, the Canary Islands, and the Mediterranean, is sprucing up its 'Bid for a Break' campaign, with a special Christmas edition running from Monday 6th December until Monday 13th December. The Christmas special gives holidaymakers the opportunity to bid on five new getaways that week through the Jet2holidays mobile app and, if they enter the lowest unique bid, they will secure a holiday for the same price as the bid they placed.

With five holidays available over eight days from across Jet2holidays, Jet2CityBreaks, Jet2Villas, VIBE by Jet2holidays and Indulgent Escapes to sunshine hotspots including Tenerife, Mainland Spain and Cyprus, customers have plenty of opportunity to Bid on a Break and bag a magical treat.

To get involved, all customers need to do is download the Jet2holidays app on the App Store or Google Play, add in their bid to the nearest pence and then cross their fingers. The campaign will go live at 9.00am on Monday (6th December), with a new holiday available to bid on until midnight every day (expect from the Indulgent Escapes auction which is open from 10th - 13th December), so make sure you are as fast as Dasher the reindeer and get your bids in quick.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: "Since its launch, the 'Bid for a Break' campaign has been proving extremely popular. With Christmas just around the corner, we have decided to put a festive spin on it and give people even more opportunity to Bid on a Break. Over the course of eight days, we will be offering holidaymakers five chances to 'Bid for a Break.' Whatever the type of holiday you prefer, there will be a getaway to suit everyone. Make sure you get bidding and hope luck is on your side!"

For bidders who are unsuccessful, there is no need to be a Scrooge, as they will receive a special discount code giving them £60 off their next holiday with Jet2holidays.

The mobile app from Jet2holidays can be downloaded for free from the App Store or on Google Play. It can be used for searching, booking, and managing holidays, including a range of post-booking features to enhance the holiday countdown and help customers in resort.

Disclaimer

Jet2 plc published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2021 09:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
