As the official travel partner of Love Island for the third year running, VIBE by Jet2holidays turned heads in the villa during last night's (16th July) episode when the Islanders cracked on at an exclusive VIBE pool party.

After being whisked away to a stunning branded beach club, which included a neon welcome sign featuring VIBE by Jet2holidaysbranding, along with VIBE-branded cushions, towels and poolside inflatables as part of a product placement partnership. The Islanders were also surprised by special VIP guest, Jess Glynne, who performed her chart topping hits.

Viewers also get the chance to live it up in Majorca where the TV show is filmed, as VIBE by Jet2holidays has launched an exclusive new competition to win the Ultimate VIBE Experience. With five opportunities to win a seven-night VIBE holiday for two people to the tent Calvia Beach, including access to Nikki Beach club, this prize is the ideal getaway on paper.

To launch the competition, a bespoke 30-second TV spot narrated by Iain Stirling aired on ITV2 and ITVX during the ad break of last night's episode. As well as showing footage of the Islanders enjoying the VIBE pool party, the spot also showcased VIBE by Jet2holidays as the official travel partner of Love Island.

To get grafting and be in with the chance of winning the Ultimate VIBE Experience in Majorca, viewers simply need to head to www.jet2holidays.com/loveisland and enter their details.

The VIBE by Jet2holidays branded pool party forms part of the package holiday specialist's huge summer campaign to celebrate coupling up with Love Island again. The campaign includes exclusive competitions for viewers to get involved with, TV and digital advertising, product placement, and social media activity hosting exclusive content with the Islanders.

VIBE by Jet2holidays is an extensive collection of over 180 hotels across Europe and the Mediterranean designed for the growing millennial market.Customers booking a holiday with VIBE by Jet2holidaysreceive all the same award-winning package benefits of Jet2holidays, including VIP customer service with award-winning Jet2.com flights, industry-leading 22kg baggage allowance, transfers to and from the airport, and a selection of 2-5-star hotels all included. These ATOL-protected package holidays are available for a low £60 per person deposit with Pay Monthly plans available too.

As part of the loyal partnership, the Islanders, including the winners and finalists, will also fly home to the UK with the award-winning airline Jet2.com.

Gavin Forth, Marketing and Digital Director, Jet2holidayssaid:"Our Love Island partnership has become the highlight of our summer campaign and provides a fantastic opportunity to showcase all the benefits of booking a package getaway with VIBE by Jet2holidays. As part of our Summer of VIBE campaign, our latest bespoke TV ad and competition really captures the fun of our VIBE brand. Once again, we have been able to reach a key audience through our huge campaign to ensure holidaymakers can enjoy the VIBE experience for themselves, just like the Islanders. By flying the Islanders back to the UK with Jet2.com, we are also able to show off our award-winning airline's VIP customer service."

Jason Spencer, ITV Business Development Director said: "We are thrilled to see VIBE byJet2holidays deliver another epic in-show pool party. This collaboration, celebrating the synergy between Love Island and the in-resort VIBE experience, has become synonymous with our ongoing partnership. We are excited to see how we can come together on screen once again!"