    DTG   GB00B1722W11

JET2 PLC

(DTG)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:05:11 2023-04-20 am EDT
1320.96 GBX   -0.23%
05:04aJet2 cautious on input cost pressure but lifts yearly outlook
AN
04:48aJefferies raises Direct Line; BoA cuts boohoo
AN
03:47aUK's Jet2 confident on summer as holiday demand stays strong
RE
Jet2 cautious on input cost pressure but lifts yearly outlook

04/20/2023 | 05:04am EDT
(Alliance News) - Jet2 PLC on Thursday said it is mindful of cost pressure going forward but lifted guidance for its recently-ended financial year on strong sales.

For the year ended March 31, the Leeds, England-based travel company now expects to report group pretax profit, before foreign exchange revaluation, between GBP387 million and GBP392 million.

The new guidance represents an uplift from already revised expectations. In January, Jet2 set its financial 2023 guidance between GBP370 million and GBP385 million, above market estimates of GBP317 million.

The company did note, however, the impact of input cost pressures, including fuel, carbon taxes, a strengthened US dollar and wage increases.

To counteract this, Jet2 said it invested well ahead of the summer season to ensure adequate, fully trained resources to operate "with our normal high standards of customer care".

The firm has also taken control of handling operations at a further two of its UK bases - Bristol and Newcastle - meaning it can now self-handle at seven of its 10 UK bases and is not reliant on third parties.

Sale seat capacity for this summer is currently 7.2% higher than the last, at 15.3 million seats. Jet2 said forward bookings to date remain encouraging, with the mix of package holiday customers representing just over 75% of total departing passengers.

The company said that while it was pleased with its current position, it was too early to provide definitive profit guidance for the new financial year due to the threat of air traffic control disruption in Europe. It noted it still has the majority of the winter 2023/2024 season to sell.

Total cash at March 31 was GBP2.62 billion, with an 'own cash' balance of GBP1.12 billion.

Jet2 will announce results for the year ended March 31, 2023 on July 6.

Jet2 shares were trading 0.2% lower at 1,322.00 pence each in London on Thursday morning.

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 4 997 M 6 217 M 6 217 M
Net income 2023 261 M 325 M 325 M
Net cash 2023 846 M 1 052 M 1 052 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,8x
Yield 2023 0,87%
Capitalization 2 842 M 3 537 M 3 537 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
EV / Sales 2024 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 8 270
Free-Float 80,8%
Managers and Directors
Stephen Paul Heapy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gary James Brown Group Chief Financial Officer
Philip Hugh Meeson Executive Chairman
Mark Aubrey Seymour Laurence Independent Non-Executive Director
Robin James Terrell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JET2 PLC38.15%3 537
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED4.88%28 039
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.9.34%23 387
AIR CHINA LIMITED5.76%22 877
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED12.01%18 825
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC22.73%18 703
