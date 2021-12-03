Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Jet2 plc
  News
  Summary
    DTG   GB00B1722W11

JET2 PLC

(DTG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/03 05:16:11 am
1053 GBX   +1.06%
05:12aJET2 : com Statement - Geneva »
PU
11/29Jet2 Chairman Sells $29 Million Of Shares
MT
11/27JET2 : Jet2holidays is hosting its annual VIP conference for independent travel agents »
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Jet2 : com Statement - Geneva »

12/03/2021 | 05:12am EST
"We are very pleased that The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has confirmed that there is no quarantine requirement for travellers arriving in Switzerland from the UK who wish to travel onward to another country, as long as travel through Switzerland is less than 24 hours and does not involve a stopover.

This is welcome news for the many skiers and snowboarders who are flying to Geneva to travel onwards to the French and Italian Alps this winter, particularly after they missed out on the ski season last winter.

We welcome this common sense approach, and we are continuing to liaise with the relevant authorities in regards to customers planning to stay in Switzerland. We will provide an update ahead of our Geneva programme restarting on 12th December."

Further information can be found here: https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/switzerland/entry-requirements

Disclaimer

Jet2 plc published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 10:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 1 321 M 1 754 M 1 754 M
Net income 2022 -354 M -470 M -470 M
Net cash 2022 76,3 M 101 M 101 M
P/E ratio 2022 -6,32x
Yield 2022 0,14%
Capitalization 2 236 M 2 976 M 2 970 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,64x
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 9 051
Free-Float 79,0%
Chart JET2 PLC
Duration : Period :
Jet2 plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JET2 PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1 042,00 GBX
Average target price 1 721,67 GBX
Spread / Average Target 65,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Paul Heapy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gary James Brown Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Philip Hugh Meeson Executive Chairman
Mark Aubrey Seymour Laurence Independent Non-Executive Director
Robin James Terrell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JET2 PLC-27.13%2 976
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-16.61%23 369
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-7.32%19 303
AIR CHINA LIMITED-19.84%15 377
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-7.58%14 902
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-3.72%13 483