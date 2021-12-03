Jet2 : com Statement - Geneva »

<_g3a_plusone size="medium">

"We are very pleased that The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has confirmed that there is no quarantine requirement for travellers arriving in Switzerland from the UK who wish to travel onward to another country, as long as travel through Switzerland is less than 24 hours and does not involve a stopover.

This is welcome news for the many skiers and snowboarders who are flying to Geneva to travel onwards to the French and Italian Alps this winter, particularly after they missed out on the ski season last winter.

We welcome this common sense approach, and we are continuing to liaise with the relevant authorities in regards to customers planning to stay in Switzerland. We will provide an update ahead of our Geneva programme restarting on 12th December."

Further information can be found here: https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/switzerland/entry-requirements

<_g3a_plusone size="medium">