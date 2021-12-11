Log in
Jet2 : com and Jet2holidays Scoop Four Accolades at the 2021 SPAA Awards »

12/11/2021 | 04:26am EST
The Scottish travel industry once again recognised Jet2.com and Jet2holidays' industry-leading approach to putting customers and independent travel agents first, by awarding the companies with four accolades at the Annual Scottish Passenger Agents' Association Travel Awards (SPAA) last night.

The SPAA Awards are recognised as the biggest event in the Scottish travel industry calendar, with agents and members coming together to recognise the best of the industry.

After a year dominated by the pandemic, the UK's leading tour operator to many leisure destinations across the Mediterranean and Canary Islands, Jet2holidays, won a hat trick of awards for the way the company has looked after customers and independent travel agents. Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have been repeatedly recognised for their handling of the pandemic, and the list of accolades grew last night after Jet2holidays was awarded with the following:

  • Tour Operator Centenary Awards for Support and Commitment
  • Best Large Tour Operator Partner
  • Trade Support Team of the Year

The three awards celebrate Jet2holidays' commitment to delivering a VIP customer service, as well as the company's dedicated trade team (pictured) who work in partnership with independent travel agents in Scotland. This partnership approach includes providing tailored support to help independent travel agents look after customers throughout the pandemic, as well as bespoke campaigns and marketing initiatives to help agents focus on continuing to drive awareness and sales.

In addition, Jet2.com scooped Best European Airline Partner, yet more recognition for TripAdvisor's Best UK and Best European Airline.

Alan Cross, Head of Trade at Jet2holidays, said: "Every single colleague of ours has worked tirelessly to support our Scottish customers and independent travel agency partners so we are very proud to see that hard work recognised. The SPAA Awards are the milestone event in the Scottish travel industry calendar, so to win four awards shows that our approach is clearly working. We would like to thank everyone who has supported us and our message to agents following these successes is very simple - we will continue to put every ounce of effort into supporting you.

He added: "Although the introduction of travel restrictions has temporarily impacted customer confidence, we know that demand will return very strongly, just has it has throughout the pandemic. When it does, customers will turn to the airline and tour operator that has continually done the right thing by them."

Independent travel agents can visit: trade.jet2holidays.com

Jet2 plc published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 December 2021 09:25:02 UTC.


