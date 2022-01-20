Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Jet2 plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DTG   GB00B1722W11

JET2 PLC

(DTG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Jet2 : com and Jet2holidays data shows customer confidence taking off following relaxation of travel restrictions »

01/20/2022 | 10:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
<_g3a_plusone size="medium">

Half of customers say they are more likely to go book an overseas holiday as a direct result of the relaxation of travel restrictions, according to customer polling conducted by Jet2.com and Jet2holidays.

When asked 'what direct impact has this announcement had on your likelihood to book an overseas holiday?' 47% of respondents answered that they will now book because of this.

In addition, a weekly tracker of customer confidence about travel has revealed a jump in confidence following the relaxation of restrictions. Over half (56%) of respondents say they feel confident about travelling - the highest this figure has been since October 2021. It also represents a jump of more than 10 percentage points from two weeks ago, when the figure stood at 44%.

Sales data shows that this increased confidence has translated into bookings. Following the Government's announcement, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays saw bookings jump by 150%. This shows demand returning to pre-pandemic levels, with no sign of this slowing down during what is traditionally a very popular time for booking holidays.

Customers have been flocking to book their getaways to popular sun and leisure city destinations such as Greece, Turkey, Mainland Spain, the Canaries, the Balearic Islands, Malta and Portugal. In addition, following the reopening of the French border last week, Jet2.com saw a surge in ski flight bookings to Grenoble, Lyon and Chambery - in addition to continued strong sales for ski flights to Geneva, Salzburg, Turin, Innsbruck and Barcelona (Andorra).

In response to this increased demand, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays has launched a flash sale giving customers huge savings on all flights and holidays for Winter 21/22, Summer 22, Winter 22/23, and Summer 23.

Jet2holidaysis offering £50 off per person on all package holidays booked through Jet2holidaysand TripAdvisor's Best UK Airline, Jet2.com, is also offering 10% off flights.

All bookings must be made by midnight on 7th February 2022 for the promotion to apply. The promotion is applicable to all package holidays and flights on sale, meaning holidaymakers can save big and enjoy a holiday they deserve. In addition, with millions of free child places available, holidaymakers can get away for much less and book in some much-needed time together.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: "January is traditionally a very important month for getting that much-needed holiday booked in, so this return in customer confidence comes at the right time. After so much uncertainty, the relaxation of travel restrictions has unleashed the pent-up demand from customers who just want to enjoy some time together with their loved ones, whether that is in the sunshine, on a city break or on the ski slopes. It is clear that the removal of unnecessary and unwelcome restrictions is exactly what customers wanted and with another travel update due next week, we look forward to more good news for holidaymakers."

<_g3a_plusone size="medium">

Disclaimer

Jet2 plc published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 15:20:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JET2 PLC
10:21aJET2 : com and Jet2holidays data shows customer confidence taking off following relaxation..
PU
01/15JET2 : Skiers rush to grab a piste of the action as Jet2.com welcomes France travel update..
PU
01/13JET2 : Sustainability journey is taking off »
PU
01/07JET2 : com and Jet2holidays report bookings increase of 150% after travel restrictions are..
PU
01/06JET2 : com and Jet2holidays launch flash sale as demand soars following easing of travel r..
PU
01/05JET2 : com recognised by Which? again after receiving highest-ever customer score »
PU
2021JET2 : com waves off first flight to Geneva from Newcastle Airport »
PU
2021JET2 : com and Jet2holidays boosts Summer 22 programme »
PU
2021JET2 : com and Jet2CityBreaks put City Breaks on sale for Summer 23 »
PU
2021JET2 : VIBE by Jet2holidays unwraps 12 Days to Christmas competition with HUGE giveaways »
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 321 M 1 797 M 1 797 M
Net income 2022 -354 M -481 M -481 M
Net cash 2022 76,3 M 104 M 104 M
P/E ratio 2022 -7,48x
Yield 2022 0,12%
Capitalization 2 646 M 3 607 M 3 602 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,95x
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 9 051
Free-Float -
Chart JET2 PLC
Duration : Period :
Jet2 plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JET2 PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1 233,00 GBX
Average target price 1 721,67 GBX
Spread / Average Target 39,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Paul Heapy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gary James Brown Group Chief Financial Officer
Philip Hugh Meeson Executive Chairman
Mark Aubrey Seymour Laurence Independent Non-Executive Director
Robin James Terrell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JET2 PLC10.58%3 607
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-0.67%24 759
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC6.36%20 859
AIR CHINA LIMITED7.35%18 540
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED6.42%17 201
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.1.42%14 377