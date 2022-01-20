Jet2 : com and Jet2holidays data shows customer confidence taking off following relaxation of travel restrictions »

<_g3a_plusone size="medium">

Half of customers say they are more likely to go book an overseas holiday as a direct result of the relaxation of travel restrictions, according to customer polling conducted by Jet2.com and Jet2holidays.

When asked 'what direct impact has this announcement had on your likelihood to book an overseas holiday?' 47% of respondents answered that they will now book because of this.

In addition, a weekly tracker of customer confidence about travel has revealed a jump in confidence following the relaxation of restrictions. Over half (56%) of respondents say they feel confident about travelling - the highest this figure has been since October 2021. It also represents a jump of more than 10 percentage points from two weeks ago, when the figure stood at 44%.

Sales data shows that this increased confidence has translated into bookings. Following the Government's announcement, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays saw bookings jump by 150%. This shows demand returning to pre-pandemic levels, with no sign of this slowing down during what is traditionally a very popular time for booking holidays.

Customers have been flocking to book their getaways to popular sun and leisure city destinations such as Greece, Turkey, Mainland Spain, the Canaries, the Balearic Islands, Malta and Portugal. In addition, following the reopening of the French border last week, Jet2.com saw a surge in ski flight bookings to Grenoble, Lyon and Chambery - in addition to continued strong sales for ski flights to Geneva, Salzburg, Turin, Innsbruck and Barcelona (Andorra).

In response to this increased demand, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays has launched a flash sale giving customers huge savings on all flights and holidays for Winter 21/22, Summer 22, Winter 22/23, and Summer 23.

Jet2holidaysis offering £50 off per person on all package holidays booked through Jet2holidaysand TripAdvisor's Best UK Airline, Jet2.com, is also offering 10% off flights.

All bookings must be made by midnight on 7th February 2022 for the promotion to apply. The promotion is applicable to all package holidays and flights on sale, meaning holidaymakers can save big and enjoy a holiday they deserve. In addition, with millions of free child places available, holidaymakers can get away for much less and book in some much-needed time together.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: "January is traditionally a very important month for getting that much-needed holiday booked in, so this return in customer confidence comes at the right time. After so much uncertainty, the relaxation of travel restrictions has unleashed the pent-up demand from customers who just want to enjoy some time together with their loved ones, whether that is in the sunshine, on a city break or on the ski slopes. It is clear that the removal of unnecessary and unwelcome restrictions is exactly what customers wanted and with another travel update due next week, we look forward to more good news for holidaymakers."

