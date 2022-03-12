Jet2 : com and Jet2holidays increases capacity yet again to sunshine favourites from Manchester Airport for Summer 22 »

<_g3a_plusone size="medium">

With strong demand for Summer 22 flights and holidays continuing,Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have added more capacity to a range of sun destinations in Madeira, Greece, Turkey and Croatia from Manchester Airport.

The leading leisure airline and tour operator to many leisure destinations across the Mediterranean, have responded to customers flocking to book a much-needed getaway by putting on extra capacity and more frequent flying to Madeira, Greece (Heraklion in Crete, Corfu, Mykonos and Kefalonia), Turkey (Dalaman) and Croatia (Split and Dubrovnik) from Manchester Airport for this summer.

The expansion strengthens Jet2.com and Jet2holidays' position as the UK's leading airline and tour operator to Greece, Madeira and Turkey, and follows recent capacity increases from the base. The recent expansions include extra flying to Tenerife between February and May and Alicante for Spring and the Easter holidays, as well as more flights and holidays going on sale to Majorca, Ibiza, Santorini and Sardinia for Summer 22.

As international travel starts to return to normal again, following the removal of testing and travel restrictions by both the UK and overseas Governments, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have seen customers flocking to book flights and holidays. The companies have seen enormous growth for all seasons, with Summer 22 proving to one of the most popular times for an escape.

In response to this increased demand, more flights have been added during the peak summer season, giving customers and independent travel agents in the region even more choice and flexibility when to comes to booking and enjoying flights and ATOL protected package holidays to Madeira, Greece, Turkey and Croatia for Summer 22.

The additional flights and holidays on sale from Manchester Airport are as follows:

Madeira - introduction of extra Monday services from 25 th July to 19 th September from the UK's number one airline and tour operator to Madeira, means up to two daily services on Monday and three weekly services in total during these dates.

- introduction of extra Monday services from 25 July to 19 September from the UK's number one airline and tour operator to Madeira, means up to two daily services on Monday and three weekly services in total during these dates. Split - additional Tuesday services operating between 26 th July and 13 th September, means up to two daily Tuesday services and up to five weekly flights operating to Split from the base during these dates.

- additional Tuesday services operating between 26 July and 13 September, means up to two daily Tuesday services and up to five weekly flights operating to Split from the base during these dates. Corfu - additional Thursday services available from 21 st July and 22 nd September, gives holidaymakers the choice of up to two daily Thursday departures and up to ten weekly flights to the Greek island.

- additional Thursday services available from 21 July and 22 September, gives holidaymakers the choice of up to two daily Thursday departures and up to ten weekly flights to the Greek island. Kefalonia - introduction of new Friday services between 22 nd July and 23 rd September, offers holidaymakers daily services during the peak summer season to the biggest of the Greek Ionian Islands with the UK's leading airline and tour operator to Greece.

introduction of new Friday services between 22 July and 23 September, offers holidaymakers daily services during the peak summer season to the biggest of the Greek Ionian Islands with the UK's leading airline and tour operator to Greece. Mykonos - introduction of new Thursday services added between 7 th July and 1 st September, means up to two weekly flights to the popular Greek destination during this time.

- introduction of new Thursday services added between 7 July and 1 September, means up to two weekly flights to the popular Greek destination during this time. Crete (Heraklion) - more weekend availability thanks to Sunday services now operating from 24 th July to 25 th September. This means up to nine weekly flights to the destination during this time, including twice daily Friday and Sunday services.

- more weekend availability thanks to Sunday services now operating from 24 July to 25 September. This means up to nine weekly flights to the destination during this time, including twice daily Friday and Sunday services. Dubrovnik - extra Friday services operating between 22 nd July and 23 rd September. This means Jet2.com and Jet2holidays are offering up to five weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday) to the Croatian city during Summer 22.

- extra Friday services operating between 22 July and 23 September. This means and are offering up to five weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday) to the Croatian city during Summer 22. Dalaman - additional Wednesday services operating from 27th July to 21st September with the UK's leading carrier to Dalaman from Manchester Airport. This means up to three daily Wednesday services to Dalaman from the base during this time and up to 17 weekly flights.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have experienced strong demand since the easing of travel restrictions, making it clear that customers are looking to make up for the last two years. After missing out for so long, Jet2holidays is also seeing more customers looking to indulge this year.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: "With international travel starting to look like it did before the pandemic, we are seeing continued demand across the board from Manchester Airport, as customers make the most of being able to travel on their well-deserved holidays once again. The unpredictability of the last two years means that customers are looking to book with a package holiday provider that they can rely on and our reputation for looking after customers means we are seeing customers booking in huge numbers. As always, we have responded to that demand by adding additional capacity for Summer 22 to a number of sunshine hotspots, giving customers and independent travel agents even more choice and flexibility. With customers jumping at the chance to get away in Summer 22, we predict these additional flight and holidays to Madeira, Split, Dubrovnik, Corfu, Dalaman, Mykonos, Crete and Kefalonia will be much sought-after."

