Jet2 : com and Jet2holidays report bookings boost following update from Scottish Government »

In response to today's travel update from the Scottish Government, Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said:

"After missing out on their holidays for so long, we are seeing what a huge boost today's announcement is for Scottish holidaymakers, as bookings have taken off straight away. We had already seen demand step up following the decision to scrap the Traffic Light system, however today's announcement removes a number of major barriers.

The fact that Scottish holidaymakers will no longer have to take a pre-departure test in resort is a welcome step towards normality. Expensive PCR arrival tests are a huge and unfair burden on hardworking customers and families, so replacing them with lateral flow tests is the fair and right thing to do.

We have seen an immediate surge in bookings for flights and package holidays from our bases in Glasgow and Edinburgh. The demand for late-summer sunshine, winter sun and holidays for next summer is obviously huge and the removal of these restrictions has clearly unlocked that demand. The same is obviously true of ski flights and city breaks, as we are seeing bookings increase for those too.

As Scotland's leading leisure airline and tour operator to destinations in the Mediterranean and the Canary Islands, we are delighted by today's news. We know our customers will be equally as pleased and we look forward to taking them away on their flights and holidays.

We have always said a four nations approach is essential to restarting international travel, and we are very pleased the Scottish Government will be replicating the UK Government changes."

