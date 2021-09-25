Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Jet2 plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DTG   GB00B1722W11

JET2 PLC

(DTG)
  Report
Jet2 : com and Jet2holidays report bookings boost following update from Scottish Government »

09/25/2021 | 04:52am EDT
In response to today's travel update from the Scottish Government, Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said:

"After missing out on their holidays for so long, we are seeing what a huge boost today's announcement is for Scottish holidaymakers, as bookings have taken off straight away. We had already seen demand step up following the decision to scrap the Traffic Light system, however today's announcement removes a number of major barriers.

The fact that Scottish holidaymakers will no longer have to take a pre-departure test in resort is a welcome step towards normality. Expensive PCR arrival tests are a huge and unfair burden on hardworking customers and families, so replacing them with lateral flow tests is the fair and right thing to do.

We have seen an immediate surge in bookings for flights and package holidays from our bases in Glasgow and Edinburgh. The demand for late-summer sunshine, winter sun and holidays for next summer is obviously huge and the removal of these restrictions has clearly unlocked that demand. The same is obviously true of ski flights and city breaks, as we are seeing bookings increase for those too.

As Scotland's leading leisure airline and tour operator to destinations in the Mediterranean and the Canary Islands, we are delighted by today's news. We know our customers will be equally as pleased and we look forward to taking them away on their flights and holidays.

We have always said a four nations approach is essential to restarting international travel, and we are very pleased the Scottish Government will be replicating the UK Government changes."

Disclaimer

Jet2 plc published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 1 424 M 1 947 M 1 947 M
Net income 2022 -131 M -179 M -179 M
Net cash 2022 96,4 M 132 M 132 M
P/E ratio 2022 -14,0x
Yield 2022 0,14%
Capitalization 2 799 M 3 826 M 3 826 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,90x
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 9 051
Free-Float 78,0%
Chart JET2 PLC
Jet2 plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends JET2 PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1 304,00 GBX
Average target price 1 713,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target 31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Paul Heapy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gary James Brown Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Philip Hugh Meeson Executive Chairman
Mark Aubrey Seymour Laurence Independent Non-Executive Director
Robin James Terrell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JET2 PLC-8.81%3 826
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.8.26%27 759
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC4.31%22 407
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.12.81%15 789
AIR CHINA LIMITED-15.74%14 645
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-7.14%13 763