    DTG   GB00B1722W11

JET2 PLC

(DTG)
Jet2 : com and Jet2holidays respond to Spain scrapping vaccination certification rules for 12-17 year olds »

02/12/2022 | 04:22am EST
Following the news that, from 00.00 on 14th February 2022, customers aged 12-17 can now travel to Spain without a vaccination certificate subject to a negative PCR test performed 72 hours prior before arrival, Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays has made the following comment.

"This is very welcome news for families who want nothing more than to holiday in their favourite Spanish destinations. We are pleased to see the Spanish Government taking positive action to welcome more arrivals from the UK and we know that this will lead to an increase in bookings. As the UK's leading tour operator to the Canary Islands and Balearic Islands, with a huge programme also on sale to Mainland Spain, we are already seeing strong demand and this will boost that even further. The removal of the requirement for 12-17 year olds to be double-vaccinated tells families that travelling to Spain is returning to normal, and after two years of missing out we know how much everyone wants to experience that famous Spanish sunshine again. Our teams and colleagues are excited about welcoming millions of happy holidaymakers to their favourite Spanish destinations this year, and we look forward to more positive updates from the Spanish Government."

Disclaimer

Jet2 plc published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 303 M 1 771 M 1 771 M
Net income 2022 -358 M -487 M -487 M
Net cash 2022 72,9 M 99,1 M 99,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 -8,47x
Yield 2022 0,11%
Capitalization 3 023 M 4 111 M 4 111 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,26x
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 9 051
Free-Float -
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1 408,50 GBX
Average target price 1 721,67 GBX
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Paul Heapy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gary James Brown Group Chief Financial Officer
Philip Hugh Meeson Executive Chairman
Mark Aubrey Seymour Laurence Independent Non-Executive Director
Robin James Terrell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JET2 PLC26.32%4 111
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.8.32%26 998
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC19.28%23 513
AIR CHINA LIMITED20.40%21 027
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED17.34%18 500
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.7.29%15 209