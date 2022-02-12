Jet2 : com and Jet2holidays respond to Spain scrapping vaccination certification rules for 12-17 year olds »

<_g3a_plusone size="medium">

Following the news that, from 00.00 on 14th February 2022, customers aged 12-17 can now travel to Spain without a vaccination certificate subject to a negative PCR test performed 72 hours prior before arrival, Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays has made the following comment.

"This is very welcome news for families who want nothing more than to holiday in their favourite Spanish destinations. We are pleased to see the Spanish Government taking positive action to welcome more arrivals from the UK and we know that this will lead to an increase in bookings. As the UK's leading tour operator to the Canary Islands and Balearic Islands, with a huge programme also on sale to Mainland Spain, we are already seeing strong demand and this will boost that even further. The removal of the requirement for 12-17 year olds to be double-vaccinated tells families that travelling to Spain is returning to normal, and after two years of missing out we know how much everyone wants to experience that famous Spanish sunshine again. Our teams and colleagues are excited about welcoming millions of happy holidaymakers to their favourite Spanish destinations this year, and we look forward to more positive updates from the Spanish Government."

