Jet2 : com and Jet2holidays restarts award-winning flights and holidays to Cyprus »

<_g3a_plusone size="medium">

With travel returning to normality, Jet2.comandJet2holidayswill recommence their popular programme of award-winning flights and package holidays to Cyprus from this week.

Busy flights will depart from Leeds Bradford,Manchester and London Stansted Airports to Paphos on Saturday (12th February), with customers jetting off for some much-needed sunshine on the Mediterranean island. It marks the start of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays operating to the popular holiday destination once again from all ten UK bases - (Belfast International, Birmingham, Bristol, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, Manchester, London Stansted and Newcastle).

Services will also restart to Paphos on Sunday (13th February) from Newcastle and East Midlands, followed by operations recommencing from Birmingham (16th February), Glasgow (26th February),Edinburgh (16th March) and Belfast International (30th March).

In addition, the companies will operate flights and holidays from BristolAirport to Paphos for the first time from6th March onwards, offering customers and independent travel agents in the South West and Wales the opportunity to book or travel on award-winning flights and package holidays to the popular sunshine destination with Jet2.com and Jet2holidays.

The resumption of services to Paphos comes after the removal of restrictions for fully vaccinated customers arriving into the UK, which has seen holidaymakers flocking to book flights and holidays in their numbers. There has been strong demand for flights and holidays to Cyprus, with Paphos proving to be a popular choice for holidaymakers looking to get away this February half-term, Easter and during the summer. With flights and holidays restarting to Larnaca from nine bases (Birmingham, Bristol, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, Manchester, London Stansted and Newcastle) from 27th March onwards, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays are anticipating a very busy year ahead.

With its Blue Flag shores, archaeologic treasures, and tasty cuisine, it is not surprising that the laid-back region of Paphos continues to be a firm holiday favourite as the Mediterranean islands suits every type of holidaymaker. Stretching along Cyprus' southwest coast, Paphos is in the thick of it, with a palm-lined waterfront of busy bars and friendly tavernas. Holidaymakers have plenty of activities to choose from, including a waterpark, zoo, shopping malls, PGA accredited and award-winning golf courses, and UNESCO-listed historical sites.

Jet2.com andJet2holidays will restart flights and holidays to Paphos from the following baseson the below dates:

Belfast International - flights and holidays recommence from 30th March, with weekly services available on a Wednesday from the base.

Birmingham - twice-weekly services (Wednesday and Sunday) restart from 16th February.

Bristol - new route launches on 6th March, with weekly Sunday services operating from the base from this date.

Edinburgh - weekly Wednesday services resume from 16th March.

East Midlands - flights and holidays restart on 13th February, with weekly Sunday services available from the base. This increases to two weekly services (Wednesday and Sunday) from 2nd March.

Glasgow - two weekly services (Wednesday and Saturday) restart from 26th February to Paphos from the base.

Leeds Bradford - flights and holidays restart on 12th February, with weekly Saturday services available from the base. Additional Wednesday services will also be available from 2nd March.

Manchester - operations to Paphos recommence from 12th February, with three weekly services (Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday) on offer.

Newcastle - weekly Sunday services restart from the base on 13th February.

London Stansted - weekly Saturday services resume from 12th February.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: "We are delighted to be restarting our award-winning flights and package holidays to Paphos and seeing our flights take off once again to the stunning island of Cyprus. Since travel has started to return to normal, we have seen strong demand from customers looking to make the most of being able to enjoy a much-needed getaway in the sunshine, with Paphos proving to be a very popular choice of holiday destination. We know how much holidaymakers have missed out on being able to enjoy a getaway to Cyprus with Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, so the return of these services are proving popular with customers and independent travel agents."

<_g3a_plusone size="medium">