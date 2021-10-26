Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Jet2 plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DTG   GB00B1722W11

JET2 PLC

(DTG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays spread festive cheer this October half-term with Christmas card competition »

10/26/2021 | 01:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
<_g3a_plusone size="medium">

If you are looking to entertain children this October half-term, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have a magical activity, which is sure to occupy little ones and spread some early festive cheer. The award-winning airline and leading tour operator to many leisure destinations across the Mediterranean and Canary Islands are recruiting little elves to design their 2021 Christmas card!

A competition has been launched inviting budding artists to create Jet2.com and Jet2holidays' Christmas card, which will be used by the companies as their official seasonal greetings card and sent to hoteliers and partners. As well as seeing their design brought to life, the winning youngster will also receive a £1,000 voucher to go towards a Summer 22 family holiday with Jet2holidays.

To be in with a chance of winning, children need to create a Christmas card design that includes either Santa on a beach enjoying a holiday with Jet2holidays, or on a Jet2.com aircraft. Parents then need to submit their child's design by posting in the comments section of the social media post announcing the competition on the award-winning airline and tour operator's Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/jet2/) or Twitter (@jet2tweets) pages. All entries must be submitted by 23.59pm on Sunday 7th November before the winner is selected on 8th November.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: "It is never too early to think about Christmas and with this week being October half-term, we thought it was the ideal time to launch our Christmas card competition. Not only will the competition help entertain children, but it will also sprinkle a little festive magic. We are looking for bright and colourful designs of Santa enjoying a beach day, or onboard a Jet2.com flight, so sharpen those pencils and get creative this half-term. We are looking forward to seeing all the designs, and we wish everyone who enters the best of luck!"

<_g3a_plusone size="medium">

Disclaimer

Jet2 plc published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 17:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JET2 PLC
01:26pThree more bases on sale for Summer 2023 »
PU
01:26pJet2.com and Jet2holidays spread festive cheer this October half-term with Christmas ca..
PU
10/21JET2 : Summer Sun is now on sale for 2023 »
PU
10/19JET2 : Five-star success at Northern Ireland Travel & Tourism Awards »
PU
10/14JET2 : Increasing demand for luxury helps Jet2holidays celebrate a decade of Indulgent Esc..
PU
10/13JET2 : com and Jet2holidays boost October capacity to the Canary Islands and Turkey in res..
PU
10/08JET2 : Jet2holidays Sees Bookings Double After Red List Cut »
PU
10/08JET2 : Jet2holidays announces the return of its annual VIP conference for independent trav..
PU
10/07TRAVEL RED LIST UPDATE : Statement »
PU
10/06GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : LVMH, Pepsico, Tesco, Visa, Novartis...
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 398 M 1 925 M 1 925 M
Net income 2022 -190 M -262 M -262 M
Net Debt 2022 22,0 M 30,3 M 30,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 -11,8x
Yield 2022 0,16%
Capitalization 2 560 M 3 529 M 3 527 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,85x
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 9 051
Free-Float 78,0%
Chart JET2 PLC
Duration : Period :
Jet2 plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JET2 PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1 193,00 GBX
Average target price 1 713,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target 43,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Paul Heapy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gary James Brown Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Philip Hugh Meeson Executive Chairman
Mark Aubrey Seymour Laurence Independent Non-Executive Director
Robin James Terrell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JET2 PLC-16.57%3 527
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-1.74%25 199
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-1.57%20 973
AIR CHINA LIMITED-11.31%15 624
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED0.65%15 411
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.7.86%15 106