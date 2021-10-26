Jet2.com and Jet2holidays spread festive cheer this October half-term with Christmas card competition »

<_g3a_plusone size="medium">

If you are looking to entertain children this October half-term, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have a magical activity, which is sure to occupy little ones and spread some early festive cheer. The award-winning airline and leading tour operator to many leisure destinations across the Mediterranean and Canary Islands are recruiting little elves to design their 2021 Christmas card!

A competition has been launched inviting budding artists to create Jet2.com and Jet2holidays' Christmas card, which will be used by the companies as their official seasonal greetings card and sent to hoteliers and partners. As well as seeing their design brought to life, the winning youngster will also receive a £1,000 voucher to go towards a Summer 22 family holiday with Jet2holidays.

To be in with a chance of winning, children need to create a Christmas card design that includes either Santa on a beach enjoying a holiday with Jet2holidays, or on a Jet2.com aircraft. Parents then need to submit their child's design by posting in the comments section of the social media post announcing the competition on the award-winning airline and tour operator's Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/jet2/) or Twitter (@jet2tweets) pages. All entries must be submitted by 23.59pm on Sunday 7th November before the winner is selected on 8th November.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: "It is never too early to think about Christmas and with this week being October half-term, we thought it was the ideal time to launch our Christmas card competition. Not only will the competition help entertain children, but it will also sprinkle a little festive magic. We are looking for bright and colourful designs of Santa enjoying a beach day, or onboard a Jet2.com flight, so sharpen those pencils and get creative this half-term. We are looking forward to seeing all the designs, and we wish everyone who enters the best of luck!"

