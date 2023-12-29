Jet2.com and Jet2holidays are on the countdown until their first flights depart from Liverpool John LennonAirport, with operations starting in exactly three months from today.

The UK's largest tour operator and third largest airline will start operating flights and holidays from Liverpool John Lennon Airport in exactly three months, with a flight to Tenerife signalling the start of operations from the airport. To mark the special occasion, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have promised exciting plans at the airport for their first day.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays announced they would launch their award-winning flights and holidays from Liverpool John Lennon Airport back in May this year, marking the latest stage in their continued growth and success story.

The airline and tour operator have put 20 sunshine destinations on sale for Summer 24 from Liverpool John LennonAirport, including six destinations that are exclusive to Jet2.com and Jet2holidays from Liverpool. Since launching, the companies have reported a fantastic response from customers and independent travel agents and have announced an even bigger programme for Summer 25 on the back of this, with additional aircraft coming into operation to support this growth.

Speaking today, Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: "Since the day we announced our launch from Liverpool John Lennon Airport, we have experienced huge demand from customers and independent travel agents wanting to enjoy our award-winning flights and ATOL protected package holidays. The key ingredient behind our success is our commitment to delivering VIP customer service and it is clear that the word has spread to Liverpool and the surrounding region, because the reaction we have had since launch has been nothing short of phenomenal. Bookings have remained consistently strong since launch, and the feedback we have received has left us in no doubt that making this move was the right one. With just three months until our first flight from Liverpool John Lennon Airport, we are incredibly excited about opening this latest chapter in our continued growth story and we cannot wait to welcome customers and get started."

In their first summer of operations from Liverpool John LennonAirport, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will operate up to 54 weekly flights, including 12 weekly flights to both the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands. A fleet of four based aircraft will fly customers to a wide choice of destinations across Mainland Spain, the Canary Islands, the Balearic Islands, Greece, Turkey, Bulgaria,Portugal, Madeira and Cyprus (full list of destinations below).

This is a significant programme for the company's first summer of operations from Liverpool John LennonAirport, representing 565,000 seats on sale. The programme includes six exclusive summer routes to Gran Canaria, Menorca, Rhodes, Zante, Madeira, and Bourgas (Bulgaria). With multiple weekly flights to many destinations, it means that customers can enjoy fantastic flexibility when it comes to choosing the duration of their holiday.

A team of more than 250 colleagues, including a huge team of uniformed Customer Helpers will be in place to ensure that customers travelling from Liverpool John LennonAirport with Jet2.comand Jet2holidaysget to experience and enjoy the VIP customer service which has seen the companies continually grow their businesses whilst repeatedly winning high-profile accolades. These awards include Which? Travel Brand of the Year, Which? Recommended Provider in every possible category (seven categories in total),and an unprecedented 14 awards at the recent British Travel Awards.

These customer service accolades complement those of Liverpool John Lennon Airport, which in recent years has been voted the Which? Best UK Airport, as well as Which? Recommended Provider and commended for its high levels of customer service, with travellers able to take advantage of the Airport's faster, easier and friendlier passenger experience. Passengers flying from Liverpool check-in quickly and pass through the terminal with ease compared to many larger airports, with average security queue times of just 12 minutes last Summer and more on time departures than most other UK airports.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays' Summer 24 Programme from Liverpool John Lennon Airport:

Mainland Spain

Alicante - up to four weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday)

Canary Islands - highest frequency of services from Liverpool John Lennon Airport

Fuerteventura - up to two weekly services (Wednesday and Saturday)

- up to two weekly services (Wednesday and Saturday) Gran Canaria - up to two weekly services (Tuesday and Saturday) - exclusive route

- up to two weekly services (Tuesday and Saturday) - Lanzarote - up to three weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday)

- up to three weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday) Tenerife - up to five weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday Friday, Saturday and Sunday)

Balearic Islands

Ibiza - up to three weekly services (Monday, Friday and Saturday)

- up to three weekly services (Monday, Friday and Saturday) Majorca - up to seven weekly services (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday Friday, Saturday and Sunday)

- up to seven weekly services (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday Friday, Saturday and Sunday) Menorca - up to two weekly services (Wednesday and Sunday) - exclusive route

Portugal

Faro - up to four weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday)

- up to four weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday) Madeira - weekly Monday services - exclusive route

Greece

Corfu - up to two weekly services (Monday and Friday)

- up to two weekly services (Monday and Friday) Crete (Heraklion) - up to two weekly services (Tuesday and Friday)

- up to two weekly services (Tuesday and Friday) Kos - weekly Friday services

- weekly Friday services Rhodes - up to two weekly services (Monday and Thursday) - exclusive route

- up to two weekly services (Monday and Thursday) - Zante - weekly Wednesday services - exclusive route

Cyprus

Paphos - weekly Wednesday services

Turkey - highest frequency of services from Liverpool John Lennon Airport

Antalya - up to four weekly services (Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday)

- up to four weekly services (Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday) Dalaman - up to four weekly services (Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday)

- up to four weekly services (Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday) Bodrum - up to two weekly services (Wednesday and Sunday)

Bulgaria - exclusive from Liverpool Airport

Bourgas - up to two weekly services (Monday and Thursday) - exclusive route