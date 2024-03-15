Jet2.com has been recognised for its punctuality performance by the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), after operating 77 percent of its flights on time between October and December 2023 which makes it the best of the UK's major airlines.

The latest Aviation Trends report from the CAA reviewed the on-time performance of both UK airlines and international airlines in the fourth quarter of 2023. It found that 67 percent of flights were on time overall.

Jet2.com surpassed the industry average, operating 77 percent of its flights on time - arriving or departing the gate within 15 minutes of their scheduled time - between October and December 2023. This achievement makes Jet2.com the best of the UK's major airlines for punctuality performance during that period.

The full Aviation Trends report by the CAA for quarter four of 2023 can be found here - 57 (caa.co.uk)

Jet2.com is repeatedly recognised for its continued commitment to delivering industry-leading customer service, seeing the airline receive a high number of prestigious accolades, in recognition of the way it looks after customers. Earlier this year, the airline was ranked as amongst the very best companies in the UK for delivering outstanding customer service by the latest Customer Satisfaction Index (UKCSI) and was also the only UK airline to be named a Which? Recommended Provider.

Part of Jet2.com's success can be attributed to its operational performance, including the very visible uniformed presence it has in place (referred to as the Red Team) in UK airports, as well as in main overseas airports and resorts. This team, comprising of thousands of colleagues, are on hand making an enormous difference in terms of assisting and guiding customers through their journey.

Alongside this, Jet2.com also self-handle operations at seven UK airport bases - Birmingham, Bristol, East Midlands, Leeds Bradford, Manchester,Newcastle International and London Stansted Airports, helping the airline to deliver an even better end-to-end experience for customers.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com andJet2holidays,said: "Looking after our customers is at the heart of everything we do, and we are delighted to be recognised by the CAA for our punctuality performance in quarter four of 2023 which at 77 percent is the best of the UK's major airlines.

"This feedback is testament to the hard work, dedication, and customer-first approach of our award-winning team who work tirelessly to look after each and every customer. The data shows that we are leading the way when it comes to getting customers away on time and this, combined with our VIP customer service, means customers can be assured they are in the best hands when they travel with Jet2.com"