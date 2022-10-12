Advanced search
    DTG   GB00B1722W11

JET2 PLC

(DTG)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-10-12 am EDT
667.80 GBX   -2.62%
10/12Jet2 flight lands safely in London after potential security threat
RE
09/02Jet2's summer seat sales outshine 2019 as package holidays boom
AQ
09/01Jet2 Expects To Meet Market Expectations For FY23 Profit
MT
Jet2 flight lands safely in London after potential security threat

10/12/2022 | 09:16pm EDT
People look out at a Jet2.com aircraft from the departures area of Lanzarote Airport, in Lanzarote

(Reuters) - British low-cost airline Jet2.com, a unit of Jet2 Plc, said late on Wednesday that a flight from Turkey to Manchester was diverted to London's Stansted airport under the direction of UK authorities over a potential security threat.

The aircraft landed safely and taxied to a remote stand, the airline said in a statement on Twitter, adding that the incident was later downgraded and declared as over.

Essex Police led the safety operation after receiving a report of potential threat on board Wednesday night.

"The runway was closed for a time while enquiries were carried out. Officers were then able to establish there was no threat on board," the police tweeted.

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar and Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
JET2 PLC -2.62% 667.8 Delayed Quote.-40.11%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.00% 18.5461 Delayed Quote.39.48%
