Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Jet2 plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DTG   GB00B1722W11

JET2 PLC

(DTG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Jet2 : Bookings to Portugal surge after green list announcement »

05/08/2021 | 08:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
<_g3a_plusone size="medium">

Jet2holidays, the UK's leading tour operator to destinations across the Mediterranean and Canary Islands, together with leisure airline, Jet2.com, reports that it has seen a surge in bookings to Portugal this summer, after the country was put on the green list.

Data from Jet2.com and Jet2holidays shows that Summer 21 bookings to Faro (Algarve) and Madeira have increased more than 600% in the 24 hours following the green list announcement, and over 1,300% when compared to the same period one week ago.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have seen enormous pent-up demand for flights and ATOL protected holidays for some time, and this surge in bookings demonstrates just how strong customer demand is. The companies will operate to Faro from all ten of its UK bases this summer, with flights and holidays operating to Madeira from nine UK bases.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will recommence flights and holidays on June 24th, with thousands of colleagues ready to look after customers in airports, in the air and in resorts. If customers are booked to travel on June 24th onwards and their destination is not currently on the Green List, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have asked customers to hold off from contacting them as they take the time to make considered decisions in the best interests of customers and independent travel agency partners from all parts of the UK.

The companies have received praise from customers, consumer organisations, media and independent travel agents for how they have looked after customers throughout the pandemic, including promptly refunding customers more than £1.3bn, and have pledged to continue this industry-leading approach. Jet2.com and Jet2holidays are ranked as the top two travel firms for providing refunds, according to a travel refund cancellation survey by MoneySavingExpert.com (MSE). Jet2.com was also recognised by the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) as the only UK airline to promptly provide refunds.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: 'We have seen enormous pent-up demand from holidaymakers for some time now, and this rush of bookings to Portugal just shows how ready people are to get away from the gloom to escape to the sunshine. We're ready and raring to go from 24th June, with our teams looking forward to welcoming customers and delivering our award-winning customer service again. Although more cautious in approach than expected, the UK Government has demonstrated that it wants to reopen travel, and we look forward to further positive news about where we can fly to in the coming weeks.'

<_g3a_plusone size="medium">

Disclaimer

Jet2 plc published this content on 08 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2021 12:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JET2 PLC
08:11aJET2  : Bookings to Portugal surge after green list announcement »
PU
03:14aJET2  : Statement following publication of the Green List »
PU
05/07Britain reopens travel from May 17 to limited destinations
RE
05/07Britain reopens travel from May 17 but to just 12 destinations
RE
04/29JET2  : com and Jet2holidays extend Summer 22 season to Menorca
AQ
04/28JET2  : Trading Update - Jet2plc
AQ
04/27JET2  : Trading Update - Jet2plc »
PU
04/27JET2  : UK's Jet2 says winter bookings encouraging as travel season pushed back
RE
04/27JET2  : Expects FY21 Loss On Flight Suspension Amid COVID-19
MT
04/22JET2  : com adds more ski flights for Winter 21/22 due to strong demand
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 408 M 571 M 571 M
Net income 2021 -423 M -592 M -592 M
Net cash 2021 260 M 364 M 364 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,45x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 357 M 4 695 M 4 696 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,59x
EV / Sales 2022 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 10 357
Free-Float 57,6%
Chart JET2 PLC
Duration : Period :
Jet2 plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JET2 PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 1 721,67 GBX
Last Close Price 1 564,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 15,1%
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen Paul Heapy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gary James Brown Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Philip Hugh Meeson Executive Chairman
Mark Aubrey Seymour Laurence Independent Non-Executive Director
Robin James Terrell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JET2 PLC9.41%4 695
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.14.67%29 494
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC7.66%23 993
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.26.54%17 709
AIR CHINA LIMITED0.82%16 621
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.33.42%14 824